Fidea Cyclo-cross Tervuren past winners

2009-2010

Elite Men
2010Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
2009Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus

Elite Women
2010Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
2009Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida

Junior Men
2010David Van Der Poel (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
2009Sean De Bie (Bel)

