Welcome back to Giro d'Italia live. We missed you. It's dry and sunny in Foligno this afternoon and the riders are getting ready to resume their Giro after the second rest day of the race. Matteo Pelucchi will be the first rider off in about six minutes. Take a look at the full list of start times for today here.

Nairo Quintana will be the last man off as the race leader after taking control of the maglia rosa with a strong ride on the Blockhaus on Sunday. It's still quite tight at the top and he could well lose the leader's jersey by the end of today. This is what the top 15 looks like this morning as the first rider begins his effort. 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42:06:09

2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28

3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:30

4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51

5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:10

6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28

7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:28

8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:45

9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:53

10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:06

11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15

12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:30

13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56

14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:32

15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:46

#Giro100: Just over 30min before our first riders head down the start ramp. Roomies @CalebEwan & @alexedmo warming… https://t.co/XEBRNjZ9nz @OricaScott Tue, 16th May 2017 10:45:20

This is what the scene looks like this morning in Foligno.

As mentioned earlier, Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the first rider off. He is last in the overall classification due to losing time following his nasty crash on stage 4 to Etna. "It’s not an important stage for me, I just need to get to the finish. There’s a lot of wind so it will be tough for the GC guys but great for the fans to watch,” he said before setting off.

Tom Dumoulin is the big favourite for today's time trial and it will be a prime opportunity for him to put himself into the maglia rosa. Read Barry Ryan's full preview of today's stage right here.

Il primo atleta in strada è @Pelucchi_Matteo #Giro100 https://t.co/KKbps87QK5 @giroditalia Tue, 16th May 2017 10:55:26

There are two intermediate time checks today. The first comes after a relatively flat and straight opening 10km. It will be here that the time trial specialists can really make an impact on the timing. The second check comes at the 28.2km mark and there will be a little more climbing to contend with in that middle third of the course. The climbs aren't so challenging that anyone will use a road bike and the course will be, as Dumoulin told Cyclingnews last month, very fast and not that technical.

Pelucchi has set the first benchmark with a time of 12:31 at the first time check. He's got Marcin Bialoblocki behind him as the third rider on the road so any time he does set is unlikely to stand for too long.

Never mind Bialoblocki, Jan Barta is on a flyer and he goes through the first check with a time of 10:53.

Reports coming in that Bialoblocki has actually had a fall. No word on how serious it was. We'll let you know when we do.

Today will be an important day for Team Sky as they look to get their Giro d'Italia back on track. Mikel Landa and Geraint Thomas suffered badly on Sunday when they were caught in the crash that involved a police motorbike. Landa is certainly out of the overall classification, but Thomas still has a chance.

Santesteban returns to racing after horror training crash - Women's news shorts https://t.co/ZrKEYfCnwO https://t.co/qGXaybPtRJ @Cyclingnewsfeed Tue, 16th May 2017 11:13:58

Team Sunweb have big confidence in their GC man Tom Dumoulin. Talking at the start, coach Aike Visbeek said he's expecting the Dutchman to take a decent chunk of time out of Quintana today. "Today is another day to see what the differences will be and how they have recovered from Blockhaus," said Visbeek. "I think that if Nairo is on a normal level and Tom is too then I think that Tom can take between 45 seconds and a minute. I think that is realistic. More is possible but Tom really needs to do a perfect time trial and maybe Nairo has a bad day or a mistake."

Pelucchi goes through the second intermediate check with a time of 37:40. As a sprinter, this next part is going to be a bit tough for the Italian.

Bialobloki has recovered from his fall and takes two minutes out of Pelucchi's time. He could well catch the Italian before the end.

Cool picture this

Italian time trial champion Manuel Quinziato is now on his way. What can he do today? Will he go for it or will he save his legs for helping his team later in the week?

Victor Campenaert's is taking it easy today and is caught by his minute-man. The Belgian TT champ has decided to save himself for the team effort later this week. He had a bit of a light moment at the start when he unzipped his skinsuit to reveal a message "Carlien Daten?" Let's hope she says yes.

Meanwhile, Martijn Keizer loses his bidon on a corner and he's going to have a thirsty day.

Jan Barta continues to set the fastest time as he goes through the intermediate checks. He posts a speedy effort of 34:52 at the 28.2km mark.

Coquard to leave Direct Energie at end of 2017 - French sprinter looking for 'fresh impetus'.… https://t.co/qitZSgOKlu @Cyclingnewsfeed Tue, 16th May 2017 11:39:51

Marcin Bialoblocki is the first rider to cross the line and he posts a time of 53:51. He'll be annoyed at having crashed earlier today.

Home favourite Vincenzo Nibali didn't have the best finish to the opening week of the Giro d'Italia after cracking on stage 9. He sits fifth in the overall classification but hopes that he can make up some of the time to Nairo Quintana in the time trial today.

With varying approaches to today's stage, we've got a string of riders in very close proximity. Manuel Quinziato is about to catch his two-minute man just moments after bringing back his minute man. He's going well so far.

Jan Barta comes home 13 seconds quicker than Bialoblocki and puts himself into the hotseat. He could be there for a little while as nobody out on course appears to be close to him just yet.

Vasil Kiryienka is on a mission and he goes 11 seconds quicker than Barta at the opening check with his time of 10:42. This sort of undulating course suits the Team Sky rider.

Here is the top 10 as it stands for now. 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:53:13

2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:51

3 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom Ð Rusvelo 00:56:32

4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina 00:56:53

5 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:57:24

6 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:58:35

7 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 00:58:39

8 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 00:58:55

9 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom Ð Rusvelo 00:59:10

10 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 00:01:00



Bauhaus slips into the top 10 with his time of 59:44, which means that all the top 10 riders have now gone under the hour mark.

Rory Sutherland (Movistar) does the equivalent of a saunter across the line. He doesn't need to exert himself with more important things to come. He goes provisional sixth but is bumped down almost immediately as Manuel Senni (BMC) crosses the line in sixth.

Lots of riders slotting into the top 10 at the moment and there's change all the time. This is what it looks like for at least a few more seconds. 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:53:13

2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:51

3 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 00:56:32

4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 00:56:49

5 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina 00:56:53

6 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 00:56:54

7 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:57:24

8 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 00:57:48

9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 00:57:53

10 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 00:57:54



Caleb Ewan is well back and it appears he's been caught by Keizer. The Australian moves across the road, unaware that Keizer is behind, and forces Keizer to take evasive action.

A good time from Alex Edmondson. His time of 56:03 is good enough for third for now.

This is Edmondson's first full road season as a professional, after taking time out to focus on the track for Rio last year. He's been in great form though and rightfully earned a spot in his first Grand Tour.

With Ewan and Tom Stamsnijder jumping into the top 10 this is how it looks now. 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:53:13

2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:51

3 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 00:56:03

4 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 00:56:32

5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 00:56:49

6 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Wilier Triestina 00:56:53

7 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 00:56:54

8 Tom Stamsnjijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:57:11

9 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:57:24

10 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 00:57:48



Jasper Stuyven is the latest rider to start his effort. We're about halfway through today's action.

Here is Fernando Gaviria out on course. Today will be about getting to the finish and little more for the Colombian.

Manuel Quinziato drives to the line and puts in a provisional fourth place ride, 1:44 down on the current leader Jan Barta.

Jan Tratnik spending a lot of time in the draft of Vasil Kiryienka after being caught by the former World Champion. He eventually moves to the side as drafting is not allowed. Meanwhile, his teammate Branislau Samoilau goes fourth fastest.

Oh dear. A crash for Pavel Brutt. He overcooks a corner and tumbles over the orange netting at the side of the road. He's sitting up but he doesn't look like he's going to continue the Giro d'Italia. We will have to wait and see.

Andre Greipel has managed to stick himself into the top 10 for now as the top positions change regularly. Although, the top two places have been the same for some time now. 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:53:13

2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:51

3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:54:15

4 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:54:51

5 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing 00:54:57

6 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 00:56:03

7 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 00:56:18

8 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 00:56:32

9 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Soudal 00:56:44

10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 00:56:49



Vasil Kiryienka is on the final stretch now. Can he knock Barta off the hotseat?

Oh no! Kiryienka crashes as he slides out on a corner. That's his chance at victory over.

For now though, despite the crash, Kiryienka has got the fastest time with a time of 52:37. He's got lots of holes in his skinsuit. He seems a little stunned by what has just happened as he speaks to the team soigneur Marco Dzalo.

That crash is a big blow for Team Sky, not just today but for the coming days. Kiryienka is an important support rider for them.

Here's a TV image of Kiryienka's crash. He got up quikly but lost precious time.

Replays show that Kiry slid out on the tight final corner.

Adam Hansen has started his TT. It's his 345th consecutive Grand Tour stage - excluded cancelled Giro 2013 stage -according to excellent statistician @ammattipyoraily.

Looking at the time splits after 9.8km and 28.2km, Kiry started steady and then gained much of his lead in the final part of the rolling 39.8km course.

We're seeing several good performances now, as some of the best time trialists finish their rides. Jan Tratnik of CCC Sprandi is second fastest in 52:50, with Jos van Emden of LottoNL-Jumbo third fastest in 52:52.

Australia's Michael Hepburn (Oica-Scott) did a solid ride to finish fourth fastest so far in a time of 53:00.

Hepburn's ride will be important for team leader Adam Yates who will be trying to pull back some of the time he lost in the Blockhaus motorbike crash.

We stand corrected, Hepburn was fourth fastest at the finish. It will be interesting to see his final result.

The 39.8km route between Foligno and Montefalco follows a snaking out and back route through the Sagrantino vineyards. It is a fast power course, with the stiff spring breeze and 28C likely to make a difference. Much of the first half of the course has a tailwind, with a side wind after the second time split at 28.2km and then a headwind on the final six kilometres.

Mikel Landa is off. The Basque climber will no doubt take it steady today as he tries to recover from his leg injury incurred in the Blockhaus crash. To read more about Landa, Geraint Thomas and Team Sky's strategy after the crash, click here.

With an hour to go until the big names start their time trials, many are startingb their warm up. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) is already on the rollers, riding out some of the pain and stiffness of his Blockhaus crash. Thomas starts at 15:38 local time. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is off last at 16:24.

Stef Clement (LottoNL-Jumbo) is off. He's a real contender for the stage victory today.

Quick-Step Floors confirm that Fernando Gaviria has crashed. He was able to finish so hopefully he's not too badly hurt. He crashed in the opening kilometres where a lot of riders have gone down on the new tarmac. It's a bit dusty, so the surface is quite slippy.

Gaviria lost five minutes on the stage and is way down in 44th place. Vasil Kiryienka still leads the way for now over the Slovenian Jan Tratnik. 1 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 00:52:37

2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:52:50

3 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:52:52

4 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 00:53:00

5 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:53:13

6 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:33

7 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:51

8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:54:15

9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 00:54:16

10 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:54:27



This are what Gaviria's injuries looked like after the stage, courtesy of the Quick-Step Floors team.

We're down to the pointy end of this time trial and the final 20 riders are set to leave. The stage win and the pink jersey are still up for grabs. Who will get either of them, can someone (Dumoulin) get both?

Luis Leon Sanchez puts in a great ride to take provisional first place with a time of 52:17. He's 20 seconds quicker than Kiryienka.

With Sanchez rising to the top, this is how the top 10 looks: 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:52:17

2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 00:52:37

3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:52:50

4 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:52:52

5 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 00:53:00

6 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:53:13

7 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:33

8 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 00:53:45

9 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:51

10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:54:15



Sanchez's teammate Dario Cataldo has set off and we've now got three-minute gaps between the riders.

Considering he paid a trip to the hospital on the rest day, Mikel Landa puts in a decent time at the second check to go 13th quickest. Meanwhile, Geraint Thomas is the quickest at the first check. How much time can he gain.

Adam Yates is also going strong and goes third fastest at the opening intermediate check. Bob Jungels also sets off on his effort.

According to the riders who finished: tailwind on the first part and headwind in the last 10 kms. #Giro100 @faustocoppi60 Tue, 16th May 2017 13:48:25

Georg Preidler slots into the top 10 with his time of 53:04. That is good enough for fifth place for now.

Correction. Preidler is in provisional sixth place, three seconds slower than Michael Hepburn.

1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:52:17

2 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 00:52:37

3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:52:50

4 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:52:52

5 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 00:53:00

6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 00:53:04

7 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:53:13

8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:33

9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 00:53:45

10 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 00:53:51

We're into the last 10 riders at the moment with Andrey Amador (9th in the standings) out on the road.

Pierre Rolland losing a hat full of time at the finish. He's aiming for stage wins though and that will help him in that bid later in the race.

Bob Jungels is taking a different approach and he goes fastest at the first check, two seconds quicker than Geraint Thomas.

Mikel Landa completes his time trial. It's a half-decent time from the Spaniard and he stops the clock at 54:39 to go 19th for now.

Ilnur Zakarin sets off. He's a good time triallist and he'll be hoping for a much better TT ride this year after crashing multiple times in last year's first time trial. A few riders have been caught out in the opening section so fingers crossed for the Russian.

Nairo Quintana's bike is given a quick once over by the UCI commissaires as he gets prepared to start in just under 15 minutes.

Before we get to the really pointy stuff, why not check out our gallery of time trials throughout the years at the Giro d'Italia.

Vincenzo Nibali is now out on the road. His coach Paolo Slongo said that he expects the Italian to take about 30-40 seconds on Nairo Quintana. Let's see if he's right.

Here was Vincenzo Nibali in full concentration mode ahead of his time trial.

Geraint Thomas is still going great guns at the moment as he sets the fastest time at the second check. Can he hold this to the finish?

Ilnur Zakarin is 18 seconds down in Jungels at the first check as the stage favourite Tom Dumoulin sets out on course.

Vincenzo Nibali has a bit of a squeaky bum moment out on course. He cuts a corner a bit tight and then ends up running out wide on the exit. He's not letting up though and we can be certain he'll fight all the way to the line.

The music gets serious at the start and French champion Thibaut Pinot gets going. He's made big strides in TTing so he's definitely one to keep an eye on.

Tom Dumoulin giving one of the race motorbikes a run for its money. He's giving everything on the corners but looks completely in control. The bike has to move well out of the way to make sure they're not giving him a helping hand.

Not a great time from Vincenzo Nibali at the first check. He's 21 seconds down and slower than a lot of the GC contenders.

Nairo Quintana has just set off and we've got all the riders down the ramp. Now we wait for the remaining riders to come home.

Some confusion with the timing screens now. Bob Jungels goes through the second check at 34:03. That was three seconds slower than Thomas' declared time but he has now disappeared from the screens.

Ok, Thomas has now been reinstated on the timing screen. He is three seconds quicker than Jungels at the second check.

A superb effort from Geraint Thomas as he becomes the new fastest rider over the course. He smashes Sanchez's time by a whopping 51 seconds.

Rui Costa crosses the line in provisional 11th. He started before Thomas today. Yates should be the next rider to finish.

Tom Dumoulin is flying out on course. He's the quickest at the opening check by 18 seconds over Jungels. Thibaut Pinot goes through and he is 21 seconds down on Dumoulin.

Adam Yates loses 1:50 to Geraint Thomas on that course and sits in 10th place for now. Let's see how things shake out but he could drop down a few places in the overall standings.

The mighty @GeraintThomas86 is the closest thing cycling has to the"old school"rider who could do it all. Can win Rbx, Paris-Nice, and a GT @UberReed Tue, 16th May 2017 14:33:10

Nairo Quintana has already lost 48 seconds in that opening section. The first part is probably the worst for Quintana so he shouldn't lose quite as much in the second and third parts but we shall see.

At the moment, Dumoulin is the virtual maglia rosa. This is how the top 10 stood this morning. 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42:06:09

2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28

3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:30

4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51

5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:10

6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28

7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:28

8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:45

9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:53

10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:06

Ilnur Zakarin makes it to the second intermediate check and he's now just over a minute down on Geraint Thomas. Zakarin could lose out on some placings in the GC if he's not careful.

Sweet relief for Nairo Quintana as he hits the climb. This is the best part for him to limit the damage.

After setting the fastest time at the opening check, Bob Jungels doesn't have quite enough to beat Geraint Thomas on the finish line. The Quick-Step rider goes second fastest, 7 seconds down on the Sky rider. A good effort none-the-less.

Provisional stage leader Geraint Thomas spoke after the stage. The Welshman said he had to fight through the pain today. "It’s one of those where you have to grit your teeth and go, and just hope the pain in the legs is more then in the arm. It was pretty much even," he told Italian television. "I threw my bottle away with about 8km to go and did it with this arm. I shouldn’t have done that because I could really feel it. "I tried to give everything today and will take it day by day now. Hopefully I can recover in the next three days. Tomorrow is super hard but then we have two flat days, so hopefully I can recover. We’ll see how it goes. It’s the hell of a task now but we’ll see."

A great ride of @BobJungels sees him slot into second at the finish, 51:33! #WayToRide #Giro100 @quickstepteam Tue, 16th May 2017 14:43:26

Tom Dumoulin ferrets a gel out from the shorts of his skinsuit. He's still going strong and is the biggest challenger for Thomas at the moment.

Vincenzo Nibali now goes through the second check at 1:02 down on Thomas. That's about on par with the time loss of Ilnur Zakarin in that second section.

Astana's best placed rider in the GC, Tanel Kangert loses 2:02 on the finish line. That will be a bit disappointing for the Estonian who can turn out some decent time trials.

We see Bauke Mollema for the first time going through the second check. He is 53 seconds down on Thomas at the moment. That is an ok time compared to many of the other GC riders.

According to Italian television, Nairo Quintana is being buffeted by 30kph side winds. Tough going for a figure as slight as he.

Tom Dumoulin demolishes the fastest time at the second check. He's 32 seconds quicker than Thomas at the 28.2km point.

Tom Dumoulin is giving himself a good buffer for the mountain stages. How much more time can he take?

A good ride from Andrey Amador as he goes eighth fastest at 1:29 down on Thomas. It's going to be much more than that when Dumoulin hits the line.

More nervous watching @tom_dumoulin 's TT then i was before my own. Go mate! @simongeschke Tue, 16th May 2017 14:53:57

Nairo Quintana is doing his utmost to get very aero on the descent of this climb. The surface is a bit dodgy here so he has to be careful.

Thibaut Pinot has reportedly lost quite a bit of time to Dumoulin. We wait to see the official time.

And here we have it. Thibaut Pinot is 1:42 down on Tom Dumoulin. That is huge for the Frenchman and he will be very disappointed with this.

Davide Formolo hits the line and stops the clock at 3:15 slower than Thomas. He looks like he's lost the white jersey, with Jungels now likely to move in the lead of that competition.

Ilnur Zakarin powers to the line to post a time of 52:56 and that is 1:30 down.

Nairo Quintana is losing buckets of time to Dumoulin. He's now over 2 minutes behind the Dutchman at the second check. This Giro d'Italia is on!

Vincenzo Nibali is into the final two kilometres. He's got to dig deep here. He's about 1:37 slower than Dumoulin at the moment.

Domenico Pozzovivo finishes 2:18 down on Geraint Thomas. He'll just be happy to make it through this TT unscathed. This is not a style of racing he enjoys.

Vincenzo Nibali gets out of the saddle to get over the last little lump. He's trying to make up for a poor performance on Blockhaus. Digging very deep, he stops the clock at 52:44, which is 1:18 down on Geraint Thomas. That is a good ride in that last section to limit his losses.

Next to finish will be Bauke Mollema. We've got the last four riders in this last section of the course.

Some live timing shows Tom Dumoulin at two minutes quicker than Nibali. We have to take these with a pinch of salt but if there is any shred of truth in that then Dumoulin has torn this race apart.

No news on where he is to Quintana but there is one thing we can be almost certain of and that is that Quintana will not be in pink this evening.

Bauke Mollema taking some risks in the tricky final set of corners and he jumps out of the saddle to drive to the line. He stops the clock at 52:54, which is 1:28 down on Thomas and slower than Nibali.

Tom Dumoulin finishes just moments after his compatriot and smashes Thomas' time. He goes 50:37, which is 49 seconds quicker than Thomas. What a performance from Dumoulin! He should have pink, the question is by how much.

Just Thibaut Pinot and Nairo Quintana to finish now. Dumoulin has just blown up the general classification.

Worryingly for Dumoulin's rivals, he has looked strong on the climbs too so it will not be easy at all to take this pink jersey from the Dutchman.

Tom Dumoulin rests up on the side of the road. He looks like he gave it everything today. That was a huge effort. Dumoulin was actually worried he'd lost some of his TT ability as he focused on his climbing. Well, he's just shown that is not the case at all.

We have a long wait for Pinot and Quintana. They're giving away a lot of time in the GC.

Finally, Thibaut Pinot crosses the line after a frantic sprint on the final stretch. He has lost 2:42 on Tom Dumoulin with his time of 53:19. That will be a big blow to Pinot.

Tom Dumoulin has officially won the stage. We're just waiting for Quintana to finish. He has a kilometre to go.

Nairo Quintana finishes his time trial with a time of 53:30. That is slower than Pinot and 2:53 down on Dumoulin. So much for that conservative estimate of 1 minute by the Sunweb team.

Tom Dumoulin is already talking to the press and looking much fresher now. That pink jersey is going to make the pain go away much quicker.

Confirmation that Tom Dumoulin has the pink jersey by a margin of 2:23 over Nairo Quintana. Bauke Mollema is in third place just a further 15 seconds behind Quintana. Thibaut Pinot drops to fourth while Nibali remains in fifth but has closed the gap considerably to the podium.

Geraint Thomas hasn't quite managed to get back into the top 10 but he is now just a few seconds away from that. A good ride from him to day to begin to salvage his Giro d'Italia.

This is how the stage finished today and what a stage it was. 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:50:37

2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:51:26

3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:51:33

4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:52:17

5 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:52:37

6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:52:44

7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:50

8 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:52:50

9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:52:52

10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:52:53

Here is the man that they call the butterfly of Maastricht on the way to the stage victory today.

The overall classification is now up to date and here are how things look after this very interesting of days. 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 42:57:16

2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:23

3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:38

4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:40

5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:47

6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:56

7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05

8 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:17

9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:39

10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:19

There are still a lot of mountains to come and Tom Dumoulin will likely see his lead chipped at by some of those behind. However, if he can continue to climb like he did in the opening week then we are in for a very interesting battle in the weeks to come. Dumoulin will be conscious of what happened at the Vuelta a Espana in 2015 and won't want that to happen again.

This is what Dumoulin had to say after his victory. “It’s a nice gap to go into mountains. But like Quintana showed on Blockhaus he’s the better climber, so much can happen in the third week. If I go home now, It’s already been a pretty successful Giro: we’ve got a win and the pink jersey, so it’s a happy day. “I expected to take time for sure but this much…. You never know. It depends on the day and today I had a good day. It didn’t fee like it but I fought all the way to the finish. Time trials always hurts and I was fighting more than sometimes. But it was worth it, the gap was big.”

Nairo Quintana is not a man of many words and he was short and sweet in his assessment of today's action when he spoke to the press at the finish line. ""It’s a bit worse than I hoped. Dumoulin was flying, he’s a specialist," he said. "He could be my biggest rival now. Nibali rode well too. I hoped to go better but well find our way to get some time back."

Good job Tom! https://t.co/MuxdIfhCUw @giroditalia Tue, 16th May 2017 15:36:01

Another interesting thing to note in the general classification after that stage is how there are so many riders grouped together. Nairo Quintana in second and Vincenzo Nibali in fourth are just separated by 24 seconds. Will these two, and the two in between Bauke Mollema and Thibaut Pinot, group together and take the challenge to Dumoulin or will they remain racing as individuals? It will be interesting to see what tactics are employed.

We've already seen that Movistar are strong and will do everything to put all of their rivals under pressure. We can certainly expect them to put in a similar performance to that of Blockhaus, but Nairo Quintana may need help if he wants to make up that 2:23. The attacks may need to come from further out.

Tom Dumoulin stepping into pink jersey today.

Our race report is up and running with plenty of photos and full results. Take a look at it here. As ever, we will have highlights of the stage very soon too.

Bob Jungels has moved into the lead of the best young rider competition after Davide Formolo slipped down the standings. This is what he had to say after the stage. “I’m really happy with my performance. Being on the podium of the time trial is fantastic for me. Being up there with Geraint Thomas is good while Tom Dumoulin is at another level. I think I’ve showed my shape is still there and that Blockhaus was just a bad day.”

Disappointing ride for Pinot. That was 27km longer than any ITT he's ridden since winning the French national title 11 months ago @petercossins Tue, 16th May 2017 15:53:21

More from Tom Dumoulin after the stage. He is remaining cautious after his Vuelta a Espana experience, although he has much more of an advantage than he did in 2015 and he has much more experience too. "It’s really special to be back in the pink jersey. I had it for six days last year which was already special. Now it’s not a coincidence anymore. Now I can fight with the best and that’s a nice feeling. "The difference to a year ago is this time I’m going for GC, like in the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. We’ll fight to the end now. We’ll see how much my gap is worth in the mountains but for now its nice to have the pink jersey."

Finish line quotes Snap reaction from stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia #Giro100 https://t.co/UqgzgmHqjG https://t.co/2FfOqAPjy4 @Cyclingnewsfeed Tue, 16th May 2017 16:06:05

Tomorrow the GC battle will continue with a four-star mountain stage from Firenze to Bagno di Romagna. It is not the biggest of mountain stages to come and riders will be keeping their powder dry for later in the week. However, the descent towards the finish could be an opportunity to make up a few seconds.

One rider we didn't really get an opportunity to mention today is Tejay van Garderen. The American lost quite a bit of time today and is now languishing down in 17th place at 7:42 down. That is certainly his GC battle over and done with.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 10 highlights - Video https://t.co/lsPA1eMkiy https://t.co/IFJTpsYyDB @Cyclingnewsfeed Tue, 16th May 2017 16:23:18

Adam Yates didn't have the best day out on course today but, considering his crash on Sunday and that time trialling isn't his favourite thing, his team were pretty pleased with how things went today. “We are really pleased with Adam’s ride today,” sport director Matt White said. “We weren’t sure how he would pull up after Sunday’s crash so we are pleasantly surprised. “He has been working hard and we know his form is there. Obviously he lost some time to the specialists, we expected that, but he has also made time up or finished on-par with a lot of his main rivals."

Reports coming in that Matteo Pelucchi missed the time cut today. He was already struggling after a crash last week and took 16 minutes more than Dumoulin to complete the course.

Seems that quite a few people wanted to speak to Vincenzo today! I couldn't get anywhere near him https://t.co/aPSUEo2wG1 @AshleyPresents Tue, 16th May 2017 16:46:26

A full recap of today's stage is now available, along with pictures and results. Take a look at it all here.