Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia.

The sun is out in Pedara at the foot of Mount Etna and the riders are signing on.

The 159km stage is one for the sprinters but first they will have to make it over some early climbs and keep any attacks under control.

The stage ends with 10km circuit in Messina, Vincenzo Nibali's home town. There is a definite party atmosphere in Sicily as the tifosi celebrate their local idol and enjoy the Giro d'Italia.

This is the view of the start in Pedara.

New pink jersey Bob Jungels has just signed on.

Bob Jungels spoke briefly at the start.

"It’s great to take the pink jersey again. We've had a fantastic first four stages with the team winning a stage and taking two pink jerseys. We hope to continue like this,” he said. “I hope to wear the pink jersey longer than the three days of last year. I think there are some tricky finals this week but I hope to keep it maybe until Sunday and the Blockhaus finish." "That perhaps suits Quintana better than me but I’m looking forward to the time trial, that suits me better.”



Jungels is now on the start line with the other jersey wearers of the race. The riders are about to role out. They face a 3.2km neutralised transfer and then the 159km stage. We are expecting a fast and aggressive start as riders fight to get into the break of the day.

Vincenzo Nibali needed extra protection today, with the fans desperate to see him, touch him and get an autograph.

They're off! Stage 5 from Pedara to Messina is under way.

Despite the early climbs, the stage is expected to finish in a sprint. Can Fernando Gaviria or Andre Greipel strike again? Or will it finally be the turn of Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, Ryan Gibbons, Giacomo Nizzolo, Sacha Modolo or Jakub Mareczko?

As soon as the flagged dropped after the 3.2km neutralised section, two rider attacked in pursuit of glory. The two are: Evgeny Shalunev (Gzprom) and Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi)

The crowds are huge today. Sicily has stopped whatever it is doing to see the race go by.

148km remaining from 159km The peloton has let the two rider go clear. Their lead is up to 2:30 now.

We could perhaps see some other riders try to jump across the gap and join the two attackers.

#Giro100 The first 40 km of the stage are fairly complex with a lot of roundabouts and pedestrian islands. Then comes an uphill stretch. @Lotto_Soudal Wed, 10th May 2017 11:35:56

The rolling roads include sections of huge sets or stone blocks that were traditionally used in the south of Italy. They have become polished over the years but are uneven. We can expect some punctures and spills.

Stage 5 is underway. Our Evgeny Shalunov and Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) with a good gap already #Giro100 @RusveloTeam Wed, 10th May 2017 11:36:28

The peloton is spread across the road at the moment. Quick-Step Floors does not seem interested in leading the chase for now. They need to save their strength to help Gaviria in the sprint.

Five stages and five breakaways for us! Second one for Shalunov #Giro100 @RusveloTeam Wed, 10th May 2017 11:38:28

142km remaining from 159km The two breakaways are pushing on. Their leads is up to 3:30.

138km remaining from 159km null

Just over 25km into the stage and the gap is at 3'52.

Yesterday's Mount Etna summit finish was more of a damp squib than a showdown as the general classification contenders largely marked each other in the stiff headwind. It looked for a split-second like Nairo Quintana might be gearing up for an attack but he rode up in controlled fashion with the rest of the group, before revealing that he's not yet feeling strong enough to grab the Giro by the scruff of the neck. Here's the full story: Quintana admits he's lacking top-end form

125km remaining from 159km The breakaway duo hits the fourth-category climb of Andronico Sant'Alfio - the only categorised climb on today's parcours.

Quick-Step come to the front to set pace on the climb in the peloton, taking the responsibility that goes with Jungels' maglia rosa.

Lotto Soudal also working in the bunch now. The gap to the break remains stable at around four minutes.

Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom - Rusvelo) was the first to the top of the climb and so took the two points on offer.

Teklehaimanot clips off the front of the bunch to take the last remaining KOM point. He was in the lead of the mountains classification but lost the blue jersey yesterday on Mount Etna to stage winner Jan Polanc.

Here's a shot of the breakaway duo

Paterski and Shalunov come off the descent and hit some cobbles as the road pitches uphill again.

106km remaining from 159km Bahrain-Merida are on the front of the bunch towards the bottom of this descent. The gap has been cut to 3:30.

Have you listened to the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast? We dissect the action on Mount Etna - the first summit finish of this 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia. Polanc conquers Mount Etna as Jungels moves into pink – Giro d'Italia podcast

100km remaining from 159km 100km to go and the two breakaway riders hold a lead of 3:30 over the peloton.

Mikel Landa is off the back, chasing back with a couple of teammates. No sweat there, unlike yesterday when the Spaniard suffered a mechanical on the lower slopes of Mount Etna. Here's a story about how yesterday went from a Sky point of view, with quotes from Landa and Thomas. Giro d'Italia: Sky keep GC options open on Etna as Thomas snatches bonus seconds

Paterski nearly comes a cropper on a tight corner on the narrow streets of another small town. Shalunov was following his line but both manage to keep upright, even if they did lose a bit of speed.

The peloton is itself descending into Castiglione di Sicilia. A lone Quick-Step rider leads the way, followed by Nibali's Bahrain teammates.

The gap drops to 2:45 on this descent.

This is a typical view from today's stage, with the riders on the rough stones used for old roads in the south of Italy and especially in Sicily.

Andre Greipel is back at his Lotto Soudal team car. He is expected to fight for the win today but is happy to drop back and collect bidons for himself and his teammates. Greipel is wearing the cyclamen points jersey today, not his usual red Lotto Soudal jersey.

The race is still in the foothills of Mount Etna, with the snow-covered peak high up on the left of the riders. The stunnnig blue Straight of Messina sea is on the riders' right.

Nairo Quintana has taken a natural break, as the peloton keeps the break at 3:00. The riders will soon get to enjoy thei late lunch as they pass through the feed zone.

Quintana is in the long line of team cars on a fast descent after a brief stop.

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) is one of several riders licking their wounds today after crashing during stafe 4 to Etna. We have an update on his form and that of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo). Click here to read what they said.

Despite the crashes, all the overall contenders finished together and sptint for third place. Only Ilnur Zkarin (Katusha) gained time, finishing second and so gaining ten seconds.

The peloton hits the feed zone or Rifornimento as it is called in Italy. The speed drops as a result, with riders slowing to take their musettes. Race leader bob Jungels took it especially careful and so is riding back up to the peloton with two teammates.

Did you know that today is officially the birthday of the race leader's pink jersey? It was introduced on May 10, 1931, with the legendary Learco Guerra, who won the first stage from Milan to Mantova.

63km remaining from 159km Thanks to feed zone, the break has extended its lead to 3:20. The two are on the 3.2km at Taormina - the last climb of the stage. From now the stage his the coast until the circuit in Messina.

Surprisingly the climb does not award mountain point, instead sprint points are up fro grabs.

Thanks to the Giro passing through the area, the roads have a new surface, much to the pleasure of local cyclists and drivers.

Taormina hosts the passing of the Giro today. Later in May, on May 26/27 it will host the 43rd G7 Summit.

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi) wins the sprint at the top of the climb, with Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom - Rusvelo) staying on his wheel. Behind Gaviria beats Jesper Stuyven for the final point. Gaviria is targeting the points jersey, while Stuyven was defending Nizzolo's interests in the special jersey.

Flat for Gaviria on the descent after his sprint but he is chading to get back on.

Important points scored by stage 3 winner @FndoGaviria at the first intermediate sprint. #WayToRide #Giro100 @quickstepteam Wed, 10th May 2017 13:54:57

Gaviria is diving down the descent, using his track skills to weave through the team cars.

We've studied the points competition more closely and discovered that third palce in Taormina was actually worth 8 points because it is considered 'a category' because ot has 'no particular difficulty'.

50km remaining from 159km With 50km to go, the break is still fighting to stay away. They dived down thr descent and so extended their lead to 3:30. We can expect the sprinter's team to lead the chase all the way to Messina.

The break and the peloton will enjoy a tail wind along the coast.

#Giro100 50 km all'arrivo, sempre due corridori in fuga. 50 kms to go, still 2 men breakaway #LoveMyWilier @WilierSelleIta Wed, 10th May 2017 14:04:49

This is the view from the Taormina climb. Not bad at all....

The Lotto Soudal, Orica-Scott and Quick-Step Floor team have all placed a rider on the front to lead the chase. The gap has fallen to 2:50.

The crowds have been huge today along the stge route. They're cheering every rider but especially their local hero: Vnicenzo Nibali.

#Giro100 We have 40km remaining on stage 5 and the breakaway is 2'42" ahead. The peloton isn't rushing to catch them yet. @BMCProTeam Wed, 10th May 2017 14:16:27

Roberto Ferrari of UAE changes bikes and is chasing. He will be a key rider for Sacha Modolo today or even sprint for victory himself.

36km remaining from 159km Gaviria and Stuyven again sprint for third place in the second intermediate sprint.

.@FndoGaviria is now virtual leader of the ciclamino classification. #WayToRide #Giro100 @quickstepteam Wed, 10th May 2017 14:21:59

The sprinting was worth it for Gaviria but there are far more points upfor grabs at the finish.

The roads are currently like Milan-San Remo, with dips and rolls along the coast. The big difference is that the sea is on the riders' right instead of the left.

Quick Step Floors' DS Dvide Bramati confirmed that the Belgian team will try to win the sprint with Gaviia as well as protect the pink jersey of Bob Jungels. "Today’s is another chance to win the stage," Bramati said. "Orica and Lotto has helped with the stage. We only put two riders on th front for the chase because we want to win the stage as well as defend the jersey."



Quick-Step has six riders up front, leading Jungels and Gaviria.

The two breakaways are riding at over 55km/h, thanks to help from the tailwinds. The problem is that the peloton is moving even faster and the gap is falling.

THere are 25km to go in the Giro. Meanwhile in France, Arnaud Demare (FDJ) has won the second stage at the Click here for the results from the stage.

20km remaining from 159km The speed is close to 60km/h in the peloton and the lead of the break is down to 1:00.

Matt White spoke briefly from the Orica-Scott team car to Italian television about Caleb Ewan’s chances in the sprint today. “Caleb’s had a bit of bad luck but that’s sprinting,” White said. “We’ve get a chance today. It’s going to be a great battle with Greipel and Gaviria.



The team cars have been pulled out from behind the two attackers but the peloton can see them now.

#Giro100 Less than 20km to go and the peloton has brought the gap down to 50". They're setting the stage for a bunch sprint. @BMCProTeam Wed, 10th May 2017 14:41:48

#Giro100 20 kms to go, the chase is almost done. It's time to set up our train for #Kuba @jakubmareczko #LoveMyWilier @WilierSelleIta Wed, 10th May 2017 14:42:31

The final six kilometres of the stage cover a circuit in Messina today, giving the riders a chance to see the finish before the sprint to the line.

The final 1.7km are flat and straight. It will be high-speed, high-power sprint. However before the finish there are several corners and a U turn with 1.7km to go.

15km remaining from 159km Bora-hansgrohe is now on the front, we coyld see Sam Bennett sprint today after being hit by a nasty sotanch virus.

This is the map of the Messina circuit.

As we enter 15km to go, we have 'Gruppo Compatto'. Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi) and Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom - Rusvelo) have been swept up.

The crowds are huge along the roadside now, virtually wall to wall of cheering fans, all looking for Nibali and the maglia rosa.

#Giro100 The @Lotto_Soudal team bringing @AndreGreipel to the front of the bunch! The pack is approaching the last 10 kilometres. @Lotto_Soudal Wed, 10th May 2017 14:51:32

The riders are now on the finishing circuit. They cover two thirds of a lap and then a full lap.

Crash for Sutherland of Movistar but he is not hurt and is chasing.

Orica has two riders leading Ewan on the front. One is 40 year-old veteran Svein Tuft.

The high speed means other riders are moving up on both sides.

7km remaining from 159km The riders take the high-speed 360 turn with Bahrain lining out the peloton.

The final kilometre is wide and straight.

Here they come through the finish. 6km to go as the bell rings out loud.

Pibernik was slightly off the front and puts his arms up as he crosses the line! He thought he'd won the stage!

He slowly realised he hasn't. Some how he didn't know the stage finished with a lap of 6km. Poor guy.

Sometimes you eat the bear, and sometimes you're Luka Pibernik. #Giro100 @VeloHuman Wed, 10th May 2017 14:58:07

4km remaining from 159km "Hey, where are all the photographers?" @nyvelocity Wed, 10th May 2017 14:58:11

Back to the real sprint. Lotto is on the front for Griepel. but here comes Quick-Step.

Both trains are lined out side by side.

The Bora trains jonis them, packing the road with trains.

It's time for the final 360 turn. Then the long straight sprint.

UAE move up now to lead the long curve.

Everyone is looking around for their sprinters.

Last KM! Here we go!

Quick Step take over for Gaviria.

Bennett hits out early.

Gaviria was behind but opted not to follow teamamte Richeze and came off Bennett's wheel to win!

Gaviria had time to look around to look at his rivals, such was his lead at the line.

Everyone else was further back, with the likes of Ewan and Greipel struggling for position in the sprint.

Gaviria hugs his Quick-Step teammates and lets out a loud 'Si!' in celebration.

This is the provisional top ten: 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:40:11

2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina

3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe

4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data

7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data

8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Greipel came from a long way back on the left, as did Mareczko, who got a clear tun to the line and took second.

Bennett got a good lead out but Gaviria clevely jumped on his wheel to let the Irishman open the sprint and lead him out.

Fernando Gaviria spoke briefly before the podium ceremony. "It was a great job by the team. When Bennett went there was a headwind, so I waited and it paid off."



Bob Jungels also spoke briefly. “It was fantastic today, it was a great stage. We showed the team was there all day. The final was a little tricky, there were a lot of ambitious riders up front and a bit of a fight by the GC riders to stay up front. I’m happy we finished it off again.”



This is the general classification after stage 5:



1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 23:22:07

2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:06

3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:10

4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb

8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team all same time.

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) also talked about the dangers along the stage due to the huge crowds. "It was a dangerous and crazy final to be honest. I’m super happy that Fernando took the victory, but it cost me a lot of nerves here in Messina," Jungels said. "It was amazing to see so many people on the streets, but it’s also sometimes very dangerous because people want to take the pictures and selfies and whatever, and they come closer and closer to the road. When there’s a bunch coming of 200 people it’s dangerous, but that’s cycling." "I will try to keep the maglia rosa at least until Sunday. I think Sunday is an important day for the climbers on Blockhhaus, and we’ll see what happens there."

What a team @quickstepteam

Only 2 riders in this century won 2 or more stages at less than 23 years of age at the Giro: Gaviria (2) and Cunego… https://t.co/nSmYBBguYJ @giroditalia Wed, 10th May 2017 15:16:33

Gaviria steps onto the stage winner's podium. Only 2 riders this century won two or more stages at less than 23 years of age at the Giro: Gaviria (2) and Damiano Cunego.

Gaviria quickly opens the spumante on the podium and celebrates his win.

Jungels now pulls on the pink jersey. It's a big day for Quick-Step Floors.

This is the first photo of Gaviria winning the sprint in Messina.

Jan Polanc (UAE) pulls on the blue mountains jersey.

Fernando Gaviria talekd more about his sprint after the podium ceremony. "I'm happy with two victories, the legs are now responding the way we wanted," he said. "This victory isn't just for me, it's for my team and my family and everyone that supported me. My family is here and it's beautiful to give them this gift. The whole team worked perfectly. We were able to take the win here, now we'll leave the islands and head to the mainland and we'll see what happens." Gaviria was happy to take the lead in the points jersey. "We wanted to take some points because we were down a few – we wanted to take this jersey. We managed to get the points we needed and we did it in the best way."

The stage victory brought a big bonus for @FndoGaviria: the ciclamino jersey! #WayToRide #Giro100 https://t.co/BGJkryiNxy @quickstepteam Wed, 10th May 2017 15:28:24

There is lots to analyse from the sprint. Caleb Ewan was stuck too far behind after the final 360 turn and sat up after realising he couldn't win. Greipel was also stuck too far back and couldn't come up to match Gaviria and Bennett. Kristian Sbaragli and Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) were sixth and seventh. But who was supposed to be leading out the sprint?

In this shot we can see Bennett behind Gaviria, with Greipel just behind and Mareczko coming up fast on the Gaviria's left.

Bob Jungels wore the pink jersey during the stage and also had a special bike during the stage.

The Quick-Step Floors team had a double task today: look after Jungels in the pink jersey and help Gaviria in the sprint. They did both successfully.

X-ray results out and we can confirm @rorysutherland1 has no fractures following his #Giro100 st.5 crash

This is the full list of jersey wearers: Maglia Rosa (pink) General classification leader - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen) sprinter classification leader: Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Maglia Azzurra (blue) King of the Mountains classification leader: Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)

Maglia Bianca (white) Young rider general classification leader: Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Gaviria's lead out man Max Richeze also spoke about the sprint. "We’re really happy. At the start Gaviria said he wasn’t in great shape – he was suffering a bit. We knew he’d probably feel better as the stage went on and once he got through that tricky moment we started to work well as a team. We had a good group of teammates to get him up towards that finish line."

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) spoke after his second place. He came up late and is happy to finsally be showing his speed. “I’m pretty happy with my sprint today – it’s probably the best one I’ve done in my career. I’ve finally managed to do a sprint at the Giro d’Italia," he said. "I managed to get through the hilly first part of the stage pretty well. Then Zhupa lead me in the final kilometre and dropped me off with the sprinters."

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third on stage 5 after a strong lead out from his teammates. Despite mising out on victroy, he was happy to healthy again after a nasty stomavh virus in Sardinia. "I'm happy, I certainly feel better. I look back and I couldn't have imagined I'd be third today. I had a short glimpse of hope when I thought I'd make it, but I ran out of steam. The guys did a fantastic job – they couldn't have done any more." "We timed the run to perfection, but I didn't know there was that much headwind. I hit out with 200 metres to go, but Gaviria was on the wheel and he was able to go and I didn't have the strength to hold him off. I don't feel back to full strength after being ill – I was struggling on the climbs – but I'm going in the right direction. I have the trust of team, and that gives me a lot of confidence, and I'd like to thank them for that."

To read all the reaction from the finish line, click here. We have Gaviria' on his legs being "finally good", Jungels on how his nerves were rattled by the crowd and others.

For our full race report, photo gallery and race hihlights, click here.

While Gaviria is the big winner today, Luka Pibernik of Bahrain Merida also deserves a cheer. THe young Slovakian rider managed to open a gap with the lap of Messina remaining. He thought he had a chance to win and powered away to the lnie. He put his arms up in a victroy salute, only to hear the bell ring for another lap and see the peloton follow him over the line. He refused to speak immediately after the finish.

Vincenzo Nibali explained that his race radio battery was flat and so he didn’t hear instructions during the finale.



Vincenzo Nibali was a special guest of the post-race show on Italian television. As this Twitter photo by commentator Rob Hatch shows, he needed a police escort to head to this hotel.

As we wrap up our live coverage fron today's stage, many of the riders sre about to board the ferry that takes them from Sicily to the mainland, from Messina to Villa San Giovanni.

Most teams will sleep on the mainland in Calabria and then head south to Reggio Calabria for the start of stage 6 to Terme Luigiane. Only a handful of teams will sleep in Sicily.