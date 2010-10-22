Stage 5 Preview
Stage 5 map and profile
Piombino – Orvieto
More white road mayhem?
Last year's stage on the so-called white roads to Montalcino became an epic when heavy rain turned them to sludge. So it's little surprise to see them again on this undulating stage to Orvieto. The terrain is lumpy even before the riders reach the 23km section of sterrato with 40km left to the finish. Even if it's dry, the GC contenders are sure to be marking each other closely going into the last 40km, given the gaps that opened last year. There's also a chance for the strongest riders to gain time on the climb into Orvieto at the finish, where 200km of hard graft are sure to take a toll.
Details
Distance: 191km
Highest point: 930m
Category: Mountain stage (medium)
Zilioli says...
"Up and down all day, it looks like a mini Tour of Lombardy! It's made for somebody really strong looking for stage wins. Maybe Garzelli will have a go here and it's possible some small gaps will start to appear on GC."
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy