Shaw upsets Northcott for cross country victory
Multi-sport athlete Hanlen wins women's race
Sunday drew the country's top cross country racers to the Cycle Obsession MTB Park, with a short loop of the Summerhill complex thrown in for good measure. A tough, technical course was softened up in the morning's age group category racing for the afternoon elite/under 23 and under 19 feature.
With several highly talented juniors having progressed into the elite/under 23 category for 2011, the racing was eagerly anticipated and the spectators on hand weren't disappointed with the way the feature races unfolded.
In the men's elite/under 23, Mike Northcott seized an early lead which he stretched each lap for the first three of six. But a collision with a tree at the top of the hill tore his front brake lever off the bike, and Northcott had to somehow try to fend off a stalking Sam Shaw for the remainder of the race. Northcott almost succeeded, but Shaw played a smart waiting game and attacked at a crucial point to win by 24 seconds.
In the elite/under 23 women's race, a new talent on the NZ MTB Cup circuit shook the field up - established Whakatane multi-sporter Karen Hanlen is trying her hand at Olympic format mountain bike racing this season and led from start to finish to claim a wonderful debut win.
No other female athlete could match Hanlen up the two steep climbs, and despite falling heavily on the technical descent in her third lap, Hanlen was never threatened for her win over Rotorua's Samara Sheppard.
In the supporting under 19 men's race, Oceania Champion Mathew Waghorn held off a determined Nigel McDowell for a close win, setting up what is sure to be an ongoing tussle for the rest of the NZ MTB Cup national series.
The RaboDirect New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup continues this weekend in Napier for both cross country and downhill racers, at the Eskdale MTB park. Added importance is attached to Sunday's Round 2 cross country race, being a UCI Category 2 event - Olympic UCI ranking points are up for grabs as well as a sizeable prize-money purse.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Shaw
|1:33:12
|2
|Mike Northcott
|0:00:24
|3
|Stuart Houltham
|0:02:14
|4
|Kyle Wood
|0:02:54
|5
|Richard Anderson
|0:04:27
|6
|Gavin McCarthy
|0:08:19
|7
|Adrian Retief
|0:10:56
|8
|Ash Hough
|0:13:04
|9
|Darry Stevens
|0:14:31
|10
|Dominic Furkert
|0:17:37
|11
|Conor Corbett
|0:20:28
|-lap
|Nick Miller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Hanlen
|1:33:47
|2
|Samara Sheppard
|0:02:14
|3
|Eloise Fry
|0:05:22
|4
|Sasha Smith
|0:05:57
|5
|Bridget Keegan
|0:08:17
|6
|Raewyn Morrison
|0:10:26
|7
|Sadie Parker-Wynyard
|0:11:22
|-2laps
|Michelle Bellamy
|-2laps
|Monique Avery
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Waghorn
|1:20:35
|2
|Nigel McDowell
|0:00:24
|3
|Harley Going
|0:05:01
|4
|Ryan Hunt
|0:11:37
|5
|Martin McCrudden
|0:14:26
|6
|Elliot Pearce
|0:22:55
|7
|Ian Burgess
|0:23:31
|-3laps
|Gareth Owen
|DNF
|Josh Parkin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veronique Sandler
|1:30:38
|2
|Sophiemarie Bethell
|0:13:20
|-2laps
|Natalie Retief
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Jones
|1:10:38
|2
|Gareth Cannon
|0:02:14
|3
|Frank Sutton
|0:04:17
|4
|Jack Compton
|0:04:42
|5
|Tom Coombes
|0:07:25
|6
|Kurt Standen
|0:08:29
|7
|Jordan Castle
|0:08:47
|8
|Peter Bethell
|0:11:38
|9
|Dan Lawton
|0:20:57
|10
|Callum McElroy
|0:28:51
|-2laps
|Samuel Gaze
|DNF
|Stephen Brunskill
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toshiko Knight
|1:07:25
|2
|Amber Johnston
|0:00:54
|3
|Caitlin Louise Holmes
|0:06:45
|4
|Harriet Bevan
|0:13:03
|5
|Alice West
|0:18:20
|DNF
|Olivia Wadman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Wright
|1:05:29
|2
|Nathan Johnston
|0:02:10
|3
|Connor McRae
|0:04:41
|4
|Henry Carr
|0:29:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Britteny Baker
|1:00:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Osborne
|1:27:13
|2
|John Sanderson
|0:02:03
|3
|Ben Murphy
|0:04:18
|4
|Sam Thompson
|0:12:51
|-1lap
|Brandon Sbordone
|DNF
|Wilson Jones
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Fluker
|1:28:50
|2
|Bronwyn Sax
|0:02:06
|3
|Emma Johnston
|0:10:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonty Taylor
|1:37:04
|2
|Richard Taylor
|0:05:08
|3
|Jared Scollay
|0:12:17
|4
|Vaughan Ayson
|0:12:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Beadel
|1:12:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Hoskin
|1:37:13
|2
|Carl Johnston
|0:02:10
|3
|Andrew MacDonald
|0:04:56
|4
|Steven Sawyers
|0:06:06
|5
|Carl Paton
|0:08:35
|6
|Roger Hoebers
|0:09:32
|7
|Ross Castle
|0:14:28
|8
|John McGrail
|0:15:40
|9
|John McRae
|0:22:06
|DNF
|Scott Wright
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Renall
|1:20:20
|2
|Martyn Pearce
|0:12:13
|3
|Tony Bevan
|0:14:49
|4
|Bryan Prestdige
|0:25:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy