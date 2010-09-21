Trending

Tour de Vendée past winners

1980-2009

2009Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
2008Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
2007Mikel Echeverria Gaztanaga (Spa) Agritubel
2006Mikel Echeverria Gaztanaga (Spa) Atom
2005Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Amore & Vita-Beretta-Polska
2004Thor Hushovd (Nor) Credit Agricole
2003Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) AG2R Prevoyance
2002Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bonjour
2001Didier Rous (Fra) Bonjour
2000Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ag2R-Prevoyance
1999Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino
1998Marco di Renzo (Ita) Cantina-Tollo
1997Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
1996Laurent Desbiens (Fra)
1995Mario De Clercq (Bel)
1994Patrick Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
1993Dimitry Zhdanov (Rus)
1992Bruno Cornillet (Fra)
1991Fabrice Naessens (Bel)
1990Francois Lemarchand (Fra)
1989Laurent Bezault (Fra)
1988Alberto Leanizbarrutia (Spa)
1987Jean-Claude Colotti (Fra)
1986Francis Castaing (Fra)
1985Michel Bibillet (Fra)
1984Claude Moreau (Fra)
1983Pierre Bazzo (Fra)
1982Serge Beucherie (Fra)
1981Bernard Bourreau (Fra)
1980Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra)

