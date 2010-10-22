Bergamo - Macugnaga

Ceasefire before the Finestre?

Back-to-back summit finishes precede the concluding time trial in Milan and this is the least complicated. That said, three weeks into the race any summit ending can throw up surprises. After the desperate fight early on to get into the break of the day, the numbers who make it will be thinned out by the taxing ascent of the Mottarone. A fast descent follows, leading into a long, undulating run into the finish at Macugnaga. The overall contenders should be happy to keep tabs on each other before the much tougher stage just ahead and allow lower placed riders to grab some glory.

Details

Distance: 209km

Highest point: 1,341m

Category: Mountain stage

Simoni says...

“West to the Alps and it’s nice to see the Mottarone in the Giro. It’s a lovely climb and I sealed my Giro there in 2001. It’s quite a long stage given the profile and with a 15km climb up to Macugnaga, it will be full gas. I’d go for Scarponi.”

Map

Profile

Profile - Final kilometres

