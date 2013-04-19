Stage 3: Sorrento – Marina di Ascea

Distance: 222km

Highest point: 587m

Category: Medium mountains





Stefano Zanatta says: "A big day for the team of the maglia rosa, who will look to defend him over two climbs. If that’s Cavendish he will struggle to keep it here but someone such as Modolo, who can look after himself on climbs, might hang on. Otherwise you’re talking about a really good passista, such as Astana’s Simone Ponzi. So it won’t make any difference to the outcome but the final hour will be spectacular. It will be very, very fast."

Stage 3 map

Stage 3 profile