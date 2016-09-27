Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the 2016 Tre Valli Varesine one-day race in Italy.

As we join the action the riders have around 100km left to race.

The race is covering the second of nine circuits around the city of Varese, northeast of Milan after a long section from the start in Saronno.

After a fast start to the race, the early break of the day formed after 30km of attacks. In the move are Eduard Grosu (Nippo - Fantini), Zak Dempster (Bora - Argon18) andIgor Boev (Gazprom - Rusvelo).

The peloton let them go and their lead extended to close to nine minutes. A reaction behind with Cannondale - Drapac and Topsport Vlaanderen doing much of the work helped the gap fall to 5:00.

Skujins and Cardoso are doing the hard work for Cannondale on the front.

Each of the nine laps of the Varese circuit covers 12.8km. It includes the Montello climb but is not especially testing, giving aggressive, fast finishing riders a chance of victory.

The gap is falling fast and down to 3:30. It seems Cannondale want a hard race, perhaps for Rigoberto Uran.

The Giant-Alpecin team is also well placed near the front of the peloton but are letting Cannondale and Topsport do the work.

There are six laps of the circuit remaining with the gap melting in the early autumn heat of northern Italy.

Zak Dempster rides for Bora-ARgon 18 and has confirmed he will leave the German team at the end of the season following the arrival of Peter Sagan. It's actually his 29th birthday and so he's decided to celebrate in style.

It will be fascinating to see how the race develops as the rolling 12.8km circuit hurts the riders.

68km remaining from 192km The gap is down to 1:50 as the break tackles the Montello climb again.

Also in the Cannondale squad today are Moreno Moser, Michael Woods, Matti Breschel, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Davide Vilella, who has done so well in recent WorldTour one day races.

This course is different to the one used for the 2008 world championships however it is very similar, with rolling roads, lots of corners and a very balanced race which usually produces a thrilling finale.

Vincenzo Nibali is back racing today. He's still in the peloton despite the fast speed. Click here to see what he said about his return.

The three riders in the break are taking on extra bidons from roadside soigneur. They will need them today.

The break passes through the finish re with five laps to go, meaning there are 59km left to race.

Here comes the gruppo, passing through the finish 1:50 down on the three riders in the break.

As the race hits the Montello climb again, the gap falls. The three are perhaps tiring and so losing ground as the peloton gets ready for the finale.

Cannondale has seven riders on the front now. Are they celebrating the news that Taylor Phinney will ride win the green argyle in 2017? Click here to read the news of Phinney's move from BMC to Cannondale.

As the gap drops below a minute, we have an attack behind.

Moser kicked the attack off with Nibali joining him. However other risers are moving too.

Nibali kicks clear again as gets a taste of racing again after 52 days out due to is Olympic crash and collarbone fracture.

50km remaining from 192km The peloton is within reach of the break and so the finale is about to begin of this year's race.

As expected we have a new attack, with the peloton splintered behind on the Montello climb.

Rosa and Aru are there for Astana, keen to push the move clear.

De Marchi of BMC and Fuglsang of Astana sparks a new attack as the peloton closed down the first move. We are likely to see a lot more attacks and a lot more selection.

Fuglsang looks perfect on his bike. He has an excellent position that allows him to ride efficiently.

We have six riders up front in the attack.

Local rider Ivan Santamorita is trying to get across to the six. He's riding for the Italian national squad today.

Magnus Nielsen (Orica) is also going across. The Australian team has its Euro base nearby and will be keen to win.

Gogl of Tinkoff also gets across to create a nine-rider move, meaning many of the big teams are represented in the move.

As the riders head towards the finish area, A Movistar is also trying to jump across, it's Dayer Quintana who makes a move.

38km remaining from 192km The attackers pass under the finish arch but the peloton is chasing them and is not far behind.

Quintana makes it on to create a 10-rider attack. Giant is chasing behind.

Slagter is up there for Cannondale, De Marchi is BMC man up front.

Slagter drives the speed on the Montello climb. He wants to stay away, not wait for any big names to come across.

On the descent Slagter even uses the 'Froome' tuck pedal position to open a gap.

of course the tuck was created by other riders but the Briton made it famous during this year's Tour de France when he attacked on a descent to win in Bagneres de Luchon.

The break and peloton are both hesitant at the moment. Nobody is ready to commit to an attack or chase.

Sadly there has been an accident during the race, with a police motorbike hitting a car on the race route.

Barguil and Elissonde try to go clear of the peloton but they are being quickly pulled back.

The climb up to the finish area in the centre of Varese is hurting the riders.

The break has faded and been swept up just as the riders pass through the finish. There are 25km to go.

According to Italian television the injured policeman on the moto has a fractured hip. He has been taken to hospital.

BMC has taken control of the peloton and is setting the pace as the climb out of Varese begins.

Perhaps BMC is working for Gilbert today.

There are 70 or so riders left in the front peloton.

BMC is setting a high pace, which is deterring any serious attacks.

Behind BMC the teams lining up ready for any important attacks.

Bardiani-CSF are up there, riding for Sonny Colbrelli today.

Lampre-Merida also has four riders up front protecting Ulisse.

Gilbert seems to be BMC protected rider. The Belgian national champion will be expected to finish off the US team's work today.

15km remaining from 192km The riders are on the way back to the finish area. The slight climb is ideal for attacks but BMC is holding the race with a tight grip.

Remy di Gregorio (Delko) makes a lone attack but only has 100m.

However he is the first to hear the bell ring to start the final lap. The peloton is only 15 seconds behind him.

The Montello climb begins in 2km and will surely see some action.

But BMC is still showing its strength as they chase Di Gregorio.

Di Gregrio is caught and passed after giving it everything. Now Caruso and De March are riding for Gilbert.

But it is Aru who attacks!

He is followed by Vilella and Brambilla, who is riding for Italy today.

The attack is blowing the peloton apart. Vilella does a huge effort on the front.

The riders start the descent but De Marchi refuses to work and so the peloton closes.

Aru goes again! He tucks on his bike trying to find speed on the descent.

There are 20 or so riders just behind him.

Colbrelli closes the gap to Aru. Nibali is still there!

Diego Rosa picks up the speed as he works for Aru too.

Uran is there for Cannondale.

Riders are fighting for position near the front but nobody wants to commit to any attacks for now. The final climb up to the finish and the centre of Varese will be vital.

4km remaining from 192km Lampre flood the front with their iconic blue-fuschia jersey.

Lampre has three riders on the front on the twisting roads.

Petilli is upping the pace for Ulisse, lining out the group.

Ulisse opens a gap with three other riders. Aru is going across with Uran too.

Ulissi looks strong though and is a fast finisher.

2km remaining from 192km But Brambilla attacks alone!

Uran goes across to him. but the others are chasing.

On the false flat Uran is opening a gap.

Uran is totally committed to this solo attack.

1km remaining from 192km Last KM!

Ulisse, Colbrelli jump across to Uran.

Gavazzi is there too for Androni.

10 chasers are also close.

It will be decided in a select sprint.

Colbrelli and Ulissi go head to head in the sprint.

Colbrelli went early but wins it!

Gavazzi finished third with Slagter fourth and Visconti fifth.

That is Colbrelli's seventh win of 2016 and will surely secure him a place in the Italian team for the world championships.

Gilbert finished in sixth place.

This is the provisional top ten:

1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 04:48:18

2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida

3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac

5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team

6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange

8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step

9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team

10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data

Colbrelli's victory is also important for his Bardiani-CSF team. They will be top of the season-long Coppa Italia ranking and so likely to secure an automatic invitation to the 2017 Giro d'Italia.

While speaking after his victory, Colbrelli seems to have accepted that he isn't part of the Italian national team for Qatar.

"Everyone wants to ride the worlds but at the end of the day it’s Davide (Cassani) choice and its up to him who he selects. I’m just happy to enjoy these races and winning them,” he said.

Colbrelli thanked his Bardiani-CSF team for their support today and during the last five seasons. He will join the new Bahrain-Merida tam for 2017. "I felt good today and team backed me all day," he said after climbing on the top step of the podium. "I followed Ulissi and Uran when they attacked in the finale. I was on my limit but so was everyone else." "This pays me back for all the hard work I’ve done in recent months and the hard work the Bardiani team has done for me. I’ve got to thank the team. I’ve had five great years with them."



