The Tour of Britain stays in the east for the 152.3km seventh stage between Bury St Edmunds and Colchester. This stage is another flattish one, and again has bunch sprint written all over it.

The first point of call is Haverhill, before turning east towards the category three climb at Foxearth (43.7km) and intermediate sprint at Long Melford (50km). Two more category three climbs follow, at Milden Hill (62.8km) and Ballingdon Hill (82.4km) as the route snakes past Sudbury and back.

The latter part of the stage is in Essex, with two more intermediate sprints at Braintree (104.7km) and Tiptree (135km) before the finish in Colchester.