The Tour of Britain's final stage will once again be in London. The borough of Newham will host the eight lap, two hour circuit race that will crown the 2010 Tour of Britain winner.

The circuit starts and finishes on Royal Albert Way in front of Newham Dockside. The riders will turn left over Connaught Bridge, then skirt around Royal Victoria Dock before turning onto North Woolwich Road, passing the Thames Barrier then turning at Lower Lea Crossing. The return leg goes around the other side of Royal Victoria Dock, past the ExCel centre and the start/finish before turning again at the Gallions Reach roundabout. Then it's a dash back to the finish line.

The riders will race in a clockwise direction and there are several points along the course where it's possible to see the bunch twice a lap.

There's also an all day food festival that coincides with the race, held on Royal Victoria Dock.