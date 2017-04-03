Grafton to Inverell past winners
Champions 1961-2015
Past Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Winning time
|2016
|Pat Lane (Vic) Avanti Isowhey Sport
|5:57:55
|2015
|Sean Lake (Vic) African Wildlfe Safaris
|6:01:13
|2014
|Sean Lake (Vic) African Wildlfe Safaris
|6:40:26
|2013
|John Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|6:38:07
|2012
|Peter Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|6:13:39
|2011
|Mark Jamieson (Tas) Team Jayco-2XU
|6:00:21
|2010
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6:44:34
|2009
|Malcom Rudolph (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|6:26:49
|2008
|David Pell (Vic) Savings & Loans
|6:30:02
|2007
|Cameron Hughes (Qld) Ord Minnett
|6:51:00
|2006
|Robert McLachlan (ACT) Drapac
|6:06:00
|2005
|Greg Henderson (NZl)
|7:19:00
|2004
|Peter McDonald (NSW)
|7:03:00
|2003
|H Morales (Uru)
|2002
|L Godfrey (Vic)
|6:44:00
|2001
|David McKenzie (Vic)
|6:22:00
|2000
|Ben Day (Qld)
|6:33:00
|1999
|Jamie Drew (Vic)
|6:26:00
|1998
|B Brooks (NSW)
|6:45:00
|1997
|J Drew (Vic)
|6:35:00
|1996
|D Forster (Vic)
|6:54:00
|1995
|T Christopher (ACT)
|6:24:00
|1994
|C Saunders (NZl)
|6:37:00
|1993
|S Drake (Vic)
|6:32:00
|1992
|B Shearsby (Vic)
|7:00:00
|1991
|S Fairless (Vic)
|6:59:00
|1990
|Nigel Perry (NSW)
|7:01:00
|1989
|N Reiss (USA)
|6:39:00
|1988
|G Luc Pierobon (Ita)
|1987
|A Peterson (Nor)
|6:19:00
|1986
|A Logan (NSW)
|6:37:00
|1985
|P Curran (GBr)
|6:00:00
|1984
|M Lynch (Vic)
|6:44:00
|1983
|R McCorkell (Vic)
|6:32:00
|1982
|S Cox (NZl)
|6:24:00
|1981
|A Gill (SA)
|1980
|W Hammond (Vic)
|6:47:00
|1979
|G NcVilley (Tas)
|6:43:00
|1978
|R Piper (NSW)
|6:37:00
|1977
|R Glindeman (Qld)
|7:33:00
|1976
|R Sansonetti (Vic)
|7:19:00
|1975
|R Hines (NSW)
|6:38:00
|1974
|B Ferris (Qld)
|7:18:00
|1973
|V Breen (NSW)
|6:35:00
|1972
|K Brindle (NSW)
|6:51:00
|1971
|R Bush (NZl)
|7:03:00
|1970
|D Strahley (NSW)
|7:57:00
|1969
|B Ryalls (Qld)
|6:44:00
|1968
|K Morgan (Tas)
|6:23:00
|1967
|D Wilson (Vic)
|6:53:00
|1966
|M Redman (NSW)
|6:57:00
|1965
|L Cook (NSW)
|6:36:00
|1964
|J Ferranda (NSW)
|7:04:00
|1963
|N Burnell (NSW)
|7:23:00
|1962
|P Chapman (NSW)
|7:19:00
|1961
|A Grindal (Vic)
|7:39:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy