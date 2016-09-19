Tour Down Under: Stage 1 preview

Four-time Tour Down Under stage winner Baden Cooke says...

"This stage will be the first real action of the race. I've started some stages up One Tree Hill before if the break hasn't already gone, than it could become quite hectic going up Humbug Scrub. At about kilometre 38 you could see some European guys in trouble there if the race hasn't split up, it's really tough up through there and for some of those guys it will be rude shock.

"If you get a lot of people feeling frisky at the beginning it could all split apart, but the chances are it will come back for a sprint. That first 40km is going to feature some lung busting action for some guys. It depends on what sprinters come to the race, if guys like Marcel Kittel come or Andre Greipel it won't be so simple for Peter Sagan to win but it will depend on the heat. If it's hot with no wind it could be a go slow, but if it's a bit cooler and there is a side wind or something, the break's going to go very fast."