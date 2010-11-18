Teklehaimanot solos to victory
Eritrean takes over race lead from Janse van Rensburg
Eritrean riders were expected to put their climbing prowess on display in Thursday morning's second stage at the Tour of Rwanda and they didn't disappointed their fans. Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot soloed to victory and took the yellow jersey while three of his teammates placed in the top five for the stage.
During the 54.3km between Kigali and Byumba, the Eritrean team went on the attack at the bottom of the long last ascent, at 23km to the go. The gradient wasn't strong enough to break dislodge any of the overall contenders from the leading group, but their repeated accelerations put their rivals on the defensive as they made their way to Byumba, Rwanda's highest city (2,230m).
Fresalki Debesai was the most aggressive rider of the Eritrea team. He went clear and was chased by a group including his teammate Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane, Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco), Jim Sogenzo (South Africa), Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (UCI Continental Center) and Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast).
The lead group reformed, however, until Teklehaimanot launched a powerful attack eight kilometres from the line.
"I didn't plan to go in front but I felt it was the right moment to try my chance," Teklehaimanot said. The Africa Continental Champion gained a maximum of 15 seconds and held on to win alone by eight seconds over the first chase group.
Yellow jersey wearer Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) punctured at three kilometers to go and lost over 1:40. However, the UCI commissaires had decided before the race that stage 2 was a flat stage, so the South African puncheur was given the same time as the rivals he was riding with before the incident, and thus only lost 13 seconds on the day.
"I'm really lucky," said the South African. "It's a pity I had to finish with my flat tyre in the back wheel but the general classification isn't over. I'll try this afternoon."
Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco) was less lucky as he punctured at the beginning of the stage and expended much energy to chase back to the peloton. His teammate Adil Jelloul, winner of 2009 Tour of Rwanda, faired better and won the sprint for second place on the stage, eight seconds behind Teklehaimanot. Jelloul now holds sixth on general classification, 23 seconds from Teklehaimanot.
"That's a good stage for the team," said Mostafa Najjari, coach of the Morocco team. "But we are competing for second place because Eritrean riders are really too strong. Fortunately the team feels better than yesterday with the high altitude."
Teklehaimanot hasn't suffered any ill effects from altitude. The Eritrean grew up in Asmara, at 2,400m, and lives now in Debarwa, at 1,800m.
"I like the mountains like this morning and not the short and steep climbs like in the next stage this afternoon," he said. Stage 3 between Byumba and Kigali, 62.5km long, finishes on a challenging 4km climb with its steepest sections at 16 percent.
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|1:25:17
|2
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|0:00:08
|3
|Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
|4
|Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
|5
|Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
|6
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:00:13
|7
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|8
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|9
|Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:26
|10
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|0:00:39
|11
|Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:00:47
|12
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:00:49
|13
|Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center
|0:00:52
|14
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt
|15
|Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
|0:01:18
|16
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|17
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
|18
|Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:44
|19
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:13
|20
|Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:01:49
|21
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:02:04
|22
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|0:02:05
|23
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|24
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda
|25
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|26
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|27
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:02:10
|28
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:02:25
|29
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt
|30
|Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:03:58
|31
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:00
|32
|Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|0:04:03
|33
|Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt
|0:04:08
|34
|Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa
|35
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:11
|36
|Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa
|0:04:12
|37
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|38
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
|39
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|40
|Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya
|0:04:15
|41
|Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|0:04:16
|42
|Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt
|0:04:21
|43
|David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:05:14
|44
|Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
|0:05:18
|45
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:05:56
|46
|Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
|47
|Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroon
|48
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|49
|Juvenal Nduwimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:06:00
|50
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:06:01
|51
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|52
|Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:06:05
|53
|Songezo Jim (RSA) South Africa
|54
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|55
|Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|56
|Edward Pothin (Sey) Seychelles
|0:07:41
|57
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|58
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:08:27
|59
|Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
|60
|Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda
|61
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:08:45
|62
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:08:54
|63
|John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|64
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:08:55
|65
|Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|66
|Francis Louis (Sey) Seychelles
|0:09:33
|67
|Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|0:10:02
|68
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|69
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:11:10
|70
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:11:48
|71
|Bolotigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|72
|Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda
|73
|Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon
|74
|Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
|75
|Gunther Cuylits (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|76
|Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
|77
|James Bristol (Sey) Seychelles
|78
|Jean Marie Ndayikengurukiye (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|79
|Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|80
|Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
|81
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:12:00
|82
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|83
|Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|84
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|85
|Jean Marie Nshimirimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:13:45
|86
|Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|0:16:05
|87
|Andy Rose (Sey) Seychelles
|0:17:36
|88
|Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
|0:17:53
|89
|Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:18:02
|HD
|Edward Bukenya (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:21:26
|HD
|Robert Kiwendo (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:26:42
|DNS
|Simon Brierley (Sey) Seychelles
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|5:19:02
|2
|Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:08
|3
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:13
|4
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|6
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|0:00:23
|7
|Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
|8
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:00:34
|9
|Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:41
|10
|Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center
|0:00:52
|11
|John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya
|0:00:54
|12
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:01:10
|13
|Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:01:25
|14
|Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
|0:01:33
|15
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|16
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt
|0:01:47
|17
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
|0:01:52
|18
|Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:57
|19
|Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea
|0:02:05
|20
|Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:02:10
|21
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:02:25
|22
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:02:26
|23
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|0:02:39
|24
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:02:43
|25
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:08
|26
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|27
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt
|0:03:20
|28
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:03:22
|29
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:03:28
|30
|Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|0:04:24
|31
|Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa
|0:04:27
|32
|Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa
|0:04:32
|33
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:33
|34
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:34
|35
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:45
|36
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
|0:04:46
|37
|Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:05:10
|38
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:05:15
|39
|Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt
|0:05:20
|40
|Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya
|0:05:27
|41
|Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt
|0:06:10
|42
|David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:06:17
|43
|Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
|0:06:21
|44
|Songezo Jim (RSA) South Africa
|0:07:17
|45
|Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:07:29
|46
|Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
|0:07:45
|47
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|48
|Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:07:50
|49
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:07:54
|50
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:08:23
|51
|Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:09:24
|52
|Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
|0:09:39
|53
|John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:10:06
|54
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:10:54
|55
|Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:11:08
|56
|Francis Louis (Sey) Seychelles
|0:11:22
|57
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:12:13
|58
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:12:38
|59
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:12:59
|60
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:13:03
|61
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:13:12
|62
|Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
|0:13:37
|63
|Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
|0:14:01
|64
|Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|65
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:18:11
|66
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:18:32
|67
|Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|0:21:55
|68
|Jean Marie Ndayikengurukiye (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:22:12
|69
|Bolotigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:23:12
|70
|Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:23:30
|71
|James Bristol (Sey) Seychelles
|0:23:33
|72
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:25:07
|73
|Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:25:11
|74
|Gunther Cuylits (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:25:26
|75
|Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:28:10
|76
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:34:07
|77
|Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:34:24
|78
|Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|0:41:44
|79
|Edward Pothin (Sey) Seychelles
|0:45:25
|80
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:45:53
|81
|Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:47:11
|82
|Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:50:01
|83
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|0:50:28
|84
|Jean Marie Nshimirimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:51:17
|85
|Juvenal Nduwimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:56:02
|86
|Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|0:56:31
|87
|Andy Rose (Sey) Seychelles
|1:02:35
|88
|Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
|1:03:26
|89
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|1:04:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy