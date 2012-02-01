Trending

Rowe wins first stage of Tour of Britain for Sky

Welshman takes race lead

Image 1 of 14

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 14

Mark Cavendish (Sky) had a crash and could not contest the sprint

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 14

The breakaway on the first stage of Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 14

Bradley Wiggins was all smiles for sign on at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 14

The Sky bus was the center of attention in Ipswich

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 14

The Node 4 team at sign on

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 14

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 14

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 14

Bernhard Eisel leads Cavendish

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 14

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 14

The bunch leaving the quay at Ipswich

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 14

The peloton rolls out of Ipswich for the first stage of Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 14

Eisel hands over the pen to Wiggins at sign on

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 14

Bradley Wiggins crosses the line after a last kilometer mishap

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Luke Rowe (Sky) won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain, taking the sprint in Norfolk ahead of Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) and Russell Downing (Endura). The stage winner also took the overall lead.

Mark Cavendish of Team Sky was the outright favourite to win the flat opening stage, but a crash in the final kilometres took the Manx Missile out of contention, gifting the win to his young team mate Luke Rowe, who only stepped into the six man line up at the last minute to replace Edvald Boasson Hagen.

After he pulled on the race leaders gold jersey in Norwich for the biggest win of his career, Rowe said Bullishly, "I'm not going to rule myself out of contention for the overall."

The opening stage of the ninth Tour of Britain started beside the regenerated docks of Ipswich and as million pounds yachts cruised up and down the river Orwell in the warm sunshine of a late British summer the thousands of fans at the start may have thought they were in Monaco. It was a fitting that the centre of attention was the huge state of the art bus of Team Sky, which was surrounded by fans hungry for a glimpse of Bradley Wiggins.

The crowd erupted as Wiggings went to sign on but it was Cavendish who led the 102 riders out of Ipswich along the banks of the river Orwell on the 203km stage, the longest of this year's race. However, a group of four riders decided that they were going to try and spoil the Sky party and headed off alone after only two miles. The quartet was, Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Sean Downy (An Post Sean Kelly) and Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun). Although the three categorised hills barely registered on the heart monitors, and much of the stage had a tailwind, it was the heat, which touched 30 degrees centigrade, which was taking its toll on the foursome.

Despite their efforts the group started to disintegrate within the last 10 kilometres as Team Sky worked hard to close the gap which had been as high as six minutes earlier in the day. Any talk at yesterday's press conference of Mark Cavendish leaving the British team, didn't seem to effect the work rate of his team mates as Wiggins, Bernhard Eisel, Jeremy Hunt, Christian Knees and Luke Rowe took turns at the front.

The work of the Sky train, proved fruitless for Cavendish as he went down in the Norfolk showground within two kilometres of the finish.

Instead of the predicted bunch sprint, the lead riders came in dribs and drabs with 22 year old Rowe outsprinting Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and fellow Brit Russell Downing (Endura Racing). Rowe said, "It was pretty incredible to win today. It was quite unexpected, but this is the biggest win to date so I'm very happy. Coming towards the end of the race we had Brad on the front and I was behind him and Cav was sitting third because we were lining the stage up for him but I looked round when he went down and shouted to Brad 'It's for me' so we went full gas."

The young Welshman went on, "The weather was really hot today and actually and was a bit of a shock to the system but I've done a lot of racing abroad so I suppose I'm used to it. I'm looking forward to stage 6 into Caerphilly because it's almost in my back garden. The mountain is about a mile from my house so friends and family are coming to watch. The support on the road today was incredible and I've never seen crowds like it. It's really great because the British fans really know what they are talking about and don't just shout a lot of old crap when you go past!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4:51:05
2Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
6Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
10Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
11Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
12Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
13Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
16Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
17Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
18Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
21Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:01:25
26Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:00:00
28Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
29Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
30Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
31David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:01:30
32David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
34Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
35Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
38Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
39Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
40Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
41Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
42Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
43Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
46Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
47Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
48Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
49Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:00
51Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:01:36
52Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:00
54Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:36
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
56Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
57Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
58Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:00
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:03:41
61Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:00
62Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:00
63Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:00
64Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:00
65Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:04:07
66Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:10
67Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:00:00
68Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:21
69Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
70Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:04:22
71Jamie Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC
72Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:00
73Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
74Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:18
75Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:07:22
76Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
77Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
80Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
81Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
82Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
83Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
84Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
85George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
86Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
87Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
89Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
90Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
91Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
92Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
93Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
94Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
95Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
96Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
97Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
98David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
99Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:45
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

