Image 1 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) soloed to victory in stage two. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) became the new leader of the Tour of Rwanda. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 3 of 5 Adil Jelloul (Morocco) finished second on the stage. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 4 of 5 Overnight leader Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) suffered a flat and surrendered his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 5 of 5 South Africa's Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg's flat is fixed after the finish of stage two. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Eritrean riders were expected to put their climbing prowess on display in Thursday morning's second stage at the Tour of Rwanda and they didn't disappointed their fans. Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot soloed to victory and took the yellow jersey while three of his teammates placed in the top five for the stage.

During the 54.3km between Kigali and Byumba, the Eritrean team went on the attack at the bottom of the long last ascent, at 23km to the go. The gradient wasn't strong enough to break dislodge any of the overall contenders from the leading group, but their repeated accelerations put their rivals on the defensive as they made their way to Byumba, Rwanda's highest city (2,230m).

Fresalki Debesai was the most aggressive rider of the Eritrea team. He went clear and was chased by a group including his teammate Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane, Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco), Jim Sogenzo (South Africa), Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (UCI Continental Center) and Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast).

The lead group reformed, however, until Teklehaimanot launched a powerful attack eight kilometres from the line.

"I didn't plan to go in front but I felt it was the right moment to try my chance," Teklehaimanot said. The Africa Continental Champion gained a maximum of 15 seconds and held on to win alone by eight seconds over the first chase group.

Yellow jersey wearer Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) punctured at three kilometers to go and lost over 1:40. However, the UCI commissaires had decided before the race that stage 2 was a flat stage, so the South African puncheur was given the same time as the rivals he was riding with before the incident, and thus only lost 13 seconds on the day.

"I'm really lucky," said the South African. "It's a pity I had to finish with my flat tyre in the back wheel but the general classification isn't over. I'll try this afternoon."

Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco) was less lucky as he punctured at the beginning of the stage and expended much energy to chase back to the peloton. His teammate Adil Jelloul, winner of 2009 Tour of Rwanda, faired better and won the sprint for second place on the stage, eight seconds behind Teklehaimanot. Jelloul now holds sixth on general classification, 23 seconds from Teklehaimanot.

"That's a good stage for the team," said Mostafa Najjari, coach of the Morocco team. "But we are competing for second place because Eritrean riders are really too strong. Fortunately the team feels better than yesterday with the high altitude."

Teklehaimanot hasn't suffered any ill effects from altitude. The Eritrean grew up in Asmara, at 2,400m, and lives now in Debarwa, at 1,800m.

"I like the mountains like this morning and not the short and steep climbs like in the next stage this afternoon," he said. Stage 3 between Byumba and Kigali, 62.5km long, finishes on a challenging 4km climb with its steepest sections at 16 percent.

Full Results 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea 1:25:17 2 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 0:00:08 3 Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea 4 Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea 5 Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea 6 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:00:13 7 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda 8 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center 9 Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:26 10 John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya 0:00:39 11 Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:00:47 12 Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:00:49 13 Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center 0:00:52 14 Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt 15 Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa 0:01:18 16 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda 17 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya 18 Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea 0:01:44 19 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 0:00:13 20 Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:01:49 21 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda 0:02:04 22 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco 0:02:05 23 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 24 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda 25 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 26 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 27 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:02:10 28 Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:02:25 29 Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt 30 Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:03:58 31 Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda 0:04:00 32 Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center 0:04:03 33 Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt 0:04:08 34 Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa 35 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda 0:04:11 36 Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa 0:04:12 37 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda 38 Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco 39 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 40 Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya 0:04:15 41 Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya 0:04:16 42 Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt 0:04:21 43 David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:05:14 44 Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya 0:05:18 45 Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:05:56 46 Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt 47 Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroon 48 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda 49 Juvenal Nduwimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:06:00 50 Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:06:01 51 Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 52 Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:06:05 53 Songezo Jim (RSA) South Africa 54 Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 55 Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya 56 Edward Pothin (Sey) Seychelles 0:07:41 57 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 58 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda 0:08:27 59 Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco 60 Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda 61 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 0:08:45 62 Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:08:54 63 John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin 64 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:08:55 65 Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 66 Francis Louis (Sey) Seychelles 0:09:33 67 Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center 0:10:02 68 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 69 Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon 0:11:10 70 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:11:48 71 Bolotigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 72 Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda 73 Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon 74 Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon 75 Gunther Cuylits (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 76 Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt 77 James Bristol (Sey) Seychelles 78 Jean Marie Ndayikengurukiye (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 79 Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 80 Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles 81 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:12:00 82 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 83 Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 84 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 85 Jean Marie Nshimirimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:13:45 86 Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 0:16:05 87 Andy Rose (Sey) Seychelles 0:17:36 88 Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1 0:17:53 89 Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:18:02 HD Edward Bukenya (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:21:26 HD Robert Kiwendo (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:26:42 DNS Simon Brierley (Sey) Seychelles