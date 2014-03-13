Trending

Handzame Classic past winners

Champions from 2002 to 2014

Past winners
2014Luka Mezgec (Slo) Giant-Shimano
2013Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
2012Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
2011Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
2010Robert Wagner (Ger)
2009Danilo Napolitano (Ita)
2008Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr)
2007Hans Dekker (Ned)
2006Robbie McEwen (Aus)
2005Not held
2004Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
2003Jimmy Casper (Fra)
2002Johan Museeuw (Bel)

