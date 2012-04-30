Giro d'Italia: Stage 18 preview
Stage 18 map and profile
Stage Eighteen - Thursday 24 May
Bergonzi says: “On paper it looks like a stage for the velocisti, but I can’t see it. At this point their teams are extremely tired, and the likelihood is that they will want a day off chasing stuff down and trying to keep it together. They’ve still got the big stage in their legs, and they’ve too more crazy days on the horizon. In four days we’re talking about almost 14,000 metres of climbing all told, and so I reckon today will be pretty much about saving energy.”
Stage 18 Map
Stage 18 Profile
