Tortoreto Lido – Castefidardo

Key battleground

While not on the scale of 2010's stage to L'Aquila, the shark-toothed profile of this 144km leg to Castefidardo suggests a day packed with attacks, even among GC contenders. Expect Scarponi, who's on home ground close to the finish, to be among the agitators. Famous for a key battle during the unification campaign, the finishing town of Castefidardo stands high above the countryside.

Details

Distance: 144km

Highest point: 486m

Category: Mountain stage (medium)

Scarponi says...

"It'll be great for my fans! It'll be aggressive; have a bad day here and you're in trouble. You're looking at a group of maybe six and it's made for a punchy climber. Maybe a Spaniard could do well but it's only 50km from home, so I'd better shape up!"

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport