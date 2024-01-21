Tour Down Under stage 6 - Live coverage

Refresh

Stage 5 winner Oscar Onley (dsm-firmenich PostNL), who is tied on time with the GC leader, said before the stage this morning: “Coming in with quite high ambitions for today, and really, it's just keeping it simple and good for the stage, and then we'll see where that takes me.” “[Sports director] Luke [Roberts]’s been really good this week. He knows all these roads like the back of his hand so it's been pretty useful. Emils [Liepins] and Chris [Hamilton] did this stage last year as well, so they know it pretty well, so we're well equipped.”

It’s Mosca’s turn to talk with his team director.

Break has 2:55 on the field with 88km to go.

The seven riders in the break are Stefan De Bod (EF Education-EasyPost), Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek), Gil Gelders (Soudal Quick-Step), Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Simon Geshke (Cofidis), António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) and Franck Bonnamour (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gelders is getting instructions from his team director who is telling him 'to keep it at 90%, you're not here to push things.'

GC leader into the stage Stephen Williams, who is currently sitting behind his Israel-Premier Team at the front of the peloton, said before the stage: "Naturally, it's gonna be a little bit more pressure on the shoulders, but overall, it's just another day on the bike and looking forward to it." "I mean, there's not much to it [strategy today] really. It's pretty basic. Hold on to the hold on to the jersey. There are time bonuses on the road, but more than likely, it'll come down to the finish. But it's going to be a tough day to try and defend, but we'll do everything we can."

Luke Burns (Australia) has mathematically secured the King of the Mountain jersey, all he needs to do is finish the stage.

De Bod, who was 90 seconds down on GC before the stage, is now the virtual leader on the road.

Israel- Premier Tech is going the pace-making at the front of the peloton as the 7-rider break has a lead of 2:43 with 97km to go.

Battle of the Brits: Just one final showdown remains in tight Tour Down Under shakeout. Australian race always expected to be tight but two riders enter final stage tied in time.

100km to go Break of 7 riders has been established. Stefan De Bod (EF Education-EasyPost), Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek), Gil Gelders (Soudal Quick-Step), Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Simon Geshke (Cofidis), António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) and Franck Bonnamour (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) have 2:12 on the field.

Franck Bonnamour comes across to the leaders and they have 47 seconds lead.

Simon Geschke of Cofidis made it across too. We now have 6 riders in the break, with one rider still trying to bridge at 103km tog o.

UAE's António Morgado jumped from the peloton that was spreading across the road. A few more riders are trying to bridge to the break.

Gil Gelders (Soudal QuickStep) makes it across to Stefan De Bod (EF Education-EasyPost) and Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek) with 105km to go.

Mosca and De Bod are pushing as hard as they came while a Soudal is working hard to bridge.

The chase is on since De Bod is 90 seconds down on GC.

Two riders, Stefan De Bod and Jacopo Mosca, have a small gap with 110km to go. Riders trying to make it across.

Nothing is getting away as the riders are going 74km/hr.

And once again, Harper shuts it down. Lidl rider counters immediately.

Archie Ryan attacks again. EF Education has been throwing riders non-stop off the front with 113km to go.

Franck Bonnamour makes the next move and is joined by Harry Sweeny but Harper closed it down.

Alvarado Hodeg, the Colombian sprinter on UAE Team Emirates, is not enjoying the fast start. He's dropped from the peloton.

Solo attack by Tobias Bayer and the chase is on.

Visma is closing it down, and re-shuffle again with 116km to go.

Four riders win a small gap with more riders tying to make it across.

Simon Yates attacks and they immediately get on his wheel.

Peloton is speeding down Windy Point at 62km/hr as Harper is reeled in.

Harper is not looking back as the chase is trying to get organized behind him but he has a slim 6 second gap.

123km to go Jayco's Chris Harper is pushing on solo but the chase is on.

Harper took full top KOM points and was followed by Burns across the top.

Jayco's Harper counters the last attack.

Astana goes again! They obviously want to be in the break. Last year, the stage winner did come from the break.

KOM leader Burns goes to the front with 1km to go to the top. He keeps looking behind him to watch for attacks.

Alpecin, Jayco and EF Education trying to get away but it's shutdown with 1.2km to go to the top of Windy Point.

And now, its Astana's turn to attack, and attack again. Plenty of reactions behind, every team wants a rider in the break.

Technically only Van Der Lee can beats Burns for the mountain title. Burns has 43 points and Van Der Lee has 23 points.

More attacks from EF Education, trying to get Van Der Lee off the front in the battle for the KOM. And KOM leader Burns comes across.

Instant attack by American champion Quinn Simmons and the reaction comes immediately.

Most of the riders have ice socks in the back of their jersey as the peloton starts to climb immediately for the first KOM of the day, the cat 1 Windy Point, 3.8km long with an average gradient of 6% and steep pitches at 20%.

Flag drop from race director Stuart O’Grady, winner of the first Tour Down Under in 1999.

Milder temperatures today with maximums in Adelaide heading into the high 20's Celcius and the winds, forecast as southerly of 25 - 35 km/h, were evident with the flags stretched out and fluttering on the way up the Mt Lofty climb.

Riders may be just setting out from Unley but already the spectators are assembling at Mount Lofty, getting settled in under shade on the climb.

Stage 6, of the Tour Down Under is set to get underway in under 5 minutes, starting with a 5km neutral section. Forecast of sunny 23C with light winds.

Mount Lofty returns for the final day of racing. After leaving Unley, the peloton will tackle the sharp climb to Windy Point just under four kilometres into the 128.2km stage 6. The route then continues into the Adelaide Hills for an extended loop through towns including Mylor, Aldgate, Uraidla, Stirling, Crafers and Bridgewater. The peloton will be passing over Mount Lofty twice this year before then taking one more run up to the top to decide the final winner on the summit

Runner-up on stage 5 Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) tops the GC tied on time with Oscar Onley (dsm-firmenich PostNL). Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) is in third, and stage 2 winner Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) in fourth, both five seconds back. Then, at 13 seconds, it is Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep), Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla). 21-year old Onley, who won stage 5, also tops the best young rider classification. Triple stage winner Sam Welsford (BORA-hansgrohe) leads the points classification. And Luke Burns (Australia) leads the mountain classification.