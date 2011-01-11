Sunday drew the country's top cross country racers to the Cycle Obsession MTB Park, with a short loop of the Summerhill complex thrown in for good measure. A tough, technical course was softened up in the morning's age group category racing for the afternoon elite/under 23 and under 19 feature.

With several highly talented juniors having progressed into the elite/under 23 category for 2011, the racing was eagerly anticipated and the spectators on hand weren't disappointed with the way the feature races unfolded.

In the men's elite/under 23, Mike Northcott seized an early lead which he stretched each lap for the first three of six. But a collision with a tree at the top of the hill tore his front brake lever off the bike, and Northcott had to somehow try to fend off a stalking Sam Shaw for the remainder of the race. Northcott almost succeeded, but Shaw played a smart waiting game and attacked at a crucial point to win by 24 seconds.

In the elite/under 23 women's race, a new talent on the NZ MTB Cup circuit shook the field up - established Whakatane multi-sporter Karen Hanlen is trying her hand at Olympic format mountain bike racing this season and led from start to finish to claim a wonderful debut win.

No other female athlete could match Hanlen up the two steep climbs, and despite falling heavily on the technical descent in her third lap, Hanlen was never threatened for her win over Rotorua's Samara Sheppard.

In the supporting under 19 men's race, Oceania Champion Mathew Waghorn held off a determined Nigel McDowell for a close win, setting up what is sure to be an ongoing tussle for the rest of the NZ MTB Cup national series.

The RaboDirect New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup continues this weekend in Napier for both cross country and downhill racers, at the Eskdale MTB park. Added importance is attached to Sunday's Round 2 cross country race, being a UCI Category 2 event - Olympic UCI ranking points are up for grabs as well as a sizeable prize-money purse.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Shaw 1:33:12 2 Mike Northcott 0:00:24 3 Stuart Houltham 0:02:14 4 Kyle Wood 0:02:54 5 Richard Anderson 0:04:27 6 Gavin McCarthy 0:08:19 7 Adrian Retief 0:10:56 8 Ash Hough 0:13:04 9 Darry Stevens 0:14:31 10 Dominic Furkert 0:17:37 11 Conor Corbett 0:20:28 -lap Nick Miller

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Hanlen 1:33:47 2 Samara Sheppard 0:02:14 3 Eloise Fry 0:05:22 4 Sasha Smith 0:05:57 5 Bridget Keegan 0:08:17 6 Raewyn Morrison 0:10:26 7 Sadie Parker-Wynyard 0:11:22 -2laps Michelle Bellamy -2laps Monique Avery

Under 19 junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Waghorn 1:20:35 2 Nigel McDowell 0:00:24 3 Harley Going 0:05:01 4 Ryan Hunt 0:11:37 5 Martin McCrudden 0:14:26 6 Elliot Pearce 0:22:55 7 Ian Burgess 0:23:31 -3laps Gareth Owen DNF Josh Parkin

Under 19 junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Sandler 1:30:38 2 Sophiemarie Bethell 0:13:20 -2laps Natalie Retief

Under 17 junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Jones 1:10:38 2 Gareth Cannon 0:02:14 3 Frank Sutton 0:04:17 4 Jack Compton 0:04:42 5 Tom Coombes 0:07:25 6 Kurt Standen 0:08:29 7 Jordan Castle 0:08:47 8 Peter Bethell 0:11:38 9 Dan Lawton 0:20:57 10 Callum McElroy 0:28:51 -2laps Samuel Gaze DNF Stephen Brunskill

Under 17 junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toshiko Knight 1:07:25 2 Amber Johnston 0:00:54 3 Caitlin Louise Holmes 0:06:45 4 Harriet Bevan 0:13:03 5 Alice West 0:18:20 DNF Olivia Wadman

Under 15 junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Wright 1:05:29 2 Nathan Johnston 0:02:10 3 Connor McRae 0:04:41 4 Henry Carr 0:29:09

Under 15 junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Britteny Baker 1:00:17

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Osborne 1:27:13 2 John Sanderson 0:02:03 3 Ben Murphy 0:04:18 4 Sam Thompson 0:12:51 -1lap Brandon Sbordone DNF Wilson Jones

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Fluker 1:28:50 2 Bronwyn Sax 0:02:06 3 Emma Johnston 0:10:46

Masters 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonty Taylor 1:37:04 2 Richard Taylor 0:05:08 3 Jared Scollay 0:12:17 4 Vaughan Ayson 0:12:36

Masters 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Beadel 1:12:51

Masters 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Hoskin 1:37:13 2 Carl Johnston 0:02:10 3 Andrew MacDonald 0:04:56 4 Steven Sawyers 0:06:06 5 Carl Paton 0:08:35 6 Roger Hoebers 0:09:32 7 Ross Castle 0:14:28 8 John McGrail 0:15:40 9 John McRae 0:22:06 DNF Scott Wright