Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 6 preview

The first mountain stage and summit finish of the race, with a climb to the summit of the Bocca di Selva about a third of the way through. The last climb is a double whammy – first an 8km climb to Roccaraso, then a 3km false flat down to the foot of the Aremogna climb - 8km long, with a very hard start and finish, and flatter sections in between. The GC candidates must show here.