Teklehaimanot solos to victory

Eritrean takes over race lead from Janse van Rensburg

Image 1 of 5

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) soloed to victory in stage two.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 2 of 5

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) became the new leader of the Tour of Rwanda.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 3 of 5

Adil Jelloul (Morocco) finished second on the stage.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 4 of 5

Overnight leader Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) suffered a flat and surrendered his yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 5 of 5

South Africa's Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg's flat is fixed after the finish of stage two.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Eritrean riders were expected to put their climbing prowess on display in Thursday morning's second stage at the Tour of Rwanda and they didn't disappointed their fans. Eritrea's Daniel Teklehaimanot soloed to victory and took the yellow jersey while three of his teammates placed in the top five for the stage.

During the 54.3km between Kigali and Byumba, the Eritrean team went on the attack at the bottom of the long last ascent, at 23km to the go. The gradient wasn't strong enough to break dislodge any of the overall contenders from the leading group, but their repeated accelerations put their rivals on the defensive as they made their way to Byumba, Rwanda's highest city (2,230m).

Fresalki Debesai was the most aggressive rider of the Eritrea team. He went clear and was chased by a group including his teammate Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane, Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco), Jim Sogenzo (South Africa), Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (UCI Continental Center) and Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast).

The lead group reformed, however, until Teklehaimanot launched a powerful attack eight kilometres from the line.

"I didn't plan to go in front but I felt it was the right moment to try my chance," Teklehaimanot said. The Africa Continental Champion gained a maximum of 15 seconds and held on to win alone by eight seconds over the first chase group.

Yellow jersey wearer Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) punctured at three kilometers to go and lost over 1:40. However, the UCI commissaires had decided before the race that stage 2 was a flat stage, so the South African puncheur was given the same time as the rivals he was riding with before the incident, and thus only lost 13 seconds on the day.

"I'm really lucky," said the South African. "It's a pity I had to finish with my flat tyre in the back wheel but the general classification isn't over. I'll try this afternoon."

Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco) was less lucky as he punctured at the beginning of the stage and expended much energy to chase back to the peloton. His teammate Adil Jelloul, winner of 2009 Tour of Rwanda, faired better and won the sprint for second place on the stage, eight seconds behind Teklehaimanot. Jelloul now holds sixth on general classification, 23 seconds from Teklehaimanot.

"That's a good stage for the team," said Mostafa Najjari, coach of the Morocco team. "But we are competing for second place because Eritrean riders are really too strong. Fortunately the team feels better than yesterday with the high altitude."

Teklehaimanot hasn't suffered any ill effects from altitude. The Eritrean grew up in Asmara, at 2,400m, and lives now in Debarwa, at 1,800m.

"I like the mountains like this morning and not the short and steep climbs like in the next stage this afternoon," he said. Stage 3 between Byumba and Kigali, 62.5km long, finishes on a challenging 4km climb with its steepest sections at 16 percent.

Full Results
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea1:25:17
2Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco0:00:08
3Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
4Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
5Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
6Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:00:13
7Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
8Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
9Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea0:00:26
10John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:00:39
11Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:00:47
12Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:00:49
13Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center0:00:52
14Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt
15Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa0:01:18
16Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
17Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
18Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea0:01:44
19Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa0:00:13
20Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:01:49
21Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda0:02:04
22Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco0:02:05
23Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
24Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda
25Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
26Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
27Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:02:10
28Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:02:25
29Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt
30Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast0:03:58
31Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:00
32Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center0:04:03
33Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt0:04:08
34Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa
35Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:11
36Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa0:04:12
37Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
38Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
39Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
40Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya0:04:15
41Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya0:04:16
42Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt0:04:21
43David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:05:14
44Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya0:05:18
45Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:05:56
46Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
47Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroon
48Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
49Juvenal Nduwimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:06:00
50Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda0:06:01
51Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
52Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:06:05
53Songezo Jim (RSA) South Africa
54Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
55Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
56Edward Pothin (Sey) Seychelles0:07:41
57Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
58Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda0:08:27
59Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
60Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda
61Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:08:45
62Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:08:54
63John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin
64Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:08:55
65Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
66Francis Louis (Sey) Seychelles0:09:33
67Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center0:10:02
68Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
69Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon0:11:10
70Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast0:11:48
71Bolotigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
72Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda
73Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon
74Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
75Gunther Cuylits (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
76Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
77James Bristol (Sey) Seychelles
78Jean Marie Ndayikengurukiye (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
79Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
80Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
81Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:12:00
82Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
83Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
84Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
85Jean Marie Nshimirimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:13:45
86Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 10:16:05
87Andy Rose (Sey) Seychelles0:17:36
88Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 10:17:53
89Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:18:02
HDEdward Bukenya (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:21:26
HDRobert Kiwendo (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:26:42
DNSSimon Brierley (Sey) Seychelles

General classification after stage 2
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea5:19:02
2Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea0:00:08
3Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:13
4Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
6Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco0:00:23
7Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
8Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:00:34
9Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea0:00:41
10Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center0:00:52
11John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:00:54
12Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:01:10
13Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:01:25
14Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa0:01:33
15Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
16Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt0:01:47
17Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya0:01:52
18Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea0:01:57
19Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea0:02:05
20Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:02:10
21Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda0:02:25
22Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco0:02:26
23Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco0:02:39
24Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa0:02:43
25Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:08
26Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
27Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt0:03:20
28Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:03:22
29Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:03:28
30Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center0:04:24
31Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa0:04:27
32Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa0:04:32
33Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:33
34Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:34
35Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:45
36Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco0:04:46
37Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast0:05:10
38Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 10:05:15
39Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt0:05:20
40Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya0:05:27
41Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt0:06:10
42David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:06:17
43Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya0:06:21
44Songezo Jim (RSA) South Africa0:07:17
45Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroon0:07:29
46Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt0:07:45
47Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
48Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya0:07:50
49Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:07:54
50Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:08:23
51Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:09:24
52Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco0:09:39
53John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:10:06
54Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:10:54
55Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:11:08
56Francis Louis (Sey) Seychelles0:11:22
57Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:12:13
58Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:12:38
59Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon0:12:59
60Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:13:03
61Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:13:12
62Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles0:13:37
63Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt0:14:01
64Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
65Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:18:11
66Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda0:18:32
67Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center0:21:55
68Jean Marie Ndayikengurukiye (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:22:12
69Bolotigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:23:12
70Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon0:23:30
71James Bristol (Sey) Seychelles0:23:33
72Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:25:07
73Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:25:11
74Gunther Cuylits (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:25:26
75Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon0:28:10
76Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda0:34:07
77Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:34:24
78Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya0:41:44
79Edward Pothin (Sey) Seychelles0:45:25
80Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:45:53
81Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda0:47:11
82Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda0:50:01
83Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 10:50:28
84Jean Marie Nshimirimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:51:17
85Juvenal Nduwimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:56:02
86Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 10:56:31
87Andy Rose (Sey) Seychelles1:02:35
88Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 11:03:26
89Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast1:04:15

