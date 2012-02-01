Rowe wins first stage of Tour of Britain for Sky
Welshman takes race lead
Luke Rowe (Sky) won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain, taking the sprint in Norfolk ahead of Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) and Russell Downing (Endura). The stage winner also took the overall lead.
Mark Cavendish of Team Sky was the outright favourite to win the flat opening stage, but a crash in the final kilometres took the Manx Missile out of contention, gifting the win to his young team mate Luke Rowe, who only stepped into the six man line up at the last minute to replace Edvald Boasson Hagen.
After he pulled on the race leaders gold jersey in Norwich for the biggest win of his career, Rowe said Bullishly, "I'm not going to rule myself out of contention for the overall."
The opening stage of the ninth Tour of Britain started beside the regenerated docks of Ipswich and as million pounds yachts cruised up and down the river Orwell in the warm sunshine of a late British summer the thousands of fans at the start may have thought they were in Monaco. It was a fitting that the centre of attention was the huge state of the art bus of Team Sky, which was surrounded by fans hungry for a glimpse of Bradley Wiggins.
The crowd erupted as Wiggings went to sign on but it was Cavendish who led the 102 riders out of Ipswich along the banks of the river Orwell on the 203km stage, the longest of this year's race. However, a group of four riders decided that they were going to try and spoil the Sky party and headed off alone after only two miles. The quartet was, Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Sean Downy (An Post Sean Kelly) and Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun). Although the three categorised hills barely registered on the heart monitors, and much of the stage had a tailwind, it was the heat, which touched 30 degrees centigrade, which was taking its toll on the foursome.
Despite their efforts the group started to disintegrate within the last 10 kilometres as Team Sky worked hard to close the gap which had been as high as six minutes earlier in the day. Any talk at yesterday's press conference of Mark Cavendish leaving the British team, didn't seem to effect the work rate of his team mates as Wiggins, Bernhard Eisel, Jeremy Hunt, Christian Knees and Luke Rowe took turns at the front.
The work of the Sky train, proved fruitless for Cavendish as he went down in the Norfolk showground within two kilometres of the finish.
Instead of the predicted bunch sprint, the lead riders came in dribs and drabs with 22 year old Rowe outsprinting Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and fellow Brit Russell Downing (Endura Racing). Rowe said, "It was pretty incredible to win today. It was quite unexpected, but this is the biggest win to date so I'm very happy. Coming towards the end of the race we had Brad on the front and I was behind him and Cav was sitting third because we were lining the stage up for him but I looked round when he went down and shouted to Brad 'It's for me' so we went full gas."
The young Welshman went on, "The weather was really hot today and actually and was a bit of a shock to the system but I've done a lot of racing abroad so I suppose I'm used to it. I'm looking forward to stage 6 into Caerphilly because it's almost in my back garden. The mountain is about a mile from my house so friends and family are coming to watch. The support on the road today was incredible and I've never seen crowds like it. It's really great because the British fans really know what they are talking about and don't just shout a lot of old crap when you go past!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:51:05
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|12
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|13
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|16
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|17
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|21
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:01:25
|26
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:00:00
|28
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|29
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|30
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:30
|32
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|34
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|35
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|38
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|39
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|40
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|41
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|42
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|43
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|46
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|47
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|48
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|49
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:00
|51
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:36
|52
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|54
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:36
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|56
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|58
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:00
|59
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:03:41
|61
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:00
|62
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:00
|63
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:00
|64
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:00
|65
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:04:07
|66
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|67
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:00
|68
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:21
|69
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|70
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:04:22
|71
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|72
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:00
|73
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|74
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:18
|75
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:07:22
|76
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|77
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|80
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|81
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|82
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|83
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|84
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|86
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|87
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|89
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|90
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|91
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|92
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|94
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|96
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|97
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|99
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:45
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|13
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|5
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|11
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|10
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|4
|13
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|3
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|15
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|pts
|2
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|4
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|pts
|2
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|4
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|pts
|2
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|3
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|4
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|3
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur Sojasun
|14:33:15
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Endura Racing
|4
|UK Youth Cycling
|5
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|6
|Garmin - Sharp
|7
|An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:29
|8
|Team NetApp
|9
|Rapha Condor
|0:01:32
|10
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:01:34
|11
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:54
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:03:04
|13
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:04:38
|14
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:04:44
|15
|Orica - GreenEDGE
|0:07:22
|16
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:10:28
|17
|Great Britain
|0:10:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:50:55
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:06
|5
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|6
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|12
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|13
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|16
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|17
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|21
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|27
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|37
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:01:35
|38
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|40
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|41
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:40
|43
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|45
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|46
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|49
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|50
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|51
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|52
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|53
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|54
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|57
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|58
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|59
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|60
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:46
|62
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|65
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|66
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|67
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:03:51
|68
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:04:11
|69
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|70
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:31
|71
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|72
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:04:32
|73
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|74
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:28
|75
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|76
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:07:30
|77
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:07:32
|78
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|79
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|80
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|82
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|83
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|84
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|85
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|87
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|88
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|90
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|91
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|92
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|94
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|96
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|97
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|99
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|13
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|5
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|11
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|10
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|4
|13
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|3
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|15
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|9
|3
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|12
|pts
|2
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|3
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|4
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur Sojasun
|14:33:15
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Endura Racing
|4
|UK Youth Cycling
|5
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|6
|Garmin - Sharp
|7
|An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:29
|8
|Team NetApp
|9
|Rapha Condor
|0:01:32
|10
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:01:34
|11
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:54
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:03:04
|13
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:04:38
|14
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:04:44
|15
|Orica - GreenEDGE
|0:07:22
|16
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:10:28
|17
|Great Britain
|0:10:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy