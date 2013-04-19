Trending

Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 preview

Stage 3 map and profile

Stage 3: Sorrento – Marina di Ascea
Distance: 222km
Highest point: 587m
Category: Medium mountains

Stefano Zanatta says: "A big day for the team of the maglia rosa, who will look to defend him over two climbs. If that’s Cavendish he will struggle to keep it here but someone such as Modolo, who can look after himself on climbs, might hang on. Otherwise you’re talking about a really good passista, such as Astana’s Simone Ponzi. So it won’t make any difference to the outcome but the final hour will be spectacular. It will be very, very fast."

Stage 3 map

Stage 3 profile

