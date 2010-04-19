La Flèche Wallonne past winners
1936-2009
2009 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 204km in 4.41.15 (41.56 km/h)
2008 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team High Road 199.5 km in 4.35.29 (43.45 km/h)
2007 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 202.5 km in 4.48.06 (42.173 km/h)
2006 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 202.0 km in 4.42.45 (42.865 km/h)
2005 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi 201.5 km in 4.44.55 (42.43 km/h)
2004 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 199.5 km in 4.31.33 (44.08 km/h)
2003 Igor Astarloa (Spa) Team Saeco 198 km in 4.39.17 (42.86 km/h)
2002 Mario Aerts (Bel) Lotto-Adecco 198 km in 4.42.04 (42.117 km/h)
2001 Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto Adecco 198 km in 4.50.03 (40.958 km/h)
2000 Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola 198 km in 4.53.08 (40.53 km/h)
1999 Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei 210 km in 4.52.46 (41.19 km/h)
1998 Bo Hamburger (Den) Casino 201 km in 5.06.54 (39.30 km/h)
1997 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1996 Lance Armstrong (USA)
1995 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1994 Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1993 Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1992 Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
1991 Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1990 Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1989 Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1988 Rolf Gölz (Ger)
1987 Jean-Claude Leclercq (Fra)
1986 Laurent Fignon (Fra)
1985 Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1984 Kim Andersen (Den)
1983 Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1982 Mario Beccia (Ita)
1981 Daniel Willems (Bel)
1980 Guiseppe Saronni (Ita)
1979 Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1978 Michel Laurent (Fra)
1977 Francesco Moser (Ita)
1976 Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1975 André Dierickx (Bel)
1974 Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1973 André Dierickx (Bel)
1972 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1971 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1970 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969 Jos Huysmans (Bel)
1968 Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1967 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1966 Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1965 Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1964 Gilbert Desmet (Bel)
1963 Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1962 Henri De Wolf (Bel)
1961 Willy Vannitsen (Bel)
1960 Pino Cerami (Bel)
1959 Joseph Hoevenaars (Bel)
1958 Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
1957 Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1956 Richard Van Genechten (Bel)
1955 Stan Ockers (Bel)
1954 Germain Derijcke (Bel)
1953 Stan Ockers (Bel)
1952 Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
1951 Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
1950 Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1949 Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
1948 Fermo Camellini (Ita)
1947 Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
1946 Desire Keteleer (Bel)
1945 Marcel Kint (Bel)
1944 Marcel Kint (Bel)
1943 Marcel Kint (Bel)
1942 Karel Thijs (Bel)
1941 Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
1939 Edmund Delathouwer (Bel)
1938 Emile Masson (Bel)
1937 Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
1936 Philippe Demeersman (Bel)
