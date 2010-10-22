Stage 19 Preview
Stage 19 map and profile
Bergamo - Macugnaga
Ceasefire before the Finestre?
Back-to-back summit finishes precede the concluding time trial in Milan and this is the least complicated. That said, three weeks into the race any summit ending can throw up surprises. After the desperate fight early on to get into the break of the day, the numbers who make it will be thinned out by the taxing ascent of the Mottarone. A fast descent follows, leading into a long, undulating run into the finish at Macugnaga. The overall contenders should be happy to keep tabs on each other before the much tougher stage just ahead and allow lower placed riders to grab some glory.
Details
Distance: 209km
Highest point: 1,341m
Category: Mountain stage
Simoni says...
“West to the Alps and it’s nice to see the Mottarone in the Giro. It’s a lovely climb and I sealed my Giro there in 2001. It’s quite a long stage given the profile and with a 15km climb up to Macugnaga, it will be full gas. I’d go for Scarponi.”
Map
Map
Profile
Profile
Profile - Final kilometres
Profile - Final kilometres
