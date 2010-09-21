Tour de Vendée past winners
1980-2009
|2009
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|2008
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2007
|Mikel Echeverria Gaztanaga (Spa) Agritubel
|2006
|Mikel Echeverria Gaztanaga (Spa) Atom
|2005
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Amore & Vita-Beretta-Polska
|2004
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Credit Agricole
|2003
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) AG2R Prevoyance
|2002
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bonjour
|2001
|Didier Rous (Fra) Bonjour
|2000
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ag2R-Prevoyance
|1999
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino
|1998
|Marco di Renzo (Ita) Cantina-Tollo
|1997
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|1996
|Laurent Desbiens (Fra)
|1995
|Mario De Clercq (Bel)
|1994
|Patrick Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|1993
|Dimitry Zhdanov (Rus)
|1992
|Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
|1991
|Fabrice Naessens (Bel)
|1990
|Francois Lemarchand (Fra)
|1989
|Laurent Bezault (Fra)
|1988
|Alberto Leanizbarrutia (Spa)
|1987
|Jean-Claude Colotti (Fra)
|1986
|Francis Castaing (Fra)
|1985
|Michel Bibillet (Fra)
|1984
|Claude Moreau (Fra)
|1983
|Pierre Bazzo (Fra)
|1982
|Serge Beucherie (Fra)
|1981
|Bernard Bourreau (Fra)
|1980
|Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra)
