Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 preview
Stage 3 map and profile
Stage 3: Sorrento – Marina di Ascea
Distance: 222km
Highest point: 587m
Category: Medium mountains
Stefano Zanatta says: "A big day for the team of the maglia rosa, who will look to defend him over two climbs. If that’s Cavendish he will struggle to keep it here but someone such as Modolo, who can look after himself on climbs, might hang on. Otherwise you’re talking about a really good passista, such as Astana’s Simone Ponzi. So it won’t make any difference to the outcome but the final hour will be spectacular. It will be very, very fast."
Stage 3 map
Stage 3 profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy