Tour de l'Ain past winners

Champions 1989-2015

 

past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
2014Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
2013Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R–La Mondiale
2012Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin–Sharp
2011David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis
2010Haimar Zubeldia (Esp) Team RadioShack
2009Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis
2008Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Columbia
2007John Gadret (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2006Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2005Carl Naibo (Fra) Bretagne-Jean Floc'h
2004Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Axel Merckx (Bel) Lotto–Domo
2002Christophe Oriol (Ger) AG2R Prévoyance
2001Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul) Jean Delatour
2000Serguei Yakovlev (Kaz) Besson Chaussures
1999Grzegorz Gwiazdowski (Pol) Cofidis
1998Cristian Gasperoni (Ita) Amore & Vita-Forzacore
1997Bobby Julich (USA) Cofidis
1996David Delrieu (Fra) Mutuelle de Seine-et-Marne
1995Emmanuel Hubert (Fra) FFC-LCPF
1994Lylian Lebreton (Fra) Aubervilliers 93-Peugeot
1993Emmanuel Magnien (Fra) Castorama
1992Denis Leproux (Fra)
1991Eric Drubay (Fra)
1990Denis Moretti (Fra)
1989Serge Pires Leal (Fra)

