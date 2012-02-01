Image 1 of 14 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) wins the opening stage of the 2012 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 14 Mark Cavendish (Sky) had a crash and could not contest the sprint (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 14 The breakaway on the first stage of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 14 Bradley Wiggins was all smiles for sign on at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 14 The Sky bus was the center of attention in Ipswich (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 14 The Node 4 team at sign on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 14 Bernhard Eisel leads Cavendish (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 14 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 14 The bunch leaving the quay at Ipswich (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 14 The peloton rolls out of Ipswich for the first stage of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 14 Eisel hands over the pen to Wiggins at sign on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 14 Bradley Wiggins crosses the line after a last kilometer mishap (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Luke Rowe (Sky) won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain, taking the sprint in Norfolk ahead of Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) and Russell Downing (Endura). The stage winner also took the overall lead.

Mark Cavendish of Team Sky was the outright favourite to win the flat opening stage, but a crash in the final kilometres took the Manx Missile out of contention, gifting the win to his young team mate Luke Rowe, who only stepped into the six man line up at the last minute to replace Edvald Boasson Hagen.

After he pulled on the race leaders gold jersey in Norwich for the biggest win of his career, Rowe said Bullishly, "I'm not going to rule myself out of contention for the overall."

The opening stage of the ninth Tour of Britain started beside the regenerated docks of Ipswich and as million pounds yachts cruised up and down the river Orwell in the warm sunshine of a late British summer the thousands of fans at the start may have thought they were in Monaco. It was a fitting that the centre of attention was the huge state of the art bus of Team Sky, which was surrounded by fans hungry for a glimpse of Bradley Wiggins.

The crowd erupted as Wiggings went to sign on but it was Cavendish who led the 102 riders out of Ipswich along the banks of the river Orwell on the 203km stage, the longest of this year's race. However, a group of four riders decided that they were going to try and spoil the Sky party and headed off alone after only two miles. The quartet was, Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Sean Downy (An Post Sean Kelly) and Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun). Although the three categorised hills barely registered on the heart monitors, and much of the stage had a tailwind, it was the heat, which touched 30 degrees centigrade, which was taking its toll on the foursome.

Despite their efforts the group started to disintegrate within the last 10 kilometres as Team Sky worked hard to close the gap which had been as high as six minutes earlier in the day. Any talk at yesterday's press conference of Mark Cavendish leaving the British team, didn't seem to effect the work rate of his team mates as Wiggins, Bernhard Eisel, Jeremy Hunt, Christian Knees and Luke Rowe took turns at the front.

The work of the Sky train, proved fruitless for Cavendish as he went down in the Norfolk showground within two kilometres of the finish.

Instead of the predicted bunch sprint, the lead riders came in dribs and drabs with 22 year old Rowe outsprinting Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and fellow Brit Russell Downing (Endura Racing). Rowe said, "It was pretty incredible to win today. It was quite unexpected, but this is the biggest win to date so I'm very happy. Coming towards the end of the race we had Brad on the front and I was behind him and Cav was sitting third because we were lining the stage up for him but I looked round when he went down and shouted to Brad 'It's for me' so we went full gas."

The young Welshman went on, "The weather was really hot today and actually and was a bit of a shock to the system but I've done a lot of racing abroad so I suppose I'm used to it. I'm looking forward to stage 6 into Caerphilly because it's almost in my back garden. The mountain is about a mile from my house so friends and family are coming to watch. The support on the road today was incredible and I've never seen crowds like it. It's really great because the British fans really know what they are talking about and don't just shout a lot of old crap when you go past!"

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:51:05 2 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 4 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 6 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 10 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 12 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 13 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 16 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 17 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 21 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:01:25 26 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:00:00 28 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 29 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 30 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 31 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:30 32 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 34 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 35 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 38 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 39 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 40 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 41 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 42 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 43 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 46 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 47 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 48 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 49 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:00 51 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:36 52 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:00 54 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:36 55 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 56 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 57 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 58 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:00 59 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:03:41 61 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:00 62 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:00 63 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:00 64 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:00 65 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:04:07 66 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:10 67 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:00 68 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:21 69 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 70 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:04:22 71 Jamie Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC 72 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:00 73 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 74 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:18 75 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:07:22 76 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 77 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 78 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 80 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 81 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 82 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 83 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 84 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 85 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 86 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 87 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 89 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 90 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 91 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 92 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 93 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 94 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 95 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 96 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 97 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 98 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 99 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:45 DNF Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 13 4 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 5 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 11 6 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 7 10 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 5 12 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 4 13 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 3 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 15 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Mountain 1 - Snape (Cat 3) km. 24.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 pts 2 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 4 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Westleton (Cat 3) km. 49.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 pts 2 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 4 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Swanton Morley (Cat 3) km. 175.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 pts 2 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1

Sprint 1 - Melton, km. 9.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 3 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Great Yarmouth, km. 105.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 4 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 3 - Coltishall, km. 140.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 3 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Rouleur Combativity Award # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saur Sojasun 14:33:15 2 Sky Procycling 3 Endura Racing 4 UK Youth Cycling 5 Liquigas - Cannondale 6 Garmin - Sharp 7 An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:29 8 Team NetApp 9 Rapha Condor 0:01:32 10 IG - Sigma Sport 0:01:34 11 UnitedHealthcare 0:02:54 12 Vacansoleil - DCM 0:03:04 13 Raleigh - GAC 0:04:38 14 Euskaltel Euskadi 0:04:44 15 Orica - GreenEDGE 0:07:22 16 Node 4 - Giordana 0:10:28 17 Great Britain 0:10:32

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:50:55 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:03 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:06 5 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 6 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 10 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 12 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 13 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 16 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 17 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 21 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 27 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 32 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 36 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 37 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:01:35 38 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 39 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 40 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 41 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 42 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:40 43 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 46 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 49 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 50 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 51 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 52 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 53 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 54 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 57 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 58 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 59 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 60 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:46 62 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 65 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 66 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 67 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:03:51 68 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:04:11 69 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 70 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:31 71 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 72 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:04:32 73 Jamie Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC 74 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:28 75 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:29 76 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:07:30 77 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:07:32 78 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 79 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 80 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 82 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 83 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 84 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 85 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 87 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 88 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 90 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 91 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 92 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 93 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 94 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 95 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 96 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 97 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 98 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 99 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 13 4 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 5 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 11 6 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 7 10 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 5 12 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 4 13 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 3 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 15 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 9 3 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 12 pts 2 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 3 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 4 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1