Hello and welcome to stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia. Today is the individual time trial from Barbaresco to Barolo.

41.9km of rolling terrain with sections of flat roads and climbs mixed in for good measure. Today we'll see the battle for GC take further shape as the likes of Cadel Evans, Nairo Quintana, Domenico Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Uran clash. Here's how things stand on GC coming into this crucial stage: 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48:39:04

2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57

3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:10

4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20

5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31

6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39

7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44

8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:45

9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:49

10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:01

11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:56

12 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:03

13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:41

14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25

15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:30

16 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:04:36

17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:01

18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36

19 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:42

20 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:46

We've already had a number of riders start and Moreno Moser is the latest rider to leave the start house.

Only a handful of riders have finished so far. Svein Tuft was first rider to start and finish the TT and he currently leads. 1 Svein Tuft (OricaGreenEdge) 1:05.06

2 Michael Hepburn Orica GreenEdge) 0:34

3 Jetse Bol (Belkin) 0:58

4 Arnaud Courteille (FDJ.fr) 0:59

Hold that because Michael Kock has just finished in the fastest time so far, nearly two minutes faster than Tuft. He's the first rider to go over 40kph.

Adam Hansen sets off in a minute or two and he's one rider who could do well today, it's a real strongman's course.

Rick Flens has now set the fastest time, 1'19 quicker that Koch. At the moment riders are setting off at one minute intervals so we're likely to see the leader board change pretty rapidly during the stage. The later riders, the GC contenders, go off at three minute intervals with Cadel Evans, the race leader off last.

Alafaci (Trek) has posted a decent time, third fastest for now but it's still Flens who leads the stage.

Malori who was a favourite for today until his crash yesterday has gone through the first time check at around 12km at 35 seconds down. The Movistar rider is in pure recovery mode, which is understantable. Read our story on yesterday's crashes, right here.

Team Sky's Ben Swift has just finished in third place for the day, just over two minutes down on Flens. We shot this short video with Swift in relation to his road bike from Pinarello.

Only two riders have averaged over 40kph so far today but we're likely to see all the GC favourites do so later, assuming the rain holds off. There was rain at the finish earlier. You can watch our video preview of today's stage right here.

Team Sky's Puccio is now in the starthouse and about to begin his time trial.

And now there's lightening at the finish. The weather could really play a factor today.

At the finish: 1 Rick Flens (Belkin) 1:01.49

2 Michel Koch (Cannondale) +1:19

3 Ben Swift (Sky) +2:03

4 Eugenion Alafaci (Trek) 2:45

5 Tom Stamsnijder (Giant-Shimano) +2:54

Another Team Sky rider, Boasson Hagen is about to start his TT. The Norwegian could also do well today.

There is a 51% chance of rain and the wind may pick up too

Patrick Gretsch has smashed through the first time check and now leads. Hondo is currrently second at that time check by 35 seconds. #Hondosmash

Fischer has set the second best time at the finish, 16 seconds down on Flens.

De Gendt fastest at 12.8km in 22:03. 2 Pirazzi +24 3 Gretsch +24 4 Quemeneuer +50 5 Hondo +59 De Gendt a former podium rider in this race, looks to have found his feet again.

1 Rick Flens (Belkin) 1:01.49

2 Murilo Fischer (FDJ.ft) 0:16

3 Marco Frapporti (Androni-Giacattoli) 0:36

4 Iljo Keisse (OPQS) 1:02

5 Tony Hurel (Europcar) 1:03

Igor Anton, remember him, is about to start his time trial.

Nacer Bouhanni has just finished his effort. He's last, a full 8:41 down on the current leader. It's all about saving energy for the Frenchman today.

And Gretsch now leads the stage with Hondo in second, over a minute down.

Rain on the course now as Boasson Hagen tucks over his bars and pushes on. Arredondo has just started his TT, the roads wet at the start.

Boasson Hagen is climbing at the moment, in his national champs skin suit. He's looking pretty steady at the moment.

Oss is about to come to the line, and he's got three riders with him. Oss will creep into the top 15 for now.

7th for Oss in fact and he will give information to Evans about the course, and the conditions.

Michele Scarponi has had a torrid race so far and it's about to get a bit harder as he gathers his thoughts in the start house. There's talk of the Italian pulling out of the race after today.

More rain, more wet roads as we see Scarponi two minutes into his time trial.

Boasson Hagen isn't taking too many risks on the descents but he's still tapping away and is roughly 30 minutes into his TT.

Team Sky's Cataldo, an outsider for today, is about to start his effort. The roads aren't going to dry out for a long while, it's still raining, so Flens' time could stand for a long while yet.

And we have a new leader, Thomas De Gendt five seconds fastest at the finish.

Nicolas Roche is now out on the course and yesterday's winner, Michael Rogers, will start in around 10 minutes time.

1 Thomas De Gendt (OPQS) 59:41

2 Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:05

3 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) +1:13

4 Danilo Hondo (Trek) +1:34

5 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) +1:58

And Michael Rogers is into his TT. He's a decent bet for a result today. Confidence will be high, he's in good form and he has the experience. here's our video interview with Rogers from yesterday.

It looks like Boasson Hagen is catching rider after rider at the moment as he heads to the finish. He has about two minutes left if he wants to take the lead. A big ask.

Some of the roads are starting to dry out thought as we see Roche climbing. De Gendt still leads at the first time check, and at the finish.

As Samuel Sanchez starts his time trial. We're starting to see more and more of the big hitters.

Further up the road Cataldo has to brake as he goes around a Katusha rider on a tricky descent.

Rogers is still climbing, now out of the saddle as he pushes on. The former Sky and Mapei rider is nearly ten minutes into his effort.

Boasson Hagen is about to come to the line and he takes fourth for now. He was much stronger in the second half of the race.

Home favourite Ulissi starts his TT. He crashed yesterday and fell out of contention for GC so it's all about stages now for the Lampre leader.

Tobias Ludvigsson has crashed. Wet descent and he's gone over the barriers. He was pushing it and was well placed but that's really sad to see. We'll bring you more once we know the situation.

The roads are dry in some places but really wet in others and Tobias Ludvigsson came into the corner with too much speed. He tried to rescue the situation by running wide but he clipped the barrier and went over the side of the road. There's a bit of a drop too.

Still no news on Tobias Ludvigsson but we were given a short image of his bike by the side of the road.

He's sitting up now, we can see. That's great news.

Castroviejo comes to the line, well, well down today.

A big day for Ryder Hesjedal coming up. He will start his time trial in around five minutes.

Ulissi has passed Cunego in the time trial.

At the first time check Rogers is 6th at 35 seconds. De Gendt still leading at the first check and at the finish.

And former Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal rolls down the start. A massive day for him. The team are without Dan Martin and Hesjedal needs to step up, not just for the team, but for himself. Since his Giro win he's results have been poor. He's had issues off the bike with USADA as well.

1 Thomas De Gendt (OPQS) 59:41

2 Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:05

3 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) +1:13

4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) +1:33

5 Danilo Hondo (Trek) +1:34

6 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) +1:36

7 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) +1:58

8 Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin-Sharp) +2:08

9 Rick Flens (Belkin) +2:08

10 Murilo Fischer (FDJ.fr) +2:08

Ulissi is 23 seconds faster than De Gendt at the first time check. That's a massive turn up for the books but a fine ride by the Italian.

Team Giant-Shimano ‏@GiantShimano 8m For those asking questions about @tludvigsson after his fall during the TT, we will update you with news when we have it. #Giro

Rogers is at 34 seconds at the second time check.

Ivan Basso is about to start his time trial now. The two time winner and once banned rider has done quite well so far in the race but today will really test his credentials.

Ryder Hesjdal, who has admitted to doping in the past, and who gave evidence to USADA, is around 20 minutes into his time trial. A good ride today and he could certainly move up from his current place of 15th.

Kiserlovski has now started and Nairo Quintana has moved into the start house.

Quintana plays with the back of his aero helmet. A massive stage for the Colombian climber, who now takes a quick drink.

1 Thomas De Gendt (OPQS) 59:41

2 Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:05

3 Dario Cataldo (Sky) +0:16

4 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) +1:13

5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) +1:33

6 Danilo Hondo (Trek) +1:34

7 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) +1:36

8 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) +1:58

9 Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin-Sharp) +2:08

10 Rick Flens (Belkin) +2:08

Hesjedal off to a solid start, 10th at the first time check.

Kelderman is also out on the course as we see Aru in the start house. The young Italian, like Kelderman, has made it through the first week and sits inside the top ten.

Quintana is about to hit a short early climb and he jumps out of the saddle straight away, as he looks to take any advantage he can on the terrain that suits him. Ulissi has now overtaken Geniez.

Still rising out of the saddle is Quintana as Poels goes second at the first time check.

Ulissi is around 50 minutes into his time trial as Pozzovivo sets out on the course.

Rogers is now coming to the line. A strong finish from the Australian who takes fourth.

Rolland is 12th at the first time check. Like Hesjedal that's a solid start but he'll need to pick up the pace in the second half of the race.

Kelderman looks comfortable at the moment, no time check yet for the Belkin rider but we expect him to move up in GC today.

And Rafal Majka now starts. Only Uran and Evans still to go.

At the finish: 1 Thomas De Gendt (OPQS) 59:41

2 Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:05

3 Dario Cataldo (Sky) +0:16

4 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) +1:13

5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) +1:33

6 Danilo Hondo (Trek) +1:34

7 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) +1:36

8 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) +1:58

9 Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin-Sharp) +2:08

10 Rick Flens (Belkin) +2:08

And now Uran starts his time trial. He and Evans are the last riders to start today and the Colombian is straight into his position on the early flat sections before the road begins to climb.

But here comes Ulissi. He has a real chance of taking the lead.

Italy has a new hero because Ulissi goes 50 seconds faster than De Gendt.

Pink skin suit for Evans and the BMC leader is about to start his ride. And he's off.

Quintana is third, 18 seconds down at the first time check. Nice and steady for the Movistar leader as he starts the descent. He needs to hold that position on the flat sections that will come later.

1 Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) 58:51

2 Thomas De Gendt (OPQS) +0:50

3 Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:55

4 Dario Cataldo (Sky) +1:06

5 Jose Herrado (Movistar) +1:08

6 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) +1:24

7 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) +2:03

8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) +2:23

9 Danilo Hondo (Trek) +2:24

10 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) +2:26

That's a massive time for Ulissi. A full 50 seconds faster than De Gendt who is no slouch when it comes to racing against the clock.

Evans has ridden some crucial time trials in his time. The 2007 Tour, the 2008 Tour against Sastre and of course the final TT in the 2011 race. This one is important too as he'll need to take every second he can from the pure climbers like Quintana.

Siutsou, 10th in the Worlds last year, finishes 7th here.

Aru goes one second quicker that Ulissi at the first time check. The young Astana rider is flying along.

And Brambilla goes second at the finish, knocking De Gendt down to third on the stage.

But Pozzovivo goes fastest on the climb at the first time check, beating Aru's time.

All eyes are now on Evans and Uran as they take on the climb to the first time check.

The roads are drying out as Pozzovivo takes on some fuel before getting down into his TT position.

As we hear that Quintana is around 50 seconds down at the second time check.

Uran is now heading to the top of the climb. There's been no time check on Majka.

Hesjedal is coming to the line. He won't trouble the top ten today and in the end the former Giro winner takes 12th. He'll probably hold a position inside the top 15.

And Uran is second at the first time check, 15 seconds down on Pozzovivo.

Evans is punching along in a huge gear as he churns up the climb. Up ahead Aru is on a long flat section of road. All the GC guys are in the middle of a huge battle right now.

Aru has slowed, losing time on the descent and he's 9th at the second time check now. Uran is on the descent and it looks like he's ahead of Evans. The Australian is 9th, 53 seconds down on Pozzovivo on the climb. The race leader has a huge amount of work to do.

The terrain suits Evans from here on in but he really can't afford to lose time to Pozzovivo today.

Dry roads for Uran on the descent as he heads to Alba.

Pozzovivo inches forward on his saddle, as he rides through a long flat section. The Italian is close to the race lead but Evans should be pulling time back at this stage.

1 Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) 58:51

2 Gianluca Brambilla (OPQS) +0:36

3 Wouter Poels (OPQS) +0:43

4 Thomas De Gendt (OPQS) +0:50

5 Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:55

6 Dario Cataldo (Sky) +1:06

7 Jose Herrada (Movistar) +1:08

8 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) +1:24

9 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Sky) +1:29

10 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) +1:47

Quintana is now 50 mins into his effort. As Evans pushes again on a long flat section. Majka is coming to the second time check and he's third at the second time check.

Quintana is rocking a little bit but he's still a few km from the line.

Rolland loses time. He finishes 20th, 2:29 down.

Pozzovivo is losing time and drops to 7th at the second time check, while Uran now goes fastest at the second time check, by 27 seconds.

Basso is long time and a lot of it. 2:49 down at the finish.

Cadel Evans is 8th at the second time check, 58 seconds down.

Kiserlovski loses time, 2;30 to be exact.

Quintana now comes up to the line. He's out of the saddle again. 1:24 down at the line. We'll have to wait and see what the others do.

1 Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) 58:51

2 Gianluca Brambilla (OPQS) +0:36

3 Wouter Poels (OPQS) +0:43

4 Thomas De Gendt (OPQS) +0:50

5 Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:55

6 Dario Cataldo (Sky) +1:06

7 Jose Herrada (Movistar) +1:08

8 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) +1:24

9 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) +1:24

10 Kanstantsin Suitsou (Sky) +1:29

Evans will lose the pink jersey if the times stay the same with Uran moving into pink.

Kelderman is now coming up to the line, the young Belkin rider set to finish in the top ten. On the line he takes 4th, 46 seconds down. Solid ride.

Out on the road Pozzovivo is losing more time, having set the fastest time check earlier in the day.

1 Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) 58:51

2 Gianluca Brambilla (OPQS) +0:36

3 Wouter Poels (OPQS) +0:43

4 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) +0:46

5 Thomas De Gendt (OPQS) +0:50

6 Patrick Gretsch (AG2R) +0:55

7 Dario Cataldo (Sky) +1:06

8 Jose Herrada (Movistar) +1:08

9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) +1:24

10 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) +1:24

Uran is still riding into pink. This would be a massive result for Uran if he were to beat Evans and move into the maglia rosa.

Aru will be next to come in but he's not going to make the top ten today. Still a decent ride for the Italian, 1:38 down.

At the second time check: 1. Uran 35:12, 2. Ulissi +0:27, 3. de Gendt +0:39, 4. Majka +0:49, 5. Poels +0:49, ... 8. Evans +0:59

Problem for Evans on a corner and that will cost him a couple of seconds.

The Australian is under real pressure to keep his race lead at the moment.

But here comes Pozzovivo. He's close to the finish and has posted a decent time.

He's pulled it together and comes over the line at 52 seconds.

There are just three riders left out on the road: Majka, Uran, and Evans.

Majka comes over the line and takes second. That's a massive ride for the Tinkoff rider.

Ulissi knows that Uran is coming. The Omega rider is charging to the line.

The Colombian rider goes fastest 1:17 faster than Ulissi. That's incredible.

Only Evans to come but it's not looking good for the BMC leader. He's going to lose pink, we can be sure of that.

He's on the final descent and he's taking the odd risk but it's not going to be enough.

The maglia rosa is giving it everything as he goes under the 1km to go banner.

Uran looks set to put more than a minute into Evans at this stage.

It's not a bad ride from Evans either, he's still looking at a top five ride but Uran has been too good today.

Out of the saddle with 400m to go.

Evans is slower than Majka too.

No, Evans takes third behind Uran and Ulissi. He's 1'34 down.

Omega Pharma have four riders in the top ten.

And Uran now leads the race by 37 seconds ahead of Evans. Majka at 1'52.

So Uran now step up onto the podium and pulls on the maglia rosa.

1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team

3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo

4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team

8 WoutPoels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

9 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team

10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing

Results#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:57:34 2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:17 3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:34 4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:39 5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:53 6Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:00 7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:03 8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:07 9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09 10Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12 General classification after stage 12#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult 1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo

Uran really moves into the driving seat with that result though. Quintana loses time but it's not a complete disaster for the Movistar man. Majka, Kelderman also with decent rides. Evans, well he put time into all his rivals bar Uran so there will be mixed emotions in the BMC camp this evening.

