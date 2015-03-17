Welcome to live coverage of the final day time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The final time trial is underway in San Benedetto del Tronto and it is Maciej Bodnar who has set the fastest time of 11:39

The final stage is a 10 kilometre an out and back time trial around the streets of San Benedetto del Tronto. It's not too technical, but the hairpin bend midway through could cause some riders problems.

Several riders decided not to start today, most notably Mark Cavendish and the rest of the Etixx-QuickStep sprint team. You can get all the details here.

Bodnar's time could be under threat with Luke Durbridge and stage one winner Adriano Malori out on the road.

Luke Durbridge won't set the fastest time. He comes in with the ninth fastest time.

Malori is still out on course, he's only a couple of kilometres out. His teammate Nairo Quintana will be the last man off as the race winner. This is what the overall classification looks like at the moment: 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24:58:58

2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:39

3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:48

4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:57

5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:03

6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:04

7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06

8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:07

9 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:12

10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:13

@ivanbasso and @petosagan warming up! http://t.co/SzBBDbPFzC @tinkoff_saxo Tue, 17th Mar 2015 13:49:27

Malori sprints to the finish line to beat Bodnar's time by 12 seconds. He moves to the top of the stage standings for now.

Fabian Cancellara now out on the road. He gets a bit of a wobble on over a speed bump but he's still powering towards the first time check. He missed the victory on stage one by a single second.

A brief reminder of what how things finished up yesterday, with Peter Sagan taking his first win of the season. 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:04:13

2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka

3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal

4 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge

5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida

6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka

7 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Navardauskas goes fourth fastest 13 seconds slower than Malori, a good effort by the Lithuainian.

All manner of faces being pulled by Kiryienka, as he gives it his all to the finish line but he just misses out on the top spot. He goes second with a time of 11:32.

Fabian Cancellara is out of the saddle as he drives to the line. He sets the new fastest time of 11:23. Impressive effort by Cancellara, can he hold it until the end this time?

So we've had a rejig of the stage standings with that great time from Cancellara, here is how the top 10 looks now: 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 11:23

2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar 00:04

3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 00:09

4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 00:16

5 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin 00:13

7 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 00:27

8 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 00:30

9 Christopher Juul-Jenson (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

10 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 00:32

Still plenty of riders to come. The race leader Quintana will be the last man down the ramp at 15:59 local time.

It might be the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico but many of the riders here will be sticking around in Italy for Milan-San Remo at the weekend. Cyclingnews sat down with last year's winner Alexander Kristoff for this exclusive video interview to talk about his prospects this weekend.

Amador puts in a time of 11:48 and that is good enough for 7th place.

Yesterday's winner Peter Sagan seems to be taking it easy today. He is passed by Daniel Moreno on the finishing stretch.

Sagan's time is more than two minutes down on Cancellara. He's likely saving himself for the weekend.

Michele Scarponi on the start ramp and we're nearing the serious GC contenders.

Edvald Boasson Hagen almost catches his minute man and goes 8th fastest 26 seconds behind Cancellara. A decent effort by the Norwegian.

Boasson Hagen's teammate Stephen Cummings is still to come. The Brit is a solid time triallist and could move himself up the standings with a good performance.

As the top 20 riders begin to come down the ramp, we'll take a brief look outside the race and Michal Kwiatkowski reconned the Milan-San Remo course following Paris-Nice, where he'll be supporting Mark Cavendish.

Vincenzo Nibali is out on course now. The Italian has been pretty quite at the race and he's unlikely to be doing anything big today.

Former Spanish time trial champion Johnathan Castroviejo has begun his effort. Cancellara's time will be difficult to beat but he is one of the few remaining who could threaten it.

Castroviejo puts int he fastest time at the intermediate check, equal with Kiryienka.

We're into the top 10 now as former race leader Wout Poels gets underway.

Cummings on the start ramp as Nibali reaches the final kilometre of his ride.

Nibali crosses the line, it's a fairly decent effort from the Italian. He is 32 seconds back on Cancellara and 13th.

Castroviejo puts in a great time, he comes home in fourth place, 12 seconds down on Cancellara.

With that time from Castroviejo, here is the revised top 10: 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 11:23

2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar 00:04

3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 00:09

4 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar 00:12

5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 00:16

6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin 00:13

8 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar 00:25

9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 00:26

10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC 00:27

Specilation coming through that Peter Sagan's time may see him miss the time cut which would see him forced to hand over the points jersey to Lotto-Soudal's Jens Debusschere.

What an error that would be from Sagan if he was to miss the cut. There are no points available in the point competition today so he secured the win in that classification yesterday. Here is how those standings looked this morning. 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 pts

2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20

3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 19

4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18

5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16

6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15

7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14

8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 12

9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 11

10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10

Alberto Contador is on his way now, and he's still in with a shout of a podium position. His teammate Romain Kreuziger has just finished but gives away a minute to Cancellara on the line.

Thibaut Pinot is off and we're down to the top 3 riders. With 39 seconds on Uran, Quintana should be safe in the leader's jersey but anything can happen.

An impressive time from Stephen Cummings. He comes through in 8th place, 23 seconds down on Cancellara and that could see him move up the standings. We'll have to wait and see how the remaining riders do.

Nairo Quintana getting ready to go, he'll be off soon. Uran is already on the road.

Joaquim Rodríguez posts a time of 12:35, not a great time from the Spaniard.

Quintana underway, he's a little over 10 minutes away from finishing his Tirreno-Adriatico.

A strong performance by Contador, he comes home in 16th fastest and 31 seconds down. It's been a disappointing Tirreno for the Spaniard.

Pinot crosses the line, two seconds down on Contador and he keeps his fourth place in the overall standings. Only 3 ridersstill out on the road.

I think that we can safely say that Cancellara will take the stage win today as we wait for the remaining riders.

Not a great performance by Uran, he finishes with a time of 12:01 but he should hold onto third in the general classification.

Bauke Mollema will be the nest rider to finish and he is in the final kilometre.

Mollema finishes with a time of 11:57, 34 seconds down on Cancellara but Crucially beats Uran to keep his position in the GC.

We wait for Quintana as he goes under the flamme rouge

Quintana loses time to Mollema but he does enough to keep hold of his leader's jersey.

Fabian Cancellara is the day's winner, beating Malori by four seconds. Here is the stage standings. 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 11:23

2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar 00:04

3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 00:09

4 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar 00:12

5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 00:16

6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin 00:13

8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN-Qhubeka 00:23

9 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar 00:25

10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 00:26

Cancellara missed out on victory on day one and he's rightly pleased to have reversed the order today. "I just gave it all and I’m really happy and satisfied to have another victory in the pocket but I’m also looking to the bigger picture and that is the weekend," Cancellara said following his victory.

There have been a few changes to the overall classification following that stage but Nairo Quintana still ends the week as the race winner. 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25:11:16

2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:18

3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:31

4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:35

5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:39

6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40

7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:56

8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59

9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:09

10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:11