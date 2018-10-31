Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 5 Preview

Matt White's Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Preview:

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

140km Frascati - Terracina

I’ve checked out the hilly section at the start. This could be a day for the break, but I’d still put my money on the sprinters. The danger here is the possibility of open and exposed roads after the first 38km, and although it’s actually a relatively short stage we could have really aggressive racing, especially if there’s wind blowing along the coast. At the end of the day, it’s the Giro, so you can expect a surprise around every corner. Especially with the tight circuit finish.