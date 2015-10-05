Trending

Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 8 preview

Stage map and profile

The second of three Apennine stages that will lure the GC riders into battle. There is no uphill finish, unlike on stages 6 and 10, but this sloane safari through the middle-class holiday haunts of Umbria and Tuscany does feature the 2016 Giro’s only stretch of sterrato, or gravel road, up to Alpe di Poti.

