Stage 11 Preview
Stage 11 map and profile
Tortoreto Lido – Castefidardo
Key battleground
While not on the scale of 2010's stage to L'Aquila, the shark-toothed profile of this 144km leg to Castefidardo suggests a day packed with attacks, even among GC contenders. Expect Scarponi, who's on home ground close to the finish, to be among the agitators. Famous for a key battle during the unification campaign, the finishing town of Castefidardo stands high above the countryside.
Details
Distance: 144km
Highest point: 486m
Category: Mountain stage (medium)
Scarponi says...
"It'll be great for my fans! It'll be aggressive; have a bad day here and you're in trouble. You're looking at a group of maybe six and it's made for a punchy climber. Maybe a Spaniard could do well but it's only 50km from home, so I'd better shape up!"
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy