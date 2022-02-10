Live coverage
Tour de la Provence prologue - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan published
Ganna the favourite in opening time trial
Elia Viviani (Ineos) begins his effort. The Italian returned to Ineos this winter after stints at QuickStep and Cofidis. He was in action at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana last week, placing second on the final stage to Fabio Jakobsen. Viviani will be among the favourites for victory on tomorrow's opening road stage.
Vanmarcke hits the line in 8:35, 11 seconds down on Bevin and good enough for the second best time thus far.
Bevin completes his 7.1km effort in 8:24 for an average speed of 50.7kph, which is enough to make him the very early provisional leader.
Bevin's teammate Sep Vanmarcke is also out on the 7.1km course. This is the Belgian's first race of 2022. After riding the four days here, he will line out at Ruta del Sol next week as he builds towards Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he claimed the biggest victory of his career some ten years ago.
Patrick Bevin (Israel Premier Tech) was the second starter today and the New Zealander might well enjoy an early stint in the hot seat here.
There has already been racing earlier today, with Fernando Gaviria outsprinting Mark Cavendish and Kaden Groves to win the opening stage of the Tour of Oman. You can read a stage report here and the reactions of Gaviria and his experienced lead-out man Max Richeze here.
Kevin Besson has begun his effort and the 2022 Tour de la Provence is formally underway.
Twelve months ago, Julian Alaphilippe placed second overall at the Tour de la Provence thanks to a strong showing on Mont Ventoux and some all-action racing on the opening day. This time out, the world champion insists he is not at his best, having missed a week of training through illness last month and given that he skips the cobbled Classics this year to focus on the Ardennes. “I don’t have special ambitions here, I just want to get my bearings over the four days of racing, but there’s a good field, riders with races already in their legs. There’s no stress, I just want to enjoy it," Alaphilippe told reporters yesterday. Read the full story here.
Riders to look out for include 2020 winner Nairo Quintana (14:54), Groupama-FDJ new arrival Michael Storer (15:10), defending champion Ivan Sosa (15:18), Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (15:33), Arnaud Démare (16:01) and Alaphilippe, who is the penultimate starter at 16:08. The man expected to wear the leader’s jersey this evening is the third last rider off. World time trial champion Filippo Ganna is in action at 16:07.
The 105 riders will roll down the start ramp this afternoon at one-minute intervals. Kevin Besson (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur) is the first man off at 14:15 local time, while Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) is the last man in action, setting out at 16:09.
The Tour de la Provence has established itself on the calendar since its inaugural edition in 2016 and this year's race offers a particularly well balanced route. The four-day event gets underway with today's 7.1km prologue time trial in Berre-L'Étang and the sprinters should be to the fore on tomorrow's opening road stage. Stage 2 to Manosque might give the puncheurs a chance to shine while the race concludes with a stiff summit finish at Motagne de Lure on Sunday. In other words, there's something for everybody, even if all eyes will inevitably be on world champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who begins his 2022 season here.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cycling shoe deals: Save big with these brilliant discountsCheap cycling shoes aren't the easiest to come by so take advantage of the best cycling shoe deals to save money
-
Gaviria and Richeze back to winning ways at the Tour of Oman'More than half of the victory is for Max' says Colombian after sprinting to stage 1 victory
-
Tour de la Provence prologue - Live coverageGanna the favourite in opening time trial
-
Tour of Oman: Fernando Gaviria wins stage 1Colombian beats Cavendish and Groves in Muscat
-
Valentine's Day gifts for cyclists: present ideas for the cyclist in your lifeIf you're looking to melt the heart of your favourite cyclist but need inspiration, here's a roundup of great Valentine's Day gifts for cyclists, no matter your budget
-
Best budget gravel bikes: Gravel grinding without breaking the bankOur pick of the best budget gravel bikes that offer the greatest value for money
-
Valverde to miss Vuelta a Murcia as Movistar take COVID-19 precautionsRiders who lined up in Valencia will not race in Murcia or Jaén in coming days
-
Road bike vs gravel bike: what are the differences?Road bikes vs gravel bikes, they're similar looking, yet very different bikes, let's delve into the differences
-
Nibali scraps Paris-Roubaix debut to focus on Giro d'Italia, Tour de FranceItalian not ruling out racing on in 2023 after move from Trek-Segafredo to Astana Qazaqstan