Sunday drew the country's top cross country racers to the Cycle Obsession MTB Park, with a short loop of the Summerhill complex thrown in for good measure. A tough, technical course was softened up in the morning's age group category racing for the afternoon elite/under 23 and under 19 feature.

With several highly talented juniors having progressed into the elite/under 23 category for 2011, the racing was eagerly anticipated and the spectators on hand weren't disappointed with the way the feature races unfolded.

In the men's elite/under 23, Mike Northcott seized an early lead which he stretched each lap for the first three of six. But a collision with a tree at the top of the hill tore his front brake lever off the bike, and Northcott had to somehow try to fend off a stalking Sam Shaw for the remainder of the race. Northcott almost succeeded, but Shaw played a smart waiting game and attacked at a crucial point to win by 24 seconds.

In the elite/under 23 women's race, a new talent on the NZ MTB Cup circuit shook the field up - established Whakatane multi-sporter Karen Hanlen is trying her hand at Olympic format mountain bike racing this season and led from start to finish to claim a wonderful debut win.

No other female athlete could match Hanlen up the two steep climbs, and despite falling heavily on the technical descent in her third lap, Hanlen was never threatened for her win over Rotorua's Samara Sheppard.

In the supporting under 19 men's race, Oceania Champion Mathew Waghorn held off a determined Nigel McDowell for a close win, setting up what is sure to be an ongoing tussle for the rest of the NZ MTB Cup national series.

The RaboDirect New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup continues this weekend in Napier for both cross country and downhill racers, at the Eskdale MTB park. Added importance is attached to Sunday's Round 2 cross country race, being a UCI Category 2 event - Olympic UCI ranking points are up for grabs as well as a sizeable prize-money purse.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Shaw1:33:12
2Mike Northcott0:00:24
3Stuart Houltham0:02:14
4Kyle Wood0:02:54
5Richard Anderson0:04:27
6Gavin McCarthy0:08:19
7Adrian Retief0:10:56
8Ash Hough0:13:04
9Darry Stevens0:14:31
10Dominic Furkert0:17:37
11Conor Corbett0:20:28
-lapNick Miller

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Hanlen1:33:47
2Samara Sheppard0:02:14
3Eloise Fry0:05:22
4Sasha Smith0:05:57
5Bridget Keegan0:08:17
6Raewyn Morrison0:10:26
7Sadie Parker-Wynyard0:11:22
-2lapsMichelle Bellamy
-2lapsMonique Avery

Under 19 junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Waghorn1:20:35
2Nigel McDowell0:00:24
3Harley Going0:05:01
4Ryan Hunt0:11:37
5Martin McCrudden0:14:26
6Elliot Pearce0:22:55
7Ian Burgess0:23:31
-3lapsGareth Owen
DNFJosh Parkin

Under 19 junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Sandler1:30:38
2Sophiemarie Bethell0:13:20
-2lapsNatalie Retief

Under 17 junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Jones1:10:38
2Gareth Cannon0:02:14
3Frank Sutton0:04:17
4Jack Compton0:04:42
5Tom Coombes0:07:25
6Kurt Standen0:08:29
7Jordan Castle0:08:47
8Peter Bethell0:11:38
9Dan Lawton0:20:57
10Callum McElroy0:28:51
-2lapsSamuel Gaze
DNFStephen Brunskill

Under 17 junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toshiko Knight1:07:25
2Amber Johnston0:00:54
3Caitlin Louise Holmes0:06:45
4Harriet Bevan0:13:03
5Alice West0:18:20
DNFOlivia Wadman

Under 15 junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Wright1:05:29
2Nathan Johnston0:02:10
3Connor McRae0:04:41
4Henry Carr0:29:09

Under 15 junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Britteny Baker1:00:17

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Osborne1:27:13
2John Sanderson0:02:03
3Ben Murphy0:04:18
4Sam Thompson0:12:51
-1lapBrandon Sbordone
DNFWilson Jones

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Fluker1:28:50
2Bronwyn Sax0:02:06
3Emma Johnston0:10:46

Masters 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonty Taylor1:37:04
2Richard Taylor0:05:08
3Jared Scollay0:12:17
4Vaughan Ayson0:12:36

Masters 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Beadel1:12:51

Masters 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Hoskin1:37:13
2Carl Johnston0:02:10
3Andrew MacDonald0:04:56
4Steven Sawyers0:06:06
5Carl Paton0:08:35
6Roger Hoebers0:09:32
7Ross Castle0:14:28
8John McGrail0:15:40
9John McRae0:22:06
DNFScott Wright

Masters 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Renall1:20:20
2Martyn Pearce0:12:13
3Tony Bevan0:14:49
4Bryan Prestdige0:25:47

