La Mi-août en Bretagne past winners

Champions from 1961-2010

Race History
2010Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra)
2009Frederik Wilmann (Nor)
2008Piotr Zielinski (Pol)
2007Chris Froome (Ken)
2006Stephan Kushlev (Bul)
2005Frédéric Lubach (Fra)
2004Stéphane Conan (Fra)
2003Mickaël Buffaz (Fra)
2002Lilian Jégou (Fra)
2001Lilian Jégou (Fra)
2000Jamie Drew (Aus)
1999Stéphan Ravaleu (Fra)
1998Jean-Michel Tessier (Fra)
1997Anthony Morin (Fra)
1996David Delrieu (Fra)
1995Nicolas Jalabert (Fra)
1993Jonas Romanovas (Ltu)
1992François Simon (Fra)
1991Linas Knistautas (Ltu)
1989Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1988Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1987Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1986Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1980Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1979Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
1963Jean Bourles (Fra)
1962Jean Gainche (Fra)
1961Fernand Picot (Fra)

