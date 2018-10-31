Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 3 Preview

Matt Whites's Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Preview:

Monday, May 13, 2019

220km Vinci - Orbetello

Sprint stage. It’s a much less complicated stage than the previous day and the only real complication could come from the wind as riders will face some exposed landscape through the Tuscan countryside. We’ve used big chunks of this stage at Tirreno-Adriatico but the roads should be decent. The wonders of the Giro ensure that the surfaces around here are improved in the weeks leading up to the race. I’ve done the recon here before and made notes about the road quality but then I’ve turned up the day before the race and they’ve resurfaced any patchy sections.