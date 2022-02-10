Tour de la Provence prologue - Live coverage

Refresh

Elia Viviani (Ineos) begins his effort. The Italian returned to Ineos this winter after stints at QuickStep and Cofidis. He was in action at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana last week, placing second on the final stage to Fabio Jakobsen. Viviani will be among the favourites for victory on tomorrow's opening road stage. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Vanmarcke hits the line in 8:35, 11 seconds down on Bevin and good enough for the second best time thus far.

Bevin completes his 7.1km effort in 8:24 for an average speed of 50.7kph, which is enough to make him the very early provisional leader.

Bevin's teammate Sep Vanmarcke is also out on the 7.1km course. This is the Belgian's first race of 2022. After riding the four days here, he will line out at Ruta del Sol next week as he builds towards Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he claimed the biggest victory of his career some ten years ago.

Patrick Bevin (Israel Premier Tech) was the second starter today and the New Zealander might well enjoy an early stint in the hot seat here.

There has already been racing earlier today, with Fernando Gaviria outsprinting Mark Cavendish and Kaden Groves to win the opening stage of the Tour of Oman. You can read a stage report here and the reactions of Gaviria and his experienced lead-out man Max Richeze here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin Besson has begun his effort and the 2022 Tour de la Provence is formally underway.

Twelve months ago, Julian Alaphilippe placed second overall at the Tour de la Provence thanks to a strong showing on Mont Ventoux and some all-action racing on the opening day. This time out, the world champion insists he is not at his best, having missed a week of training through illness last month and given that he skips the cobbled Classics this year to focus on the Ardennes. “I don’t have special ambitions here, I just want to get my bearings over the four days of racing, but there’s a good field, riders with races already in their legs. There’s no stress, I just want to enjoy it," Alaphilippe told reporters yesterday. Read the full story here. (Image credit: Getty)

Riders to look out for include 2020 winner Nairo Quintana (14:54), Groupama-FDJ new arrival Michael Storer (15:10), defending champion Ivan Sosa (15:18), Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (15:33), Arnaud Démare (16:01) and Alaphilippe, who is the penultimate starter at 16:08. The man expected to wear the leader’s jersey this evening is the third last rider off. World time trial champion Filippo Ganna is in action at 16:07.

The 105 riders will roll down the start ramp this afternoon at one-minute intervals. Kevin Besson (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur) is the first man off at 14:15 local time, while Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) is the last man in action, setting out at 16:09.