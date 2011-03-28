Sauser and Stander strike again
Kevin Evans breaks his collarbone
Facing a distance of 89km on stage 1, racers rolled out on the flat roads out of Tulbagh with no idea of what was to come. Soon after leaving town, short but incredibly steep, rough and loose climbs appeared, and on the treacherous descents. Volleyball-sized rocks and sand patches pocked the little-used doubletracks.
Related Articles
While the pro riders made short work of it, the first 50km took backmarkers over five hours. The stage's last climb on some rough roads brought riders to the top of one of most precariously difficult downhills ever in this race. With large rocks, deep ruts and a sheer drop on the left, riders needed to slow down but the terrain did not stop Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser or women’s winners Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter.
Men’s category
The men’s category for stage 1 was won for the second consecutive day by the South African/Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (team 36ONE Songo Specialized) in a time of 3:52.14. (overall time 4:54.55).
They were followed by Urs Huber and Konny Looser of the Stockli Pro team in 3:53.16 (overall time 4:58.17) with the Bulls 2 team of Tim Boehme and Thomas Dietsch in third place in 3:54.25 (overall time 4:59.49). The Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm was fourth (3:56.02; overall time 5:00.38) with Hannes Genze and Jochen Kaess of Multivan Merida Biking in fifth place (3:56.03; overall time 5:00.26). Last year's winners Platt and Sahm are now in fifth position overall, with Sauser and Stander leading them by five minutes and 43 seconds.
The big news of the day was that one of the favourite contenders for this year's title, Kevin Evans (of team 360LIFE), unfortunately had to withdraw after breaking his collarbone.
"We rode well today, had good legs and felt comfortable," said Stander. "It wasn't a day for tactics, just really tough up and down, up and down. Our full suspension bikes definitely worked, and we could see the other guys were all over the place. We rode at our pace, but had problems with a chain and also a flat near the end, but went full force after that again.”
“I'm really sorry about what happened to Kevin. The course was hard and one could lose this race on the downhills as well as your career. We took it steady and luckily didn't have any big problems.”
"I had a crash early on in the race in one of the downhill sections. One needed to be conservative in the downhills today," said Sauser. "I prefer to go full out and not ride on my brakes too much, but you need to bear the next day in mind. I'm also feeling very sorry for Kevin. It's the worst thing that can happen to you. This is the most important race of the year and for this to happen on the second day is really bad luck.”
Huber, who has won over 50 races in his career to date, said, "We were the first team to arrive at the Telkom Hotspot, which felt great and after the second water point we felt even better and pushed to the front. The last hour Konny wasn't as strong as me, but a podium finish at the Cape Epic is a great feeling. With regards to our chances for the race, we still have six days to go. We'll take it day by day.”
Dietsch was not feeling so great at the beginning of today's stage. "But mid-race my legs started feeling really good. It was really hard today with Susi (Christoph Sauser) and Burry pushing so hard. I struggled the last 10km of the race and just wanted to survive and get to the finish line. It was really hot and we come from the European winter, so need to first become acclimatised to the heat.”
For Stefan Sahm of the Bulls team, today was "a horrible stage. The course was challenging, the other riders were going very fast and I can't feel my arms. I want to lie down now. I saw Kevin walking down a section of the route, but only heard later what happened. It was hard with all the dust, you couldn't see the riders in front of you. I also almost crashed. It's almost unfair what happened to him as they were definitely a team for the podium. It's a shame it ended this way.”
Genze of Multivan Merida Biking reckoned it was a tough stage. "We missed the track and lost about a minute. We were in the leading group of four teams. That's when the two Bulls teams caught up with us.”
For David George (of team 360LIFE), riding with Evans, stage 1 was heartbreaking. "But you have to roll with the punches. We'll be back. “This is how the game works. There was massive preparation for the Cape Epic and I guess I feel disappointed for everyone contributing to the huge effort. Don't close the book on us yet, though - Kev and I will be back for more.”
Ladies category
Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) won the ladies category for the second day in a row in a time of 5:11.17 (overall time 6:31.37), ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 5:13.12 (overall 6:39.49). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of team Absa aBreast finished in third place in 5:19.13 (6:46.49). Lechner and Schneitter lead by eight minutes and 12 seconds.
"I had to work really hard today. I had cramps in my legs," said Schneitter. "I guess everyone has a bad day and today was mine. I even crashed in a sandy corner - my own fault, because I wasn't concentrating. We tried to drink a lot from the beginning as we're not accustomed to this heat.”
Mixed category
The Wheeler - BIXS team of Berti Bucher and Esther Suss won the mixed category again in 4:37.16 (overall 5:53.02), followed by Erika Kleinhans and Ariane L¨¹thi in 4:47.26 (overall 6:07.34). The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat/zaboobikes.com) finished in third place in 5:02.38 (overall 6:23.09).
"We were strong on the first climbs but the downhills were difficult as you couldn't see ahead of you due to the dust," said Bucher. "The stage was up and down, up and down, so no rhythm. Esther is definitely better prepared this year and we're doing it differently to last year. We seem to increase our speed as we go along.”
Suss said the race was fast. "We had a lot of steep uphills and tricky downhills and I liked it. The downhills were fun and I felt good in the uphills. I think I'm in better form than last year and look forward to the upcoming season.”
Master's category
The Juwi team made up of Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts won for the second time so far this year. Their winning time was 4:18.11 (overall time 5:30.43). They were followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 4:33.05(overall time 5:46.35) with the Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes in third place in 4:37.16 (overall time 5:54.11). The Juwi team lead by 15 minutes and 52 seconds.
"This was a really tough first stage for us," said Bresser. "We had some bad luck and lost about three minutes. We took a wrong turn.”
His teammate Boelts said, "The beginning was not too bad, but coming from the cold to the heat made me struggle in the last part. Carsten pulled me through the last 5km. I'm just happy it's over as the first day is always the hardest for me. The South African heat is always a shock to my system at the beginning of the race.”
Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team reckoned the first half was slow and hard on the legs. "The second part was much better and faster. I enjoyed it but we still have a long way to go. The conditions were good and not too windy.”
"I took a tumble and then struggled a bit after that," said Sim. "But this is a team race and my partner was strong and carried me through and lots can still happen.”
Stage 2: Tulbagh to Tulbagh (104km and 2300m of climbing)
A 12km steady upward drag will take riders to a 6km climb on an ancient Voortrekker wagon trail, specially opened for the race. At the top, the 18km mark, riders will have already ascended almost 1000m. With this stage's major obstacle out of the way, the valley opens up ahead, with the route looping clockwise, following the buffer zone between orchards and mountainside.
A look at the profile shows that the tracks are far from flat and a short section of single-track will compensate the labours of the first 50km. The weather forecast for tomorrow is that it will be a hot day in the valley and riders will be tempted to take a dip in one of the several dams dotted along the route as they begin to head home.
After a 1.5km rise to the highpoint of the day's outing will come the reward of the hard work invested in the first climb. On a clear day, the unmistakable silhouette of Table Mountain will be visible from the crest. Riders then descend the wagon trail towards town for a good night's rest.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|3:52:14
|2
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro
|0:01:02
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:02:11
|4
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:03:49
|5
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:03:49
|6
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:09:26
|7
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:10:36
|8
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:13:33
|9
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:13:34
|10
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|0:13:35
|11
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:14:01
|12
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA)
|0:14:21
|13
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|0:15:23
|14
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|0:18:32
|15
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|0:20:01
|16
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|0:20:05
|17
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|0:20:29
|18
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:22:36
|19
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|0:24:24
|20
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|0:27:54
|21
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|0:27:56
|22
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|0:31:20
|23
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized
|0:34:22
|24
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|0:37:23
|25
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|0:44:53
|26
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:47:52
|27
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|0:48:20
|28
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|0:49:27
|29
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|0:50:40
|30
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|0:50:55
|31
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|0:51:34
|32
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:51:41
|33
|Roberto Heras (Spa) & Luis Alberto Da Costa (Por) Giant-PACTO-DS
|0:52:02
|34
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|0:52:25
|35
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|0:52:37
|36
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|0:52:45
|37
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com
|0:57:31
|38
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|0:57:31
|39
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|0:57:33
|40
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|0:57:59
|41
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|0:58:31
|42
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|1:06:48
|43
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|1:07:22
|44
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|1:08:09
|45
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis
|1:10:19
|46
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|1:12:09
|47
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|1:12:47
|48
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|1:12:48
|49
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|1:13:17
|50
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|1:15:31
|51
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|1:16:09
|52
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|1:16:10
|53
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|1:16:15
|54
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|1:16:22
|55
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|1:16:24
|56
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|1:17:05
|57
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|1:17:14
|58
|Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|1:18:15
|59
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|1:20:38
|60
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|1:21:09
|61
|Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA)
|1:22:55
|62
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|1:23:53
|63
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|1:24:38
|64
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|1:25:59
|65
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|1:26:19
|66
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|1:26:22
|67
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|1:27:10
|68
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana
|1:27:36
|69
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|1:28:56
|70
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|1:29:03
|71
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|1:29:13
|72
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|1:33:51
|73
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|1:35:10
|74
|Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys
|1:35:43
|75
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|1:36:55
|76
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|1:37:14
|77
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|1:37:32
|78
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|1:38:22
|79
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|1:40:11
|80
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|1:40:40
|81
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|1:41:34
|82
|Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi
|1:41:45
|83
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|1:42:03
|84
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|1:42:08
|85
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|1:42:16
|86
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta
|1:42:20
|87
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|1:42:31
|88
|Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA
|1:42:34
|89
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|1:42:54
|90
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|1:42:57
|91
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|1:42:58
|92
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|1:43:36
|93
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|1:43:38
|94
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|1:44:18
|95
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|1:44:20
|96
|Hugo Prado (Bra) & Robson F. Da Silva (Bra) OCE-treine.net/Infanti/KHS
|1:45:20
|97
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|1:45:22
|98
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|1:46:47
|99
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|1:47:57
|100
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|1:49:25
|101
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|1:50:50
|102
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|1:50:55
|103
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|1:51:20
|104
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|1:52:48
|105
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|1:52:51
|106
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|1:52:56
|107
|Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist
|1:53:49
|108
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|1:55:14
|109
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|1:56:27
|110
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|1:56:52
|111
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|1:57:12
|112
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|1:58:11
|113
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|1:59:47
|114
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|2:00:04
|115
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|2:00:25
|116
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|2:00:44
|117
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|2:02:12
|118
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|2:02:18
|119
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|2:03:07
|120
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|2:03:26
|121
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|2:03:28
|122
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|2:03:55
|123
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|2:03:56
|124
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|2:05:33
|125
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|2:06:13
|126
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|2:06:17
|127
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|2:06:35
|128
|Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP
|2:08:41
|129
|Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com
|2:09:49
|130
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|2:10:26
|131
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|2:10:27
|132
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|2:10:27
|133
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|2:10:48
|134
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|2:11:45
|135
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|2:12:54
|136
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|2:13:34
|137
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|2:14:19
|138
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|2:16:06
|139
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|2:16:41
|140
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|2:17:41
|141
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|2:17:43
|142
|Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes
|2:19:59
|143
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|2:20:16
|144
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|2:20:17
|145
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|2:21:25
|146
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|2:24:19
|147
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|2:25:00
|148
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|2:25:25
|149
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|2:25:38
|150
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|2:26:40
|151
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|2:27:10
|152
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|2:27:34
|153
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|2:27:38
|154
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|2:29:02
|155
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|2:29:25
|156
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|2:29:28
|157
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|2:29:34
|158
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|2:29:34
|159
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|2:30:50
|160
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|2:31:59
|161
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|2:32:11
|162
|Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's
|2:32:28
|163
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|2:32:49
|164
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|2:33:10
|165
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|2:33:12
|166
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|2:35:02
|167
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|2:37:08
|168
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|2:37:48
|169
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Ossur
|2:38:05
|170
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|2:38:32
|171
|Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho
|2:38:33
|172
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|2:39:21
|173
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|2:40:05
|174
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|2:42:12
|175
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|2:42:20
|176
|Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's
|2:42:28
|177
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|2:44:11
|178
|Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com
|2:44:50
|179
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|2:45:55
|180
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|2:45:56
|181
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|2:46:03
|182
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|2:46:09
|183
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|2:46:14
|184
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|2:46:32
|185
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|2:46:40
|186
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|2:46:41
|187
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|2:47:04
|188
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|2:47:53
|189
|Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian
|2:47:56
|190
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|2:48:22
|191
|Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota
|2:48:28
|192
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|2:48:55
|193
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|2:49:45
|194
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|2:50:04
|195
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|2:51:59
|196
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|2:52:22
|197
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|2:52:25
|198
|Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces
|2:53:53
|199
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|2:53:59
|200
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|2:54:45
|201
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|2:55:01
|202
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|2:56:29
|203
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|2:56:30
|204
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|2:56:30
|205
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|2:56:31
|206
|Francois Swart (RSA) & St?phan Human (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree
|2:56:32
|207
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|2:56:46
|208
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|2:57:10
|209
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|2:57:41
|210
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|2:57:43
|211
|Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now
|2:58:28
|212
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|2:59:10
|213
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|2:59:27
|214
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|3:00:19
|215
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|3:01:54
|216
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|3:02:26
|217
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|3:02:56
|218
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|3:04:28
|219
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|3:06:48
|220
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|3:07:52
|221
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|3:08:21
|222
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|3:08:42
|223
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|3:09:28
|224
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|3:09:45
|225
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|3:10:57
|226
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|3:11:50
|227
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|3:11:52
|228
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|3:12:12
|229
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|3:14:26
|230
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|3:15:21
|231
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|3:16:17
|232
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|3:17:42
|233
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|3:18:06
|234
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|3:18:14
|235
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|3:18:33
|236
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|3:19:14
|237
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%
|3:19:15
|238
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|3:19:43
|239
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|3:21:07
|240
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|3:22:02
|241
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|3:22:55
|242
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|3:23:34
|243
|Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts
|3:24:10
|244
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|3:24:56
|245
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|3:26:48
|246
|Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO
|3:26:54
|247
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|3:28:33
|248
|Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres
|3:28:35
|249
|Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory
|3:28:42
|250
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|3:29:07
|251
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|3:29:50
|252
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|3:30:35
|254
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|3:32:14
|255
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma
|3:32:36
|256
|Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2
|3:32:36
|257
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|3:34:06
|258
|Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice
|3:34:23
|259
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|3:35:17
|260
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|3:37:00
|261
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|3:40:30
|262
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|3:41:35
|263
|Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2
|3:42:53
|264
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|3:42:55
|265
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|3:44:46
|266
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|3:47:24
|267
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|3:48:47
|268
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics
|3:49:03
|269
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance
|3:49:34
|270
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|3:50:30
|271
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|3:50:50
|272
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|3:51:34
|273
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|3:55:32
|274
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|3:56:10
|275
|Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs
|3:57:37
|276
|Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors
|3:59:23
|277
|Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens
|4:00:41
|278
|Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties
|4:02:59
|279
|Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO
|4:03:22
|280
|David Retief (RSA) & Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines
|4:06:07
|281
|Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky
|4:11:06
|282
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII
|4:11:09
|283
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|4:11:48
|284
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One
|4:12:32
|285
|Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men
|4:13:06
|286
|Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation
|4:13:06
|287
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|4:18:32
|288
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Invictus
|4:18:54
|289
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release
|4:24:10
|290
|Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA
|4:24:24
|291
|Alvaro Castro (Bra) & Fabio Augusto Kich Gontijo (Bra) Alvorada
|4:26:24
|292
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|4:26:37
|293
|Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones
|4:27:27
|294
|Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy
|4:31:22
|295
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|4:35:45
|296
|Francisco Carlos Mendes (Bra) & Andre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/
|4:36:07
|297
|Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|4:36:13
|298
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking
|4:38:00
|299
|Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing
|4:38:36
|300
|Manie Visser (RSA) & Renier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans
|4:40:09
|301
|Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland
|4:44:03
|302
|Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards
|4:44:27
|303
|Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:44:42
|304
|Edrick Terblanche (RSA) & Kokkie Terblanche (RSA) Robertson Winery
|4:47:56
|305
|John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas
|4:49:21
|306
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Dylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS
|4:52:47
|307
|Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein
|4:58:02
|308
|Ohad Koren (Isr) & Dudi Ferbel (Isr) 500watt
|5:03:48
|309
|Celio Rodrigues (Bra) & Luiz Gatti (Bra) Alvorada GC Brazil
|5:56:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|5:11:17
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|0:01:55
|3
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|0:07:56
|4
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|0:12:58
|5
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|0:34:29
|6
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|0:39:29
|7
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|0:40:04
|8
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|0:40:04
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|0:42:21
|10
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|0:43:47
|11
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|0:50:37
|12
|Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp
|0:55:55
|13
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|1:04:43
|14
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|1:28:48
|15
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|1:33:45
|16
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:43:54
|17
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|1:44:30
|18
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths
|2:11:52
|19
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|2:13:36
|20
|M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush
|2:41:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|4:37:16
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|0:10:10
|3
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|0:25:22
|4
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|0:26:49
|5
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|0:43:16
|6
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|0:49:21
|7
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|0:51:55
|8
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|0:53:07
|9
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|0:55:45
|10
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|1:00:16
|11
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|1:09:00
|12
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|1:10:06
|13
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards
|1:17:35
|14
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|1:25:54
|15
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|1:31:38
|16
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|1:34:44
|17
|Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH
|1:43:50
|18
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|1:46:12
|19
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|1:48:08
|20
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|1:48:25
|21
|Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride
|1:55:19
|22
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|2:02:44
|23
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|2:05:32
|24
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|2:06:54
|25
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|2:07:33
|26
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|2:15:01
|27
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|2:19:24
|28
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|2:19:43
|29
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar
|2:21:04
|30
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|2:24:12
|31
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|2:26:07
|32
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|2:27:05
|33
|Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany
|2:31:16
|34
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|2:33:14
|35
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|2:35:27
|36
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|2:43:24
|37
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|2:44:41
|38
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|2:45:50
|39
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|2:56:50
|40
|Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer
|2:59:27
|41
|Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|3:00:13
|42
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|3:02:52
|43
|David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|3:08:48
|44
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis
|3:11:27
|45
|Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem
|3:11:49
|46
|Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils
|3:12:32
|47
|Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU
|3:13:54
|48
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|3:15:12
|49
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|3:15:48
|50
|Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|3:17:22
|51
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|3:17:55
|52
|Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera
|3:21:46
|53
|Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3
|3:21:48
|54
|Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets
|3:25:43
|55
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|3:41:16
|56
|Lori Halwa (Can) & Mark Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong
|3:46:19
|57
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA
|3:47:01
|58
|Sandra Maron (Mex) & Luis Pena (Mex) Sport Center Mexico
|3:48:45
|59
|Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur
|3:48:46
|60
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers
|3:57:27
|61
|Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|4:18:49
|62
|Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude
|4:47:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|4:18:11
|2
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|0:14:54
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|0:19:05
|4
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|0:26:41
|5
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|0:30:22
|6
|Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter
|0:34:54
|7
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|0:39:42
|8
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|0:39:44
|9
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|0:42:14
|10
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|0:46:35
|11
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|0:50:23
|12
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|0:50:28
|13
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|0:50:50
|14
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:51:02
|15
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|0:52:40
|16
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|0:57:04
|17
|Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions
|0:57:33
|18
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|0:59:49
|19
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|1:00:24
|20
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:00:34
|21
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|1:01:41
|22
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|1:03:39
|23
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|1:07:52
|24
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|1:08:05
|25
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|1:08:19
|26
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|1:10:55
|27
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|1:10:56
|28
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|1:12:20
|29
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|1:13:54
|30
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|1:14:03
|31
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|1:14:41
|32
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|1:18:54
|33
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|1:19:48
|34
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|1:21:23
|35
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|1:21:28
|36
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|1:23:13
|37
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|1:23:23
|38
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|1:23:51
|39
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|1:23:57
|40
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|1:25:42
|41
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|1:26:39
|42
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|1:27:46
|43
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|1:29:38
|44
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|1:33:16
|45
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|1:34:32
|46
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|1:35:20
|47
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|1:35:33
|48
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|1:35:47
|49
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom
|1:36:15
|50
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:36:41
|51
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|1:37:48
|52
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|1:37:52
|53
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|1:39:30
|54
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|1:39:31
|55
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|1:40:38
|56
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|1:45:19
|57
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|1:47:31
|58
|Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL
|1:48:21
|59
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|1:49:56
|60
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|1:50:34
|61
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|1:52:12
|62
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|1:52:42
|63
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|1:53:29
|64
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|1:53:35
|65
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|1:54:19
|66
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|1:55:27
|67
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|1:57:08
|68
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|1:57:27
|69
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|1:57:33
|70
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|1:57:53
|71
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|1:58:09
|72
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|2:01:09
|73
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|2:01:32
|74
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|2:01:48
|75
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|2:01:52
|76
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|2:02:05
|77
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|2:03:18
|78
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|2:03:46
|79
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|2:04:48
|80
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|2:08:01
|81
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|2:10:04
|82
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|2:10:22
|83
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|2:10:45
|84
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|2:10:45
|85
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|2:11:43
|86
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|2:12:53
|87
|Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik
|2:13:46
|88
|Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels
|2:14:07
|89
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|2:14:12
|90
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|2:14:32
|91
|Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane
|2:15:21
|92
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|2:16:00
|93
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|2:17:46
|94
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|2:20:10
|95
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|2:20:19
|96
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|2:21:19
|97
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|2:21:33
|98
|Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts
|2:21:50
|99
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|2:24:42
|100
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|2:24:47
|101
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|2:26:52
|102
|Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys
|2:29:20
|103
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|2:30:11
|104
|Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy
|2:30:15
|105
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|2:31:18
|106
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|2:31:35
|107
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|2:33:29
|108
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|2:34:09
|109
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|2:34:22
|110
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|2:36:12
|111
|Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats
|2:36:28
|112
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|2:36:37
|113
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|2:39:06
|114
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|2:40:47
|115
|Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin
|2:41:21
|116
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Tim Ziehl (RSA) Human.Kind
|2:43:52
|117
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|2:43:54
|118
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|2:44:58
|119
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop
|2:49:55
|120
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets
|2:51:22
|121
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|2:52:51
|122
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|2:53:44
|123
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|2:54:01
|124
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|2:56:30
|125
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls
|2:56:37
|126
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|2:56:55
|127
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|2:58:30
|128
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil
|2:58:30
|129
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|2:59:22
|130
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|3:00:28
|131
|Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude
|3:01:55
|132
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates
|3:03:18
|133
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|3:03:28
|134
|Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless
|3:04:16
|135
|Danny Landschoot (Bel) & Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers XL
|3:04:52
|136
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|3:05:00
|137
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|3:06:04
|138
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|3:07:07
|139
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|3:07:11
|140
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|3:07:39
|141
|Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara
|3:10:31
|142
|Dana Botha (RSA) & Shaun Eaglestone (RSA) BancABC
|3:10:40
|143
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|3:16:01
|144
|Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change
|3:16:36
|145
|Anton Du Toit (RSA) & Gawie Spies (RSA) Revolution
|3:16:43
|146
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M
|3:17:47
|147
|Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride
|3:18:28
|148
|Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee
|3:19:20
|149
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers
|3:19:44
|150
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|3:19:48
|151
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|3:22:25
|152
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys
|3:27:49
|153
|Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team
|3:33:14
|154
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain
|3:34:42
|155
|Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof
|3:34:49
|156
|Frank Van Asperen Congo & Marcel Venter (RSA) Primus
|3:34:52
|157
|Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters
|3:36:14
|158
|Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne
|3:36:58
|159
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|3:37:49
|160
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|3:37:55
|161
|Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance
|3:38:10
|162
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|3:39:11
|163
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|3:40:34
|164
|Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse
|3:42:34
|165
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel
|3:42:44
|166
|Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce
|3:43:30
|167
|Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets
|3:43:49
|168
|Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli
|3:45:57
|169
|Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton
|3:49:05
|170
|Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers
|3:51:44
|171
|Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon
|3:53:38
|172
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|3:53:40
|173
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink
|4:00:13
|174
|Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|4:02:38
|175
|Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots
|4:05:23
|176
|Rogerio Gomes (Bra) & Gerson Doll (Bra) Umbabarauma Bikers
|4:07:31
|177
|Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly
|4:10:24
|178
|Anders Molitano (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) AndNic
|4:11:16
|179
|Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys
|4:12:09
|180
|Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer
|4:12:28
|181
|Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage
|4:14:50
|182
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|4:14:55
|183
|Dieter Rothman (RSA) & Hennie Venter (RSA) FastenFurious
|4:22:07
|184
|Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers
|4:24:09
|185
|Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey
|4:26:03
|186
|Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Junior (Bra) Ciclistas da Terra
|4:26:39
|187
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers
|4:26:52
|188
|William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies
|4:28:30
|189
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Ian Campbell (Moz) Mamba Hoppers
|4:30:59
|190
|Mike Andrew (RSA) & David Campbell (RSA) Absa Capital Xerox West Rand
|4:31:47
|191
|Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects
|5:12:55
|191
|Visible Projects
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|4:54:55
|2
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro
|0:03:23
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:04:55
|5
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:05:31
|4
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:05:43
|6
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:14:41
|7
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:16:23
|13
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|0:17:35
|11
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:18:36
|10
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|0:19:12
|9
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:19:40
|12
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas
|0:20:55
|14
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|0:21:29
|17
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|0:26:01
|15
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|0:27:49
|18
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:27:49
|16
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|0:27:56
|19
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|0:30:57
|21
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|0:35:49
|20
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|0:37:06
|8
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:37:34
|22
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|0:37:47
|23
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized
|0:44:37
|24
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|0:45:55
|25
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|0:56:12
|33
|Roberto Heras (Spa) & Luis Alberto Da Costa (Por) Giant-PACTO-DS
|0:59:01
|30
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|0:59:57
|28
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:00:28
|26
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|1:00:32
|32
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|1:03:52
|34
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|1:05:11
|29
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|1:05:16
|27
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|1:05:46
|31
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|1:06:49
|36
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|1:07:28
|35
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|1:10:05
|37
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com
|1:10:44
|40
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|1:12:18
|39
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|1:13:20
|41
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|1:13:36
|38
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|1:14:38
|42
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|1:22:04
|43
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|1:23:26
|45
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis
|1:25:30
|44
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|1:26:21
|49
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|1:26:24
|48
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|1:28:07
|47
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|1:31:12
|46
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|1:32:52
|50
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|1:33:16
|54
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|1:34:47
|53
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|1:35:18
|57
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|1:35:42
|58
|Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|1:35:45
|55
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|1:36:31
|56
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|1:36:32
|61
|Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market
|1:37:12
|52
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|1:37:41
|51
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|1:38:16
|59
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|1:38:23
|60
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|1:38:34
|62
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|1:44:33
|67
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|1:44:49
|66
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|1:44:50
|70
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|1:45:36
|65
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|1:46:59
|64
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|1:47:59
|63
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|1:48:40
|68
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana
|1:49:44
|78
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|1:53:47
|69
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|1:54:50
|73
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|1:55:32
|74
|Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys
|1:55:45
|71
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|1:56:29
|88
|Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA
|1:58:39
|72
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|1:58:57
|75
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|1:59:00
|96
|Hugo Prado (Bra) & Robson F. Da Silva (Bra) OCE-treine.net/Infanti/KHS
|2:00:02
|76
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|2:01:34
|80
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|2:02:46
|86
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta
|2:03:21
|79
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|2:03:32
|84
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|2:03:36
|87
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|2:03:56
|81
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|2:04:29
|77
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|2:05:35
|93
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|2:05:47
|92
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|2:05:53
|83
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|2:05:54
|85
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|2:06:19
|91
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|2:06:31
|82
|Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi
|2:06:50
|95
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|2:08:35
|89
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|2:09:40
|94
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|2:09:49
|90
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|2:10:17
|99
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|2:11:18
|98
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|2:12:04
|97
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|2:12:43
|102
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|2:13:29
|100
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|2:13:51
|103
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|2:15:16
|101
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|2:15:39
|109
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|2:15:58
|114
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|2:16:09
|106
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|2:16:57
|108
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|2:18:01
|105
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|2:19:07
|104
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|2:20:28
|110
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|2:20:35
|107
|Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist
|2:21:31
|118
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|2:23:04
|111
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|2:23:06
|112
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|2:23:38
|115
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|2:25:26
|117
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|2:26:17
|116
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|2:28:22
|113
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|2:29:21
|122
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|2:30:09
|120
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|2:31:16
|121
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|2:31:23
|124
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|2:31:33
|123
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|2:32:45
|135
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|2:33:09
|126
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|2:33:25
|128
|Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP
|2:34:52
|127
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|2:35:08
|119
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|2:35:44
|125
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|2:38:07
|129
|Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com
|2:38:29
|132
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|2:39:48
|130
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|2:39:50
|134
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|2:41:00
|133
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|2:41:20
|136
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|2:41:24
|139
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|2:42:35
|138
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|2:44:21
|137
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|2:46:05
|140
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|2:46:37
|131
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|2:46:55
|142
|Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes
|2:50:30
|141
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|2:51:28
|144
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|2:52:34
|143
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|2:53:22
|148
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|2:55:23
|145
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|2:55:36
|157
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|2:56:41
|152
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|2:56:42
|149
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|2:57:16
|146
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|2:57:22
|151
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|2:57:45
|147
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|2:57:50
|150
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|2:58:32
|159
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|2:58:44
|153
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|2:59:06
|154
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|2:59:56
|156
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|3:00:57
|155
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|3:01:13
|158
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|3:01:29
|161
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|3:03:07
|167
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|3:04:12
|160
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|3:04:12
|163
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|3:05:17
|162
|Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's
|3:05:29
|169
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Ossur
|3:07:06
|166
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|3:08:33
|165
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|3:09:10
|170
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|3:10:06
|175
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|3:10:49
|191
|Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota
|3:11:35
|195
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|3:12:14
|172
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|3:12:20
|168
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|3:14:33
|187
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|3:15:22
|171
|Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho
|3:15:25
|177
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|3:15:38
|180
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|3:16:14
|179
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|3:17:12
|174
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|3:17:18
|186
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|3:18:05
|164
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|3:18:07
|178
|Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com
|3:19:41
|173
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|3:20:00
|192
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|3:20:39
|193
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|3:20:56
|188
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|3:21:03
|185
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|3:22:26
|184
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|3:22:49
|205
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|3:22:57
|189
|Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian
|3:23:11
|204
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|3:23:17
|176
|Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's
|3:23:31
|183
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|3:23:38
|182
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|3:24:32
|190
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|3:25:44
|181
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|3:26:30
|194
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|3:26:50
|200
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|3:27:33
|196
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|3:27:35
|206
|Francois Swart (RSA) & St?phan Human (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree
|3:29:56
|201
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|3:30:13
|210
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|3:30:28
|199
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|3:30:34
|209
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|3:31:07
|202
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|3:31:25
|208
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|3:32:45
|213
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|3:33:00
|203
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|3:33:26
|197
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|3:33:50
|211
|Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now
|3:33:56
|198
|Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces
|3:34:27
|212
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|3:35:29
|214
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|3:35:50
|222
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|3:39:01
|215
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|3:39:28
|207
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|3:39:55
|216
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|3:40:03
|218
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|3:40:10
|226
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|3:41:22
|217
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|3:43:49
|220
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|3:44:56
|223
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|3:47:31
|219
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|3:47:55
|225
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|3:48:33
|221
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|3:49:00
|224
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|3:50:21
|229
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|3:52:01
|231
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|3:52:39
|227
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|3:53:17
|228
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|3:55:21
|234
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|3:55:49
|232
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|3:56:15
|230
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|3:56:24
|233
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|3:56:58
|244
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|3:57:43
|238
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|3:59:48
|236
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|4:01:33
|237
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%
|4:01:42
|240
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|4:01:53
|235
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|4:01:58
|239
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|4:05:53
|245
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|4:06:11
|256
|Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2
|4:06:31
|242
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|4:06:37
|248
|Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres
|4:07:15
|252
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|4:07:19
|251
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|4:07:35
|241
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|4:08:32
|249
|Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory
|4:09:38
|246
|Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO
|4:09:48
|247
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|4:11:30
|254
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|4:11:57
|250
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|4:14:11
|261
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|4:15:04
|243
|Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts
|4:16:00
|259
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|4:16:16
|257
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|4:17:08
|260
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|4:19:51
|270
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|4:20:05
|258
|Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice
|4:21:43
|273
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|4:22:42
|264
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|4:23:19
|265
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|4:24:29
|272
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|4:24:36
|255
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma
|4:24:44
|280
|David Retief (RSA) & Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines
|4:28:11
|266
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|4:28:54
|263
|Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2
|4:30:27
|269
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance
|4:30:33
|271
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|4:32:05
|268
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics
|4:32:14
|267
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|4:39:00
|274
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|4:39:21
|278
|Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties
|4:44:34
|279
|Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO
|4:46:33
|276
|Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors
|4:47:23
|275
|Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs
|4:47:25
|262
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|4:50:03
|277
|Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens
|4:51:28
|283
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|4:58:07
|288
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Invictus
|4:59:17
|282
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII
|4:59:30
|284
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One
|5:01:22
|285
|Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men
|5:01:46
|281
|Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky
|5:03:12
|286
|Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation
|5:07:44
|287
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|5:08:59
|289
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release
|5:10:50
|295
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|5:14:34
|292
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|5:15:43
|293
|Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones
|5:18:37
|296
|Francisco Carlos Mendes (Bra) & Andre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/
|5:23:45
|290
|Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA
|5:24:06
|299
|Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing
|5:25:20
|297
|Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|5:26:30
|291
|Alvaro Castro (Bra) & Fabio Augusto Kich Gontijo (Bra) Alvorada
|5:28:23
|301
|Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland
|5:28:40
|294
|Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy
|5:32:52
|300
|Manie Visser (RSA) & Renier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans
|5:33:17
|298
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking
|5:33:41
|305
|John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas
|5:39:04
|303
|Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders
|5:42:09
|306
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Dylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS
|5:52:21
|304
|Edrick Terblanche (RSA) & Kokkie Terblanche (RSA) Robertson Winery
|5:53:17
|302
|Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards
|5:55:15
|308
|Ohad Koren (Isr) & Dudi Ferbel (Isr) 500watt
|6:11:37
|309
|Celio Rodrigues (Bra) & Luiz Gatti (Bra) Alvorada GC Brazil
|6:52:48
|307
|Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein
|7:17:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|6:31:37
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|0:08:12
|3
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|0:15:12
|4
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|0:24:06
|5
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|0:43:55
|7
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|0:46:40
|6
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|0:48:24
|8
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|0:53:15
|10
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|0:54:07
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|0:55:45
|11
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|1:06:05
|12
|Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp
|1:11:59
|13
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|1:28:33
|15
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|1:50:57
|14
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|1:56:37
|16
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|2:01:59
|17
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|2:05:16
|19
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|2:38:39
|18
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths
|2:43:46
|20
|M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush
|3:07:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|5:53:02
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|0:14:32
|3
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|0:30:07
|4
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|0:35:36
|5
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|0:51:49
|7
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|1:03:28
|8
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|1:04:37
|6
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|1:04:46
|9
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|1:10:19
|10
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|1:14:22
|12
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|1:20:22
|11
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|1:28:28
|13
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards
|1:34:16
|14
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|1:45:15
|16
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|1:49:24
|15
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|1:55:43
|17
|Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH
|2:08:50
|18
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|2:09:26
|19
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|2:13:38
|20
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|2:13:42
|21
|Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride
|2:21:13
|24
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|2:30:59
|22
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|2:31:44
|23
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|2:35:04
|25
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|2:36:01
|26
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|2:41:48
|29
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar
|2:46:22
|27
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|2:46:44
|28
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|2:50:43
|30
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|2:55:36
|33
|Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany
|2:55:39
|34
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|2:57:19
|32
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|2:57:32
|31
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|3:01:18
|35
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|3:07:24
|36
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|3:07:44
|37
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|3:14:11
|38
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|3:16:42
|39
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|3:34:16
|40
|Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer
|3:35:49
|42
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|3:40:16
|46
|Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils
|3:40:46
|43
|David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|3:43:16
|41
|Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|3:44:09
|44
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis
|3:48:22
|47
|Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU
|3:49:01
|48
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|3:52:40
|45
|Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem
|3:53:02
|49
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|3:55:14
|50
|Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|3:57:16
|51
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|3:57:27
|52
|Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera
|4:03:28
|53
|Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3
|4:04:34
|54
|Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets
|4:09:07
|55
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|4:14:01
|59
|Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur
|4:28:55
|57
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA
|4:31:06
|56
|Lori Halwa (Can) & Mark Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong
|4:32:19
|58
|Sandra Maron (Mex) & Luis Pena (Mex) Sport Center Mexico
|4:47:00
|60
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers
|4:47:23
|61
|Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|4:59:02
|62
|Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude
|5:52:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|5:30:43
|2
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|0:15:52
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|0:23:27
|4
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|0:31:40
|5
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|0:34:56
|6
|Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter
|0:38:47
|7
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|0:45:36
|8
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|0:47:17
|9
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|0:49:47
|10
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|0:54:29
|11
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|1:01:44
|12
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|1:00:04
|13
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|1:00:33
|14
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:59:45
|15
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|1:05:46
|16
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|1:09:21
|17
|Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions
|1:09:40
|18
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|1:10:12
|19
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|1:10:54
|20
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:14:34
|21
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|1:12:35
|22
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|1:15:22
|23
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|1:24:13
|24
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|1:21:16
|25
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|1:23:39
|26
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|1:22:45
|27
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|1:31:11
|28
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|1:23:01
|29
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|1:26:20
|30
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|1:28:56
|31
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|1:28:47
|32
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|1:35:00
|33
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|1:33:36
|34
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|1:37:19
|35
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|1:35:39
|36
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|1:37:56
|37
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|1:35:54
|38
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|1:42:17
|39
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|1:44:19
|40
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|1:45:08
|41
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|1:56:32
|42
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|1:40:20
|43
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|1:48:35
|44
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|1:48:32
|45
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|1:51:06
|46
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|1:52:38
|47
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|1:57:39
|48
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|1:56:02
|49
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom
|1:56:39
|50
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:54:19
|51
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|1:54:51
|52
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|1:57:30
|53
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|1:58:13
|54
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|1:57:25
|55
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|2:00:24
|56
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|2:04:56
|57
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|2:08:25
|58
|Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL
|2:12:13
|59
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|2:11:00
|60
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|2:10:02
|61
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|2:27:56
|62
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|2:10:24
|63
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|2:15:59
|64
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|2:18:32
|65
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|2:13:52
|66
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|2:19:54
|67
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|2:10:42
|68
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|2:19:40
|69
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|2:16:41
|70
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|2:26:04
|71
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|2:21:53
|72
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|2:24:40
|73
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|2:23:52
|74
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|2:24:12
|75
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|2:28:52
|76
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|2:25:22
|77
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|2:16:34
|78
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|2:30:39
|79
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|2:24:04
|80
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|2:36:08
|81
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|2:30:25
|82
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|2:36:52
|83
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|2:35:08
|84
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|2:40:44
|85
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|2:34:36
|86
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|2:31:55
|87
|Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik
|2:40:30
|88
|Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels
|2:43:59
|89
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|2:35:35
|90
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|2:43:09
|91
|Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane
|2:39:01
|92
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|2:44:47
|93
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|2:46:04
|94
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|2:47:37
|95
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|2:48:16
|96
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|2:48:53
|97
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|2:43:15
|98
|Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts
|2:57:15
|99
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|2:49:29
|100
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|2:52:18
|101
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|2:53:35
|102
|Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys
|2:54:21
|103
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|2:56:50
|104
|Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy
|2:56:58
|105
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|3:02:14
|106
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|3:01:11
|107
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|2:58:19
|108
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|2:58:07
|109
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|3:06:10
|110
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|3:05:24
|111
|Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats
|3:03:23
|112
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|2:59:38
|113
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|2:49:56
|114
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|3:10:31
|115
|Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin
|3:08:36
|116
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Tim Ziehl (RSA) Human.Kind
|2:58:19
|117
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|3:15:12
|118
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|3:00:17
|119
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop
|3:23:33
|120
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets
|3:23:47
|121
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|3:37:03
|122
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|3:24:05
|123
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|3:15:57
|124
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|3:29:44
|125
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls
|3:35:08
|126
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|3:32:30
|127
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|3:26:02
|128
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil
|3:30:39
|129
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|3:31:48
|130
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|3:29:25
|131
|Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude
|3:38:47
|132
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates
|3:39:03
|133
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|3:36:02
|134
|Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless
|3:40:24
|135
|Danny Landschoot (Bel) & Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers XL
|3:32:14
|136
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|3:38:43
|137
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|3:34:09
|138
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|3:42:26
|139
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|3:43:20
|140
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|3:41:32
|141
|Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara
|3:47:11
|142
|Dana Botha (RSA) & Shaun Eaglestone (RSA) BancABC
|3:38:49
|143
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|3:48:33
|144
|Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change
|3:56:03
|145
|Anton Du Toit (RSA) & Gawie Spies (RSA) Revolution
|3:49:59
|146
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M
|3:52:18
|147
|Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride
|3:52:44
|148
|Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee
|3:56:53
|149
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers
|4:00:01
|150
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|3:53:17
|151
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|3:48:51
|152
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys
|4:05:42
|153
|Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team
|4:22:58
|154
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain
|4:14:31
|155
|Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof
|4:15:58
|156
|Frank Van Asperen Congo & Marcel Venter (RSA) Primus
|4:02:16
|157
|Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters
|4:21:18
|158
|Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne
|4:21:26
|159
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|4:15:41
|160
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|4:13:41
|161
|Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance
|4:11:08
|162
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|4:17:36
|163
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|4:17:50
|164
|Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse
|4:20:06
|165
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel
|4:20:34
|166
|Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce
|4:20:32
|167
|Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets
|4:30:24
|168
|Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli
|4:23:43
|169
|Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton
|4:24:20
|170
|Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers
|4:40:04
|171
|Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon
|4:34:00
|172
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|4:33:17
|173
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink
|4:55:13
|174
|Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|4:49:10
|175
|Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots
|4:50:30
|176
|Rogerio Gomes (Bra) & Gerson Doll (Bra) Umbabarauma Bikers
|4:48:07
|177
|Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly
|4:48:47
|178
|Anders Molitano (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) AndNic
|4:59:50
|179
|Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys
|5:03:30
|180
|Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer
|5:12:35
|181
|Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage
|4:46:10
|182
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|5:08:21
|183
|Dieter Rothman (RSA) & Hennie Venter (RSA) FastenFurious
|5:09:11
|184
|Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers
|5:27:38
|185
|Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey
|5:21:46
|186
|Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Junior (Bra) Ciclistas da Terra
|5:20:58
|187
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers
|5:06:22
|188
|William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies
|5:02:44
|189
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Ian Campbell (Moz) Mamba Hoppers
|5:11:11
|190
|Mike Andrew (RSA) & David Campbell (RSA) Absa Capital Xerox West Rand
|5:20:53
|191
|Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects
|5:43:11
|191
|Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy