Hello and welcome to stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse.

Welcome to live coverage of the Tour de Suisse time trial.

Cancellara is currently the fastest rider at the moment with a time of 32:18. We can expect that time to stand for quite some time. Second is Fredrik Kessiakoff, who is 1:38 down on the Swiss rider.

The news this morning is that Sergio Henao won't be starting. He was involved in a training accident this morning and is currently being looked at by the team doctor. We'll bring you news as it comes.

Cancellara currently remains in the lead. He was the second rider to leave the start house and as you might expect, he holds a commanding lead at this stage: 1 Cancellara 2 Kessiakoff +1:38 3 Bewley +1:47 4 Steegmans +2:13 5 Haller +2:49

This is the situation on GC coming into the stage. Tony Martin leads and will be the last rider to start. One would expect the three-time world champion to extend his overall lead but it will be a close battle behind as some of the GC contenders look to set themselves up for the weekend mountain stages: 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23:11:06

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06

3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:10

4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17

5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23

6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:27

7 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team

8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28

9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:29

10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Alex Dowsett has finished his time trial and takes third place, over a minute down on Cancelalra but it's a surprise for second with Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice ahead of the British rider, 50 seconds off Cancellara's current lead.

Reports that Sergio Henao is out of the race. Details are a little fuzzy at the moment with conflicting reports but according to a number of outlets he was hit by a vehicle while riding recon on the course. Reports are that he went to hospital straight away but Sky have told us that he was with the team doctor until recently. As soon as we know more we'll update you.

Cancellara still sits top at the moment but Anthony Roux has moved into third place, pushing Dowsett into fourth.

Barguil is now starting his time trial. The French rider has been left out of Giant Shimano's Tour de France team but we spoke to the team manager today about the call and the rider's future.

Danielson is out on the course, the American rider down on GC but capable of a ride today, and over the weekend.

Steven Kruijswijk was forced out of the Giro but he's racing the TT today and looking pretty strong at the moment. The Belkin rider is climbing but is making use of his aero position.

All eyes on Andy Schleck as he takes on the lumpy TT course. Older brother Frank is out after a crash and this is a big test for the younger sibling. He needs to impress over the last three days of racing if he wants to convince both his team and himself that he should ride the Tour de France.

Around 30 rides still to start the stage but Clement will be off next as we see Andy Schleck catch his minute man.

And Cadel Evans is off. This course actually suits the Australian so he could post a decent result today. At the first time check Roy is still the fastest time to beat. At the finish, Cancellara still leads.

Marczynski is 21 seconds down at the first time check. Wyss is about to start his time trial.

Davide Rebellin rolls down the start ramp next. In his bright orange kit, the Italian rider is underway in his TT as Morabito goes second at the first time check.

Davide Rebellin is only 38 seconds off the race lead. A solid ride today and he could position himself for a top 20, or top 10 overall.

Pinot is out on the course as well now. He's looked in decent condition so far in the race as we see Cadel Evans come up to the first time check. He's 11 seconds down on Roy. Cancellara was four down at this stage.

Morabito is starting to drop off the pace but Clement is looking strong less than 8 seconds down on Cancellara at the second time check.

Roman Kreuziger gulps down some air, and starts his time trial.

1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 32:18.4

2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 33:01.3

3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33:08.5

4 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 33:21.8

5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 33:23.1

Rui Costa is also out on the road. Out of the rainbow jersey today, he's still not in Lampre kit as he's the national time trial champion for Portugal.

And Rui Costa has blown the race apart, and gone 18 seconds faster than Roy at the first time check. That's a huge effort from the Lampre leader.

Garmin's Slagter starts his time trial now. The 24-year-old one of the team's stand out riders so far this year.

Clement crosses the line and moves into second place, 21 seconds down on Cancellara.

Pinot is going well too and is 9 second down at the first time check. As we see Mollema start his time trial.

The defending race champion Rui Costa is the man to beat at the moment. He was so far in front at the first time check and he's riding so well at the moment. Has he started too quickly though?

1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 32:18.4

2 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32:39.5

3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 33:01.3

4 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33:08.5

5 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33:08.8

Cadel comes over the line but he's not managed to knock Cancellara off top spot as Dumoulin rolls down the start line. Evans was 35 seconds down at Cancellara at the finish.

Frank is 7 seconds down on Rui Costa at the first time check.

And now the race leader, Tony Martin, the favourite for today, starts his time trial. Up ahead Rui Costa coasts pasts Rebellin.

Rui Costa is on a long flat section, there's a bit of a headwind but the Lampre rider is cruising and he's gone by his two minute man.

1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 32:18.4

2 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32:39.5

3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32:53.3

4 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 32:57.9

5 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 33:01.3

But we've just seen that Craddock has gone second at the finish, 18 seconds down on Cancellara.

1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 32:18.4

2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 32:36.5

3 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32:39.5

4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32:53.3

5 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 32:57.9

Rui Costa takes the lead and puts over ten seconds into Fabian Cancellara.

Slagter meanwhile has lost 34 seconds to Rui Costa at the first time check.

Sagan is at the first time check, 29 seconds down on Rui Costa.

Martin hits Worb speed (sorry) and is 13 seconds faster than Costa at the first time check.

1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 32:05.2

2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 32:18.4

3 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 32:36.5

4 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32:39.5

5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 32:50.0

Good ride from Pinot and Frank who comes over the line in third place.

1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 32:05.2

2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 32:18.4

3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 32:22.5

4 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 32:36.5

5 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32:39.5

Not a great ride from Kreuziger who loses over a minute to Rui Costa.

Rui Costa is in the hotseat and he looks pretty relaxed, perhaps he knows that Martin has the measure of him. The German is in full flow as world champion takes on world champion.

As the race leader Martin is in a yellow, white and green skin suit. It looks very much like a Phonak kit. As Slagter finishes 1:22 down on Rui Costa.

As it stands this looks like a battle between Martin and Costa for the stage and the Lampre man could be Martins' closest rival in GC after the stage.

Mollema loses 1:10. So that means the top three after the stage should be Martin, and then perhaps Dumoulin and Rui Costa. Martin is now 14 seconds faster at the first time check.

Here comes Dumoulin and he takes top spot by 6 seconds. A great ride from the Giant man.

And here comes Tony Martin. He's in the saddle and powering towards the win. He's taking every second that can.

He goes faster by 22 seconds.

That puts Martin 59 seconds clear of Rui Costa in GC.

1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31:59.3

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 31:59.3

3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 32:05.2

4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 32:18.4

5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 32:22.5

6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 32:36.5

7 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32:39.5

8 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 32:43.2

9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 32:50.0

10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32:51.0

General classification after stage 7



1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21:42:43

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:28

3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05

4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:14

5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33

6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:01:36

7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:42

8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida

9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:47

10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:48