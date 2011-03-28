Trending

Sauser and Stander strike again

Kevin Evans breaks his collarbone

Image 1 of 24

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander celebrate winning the stage during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 24

Scenic view during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 24

General view during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 24

Riders make their way through farmlands during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 24

Tulbagh mountains during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 24

Thomas Dietschand Tim Boehme during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 24

Garmin Adidas riders Mannie Heymans and Adrien Niyonshuti during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 24

Stage winners and overall leader Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 24

General view during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 24

General view during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 24

Team-work. A broken chain slows down one team while another team cruises past during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 24

A portage section takes its toll on riders, fprsing them to carry their biked out o f a gorge during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 24

hot day in the valley sees riders meandering up and down and around the Tulbach valley during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 24

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of Team 36One Songo-Specialized chase the lead bunch during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011. Stander and Sauser kept their yellow jerseys today by winning the stage

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 24

A group of mid-field riders make their way through Theuniskraal farm during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 24

Kevin Evans during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 24

Stage winners and overall leaders Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One Songo Specialized celebrate winning stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 24

Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Bulls climb up Oudekloof during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 24

Balthasar Weber and Alexandre Moos of BMC Mountainbike Racing during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 24

Kevin Evans of Team 360 Life climbs up to Fisantboskloof just before breaking his collarbone during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 24

Stage winners and overall leaders Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One Songo Specialized lead during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 24

Stage winners and overall leaders Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One Songo Specialized during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 24

Stage winners and overall leaders Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One Songo Specialized during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 24

Stransky pushes his bike up the side of a gorge during stage 1 of the 2011 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held from Saronsberg Wine Estate in Tulbagh, South Africa on the 28 March 2011

(Image credit: Photo by Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Facing a distance of 89km on stage 1, racers rolled out on the flat roads out of Tulbagh with no idea of what was to come. Soon after leaving town, short but incredibly steep, rough and loose climbs appeared, and on the treacherous descents.  Volleyball-sized rocks and sand patches pocked the little-used doubletracks.

While the pro riders made short work of it, the first 50km took backmarkers over five hours. The stage's last climb on some rough roads brought riders to the top of one of most precariously difficult downhills ever in this race. With large rocks, deep ruts and a sheer drop on the left, riders needed to slow down but the terrain did not stop Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser or women’s winners Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter.

Men’s category

The men’s category for stage 1 was won for the second consecutive day by the South African/Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (team 36ONE Songo Specialized) in a time of 3:52.14. (overall time 4:54.55).

They were followed by Urs Huber and Konny Looser of the Stockli Pro team in 3:53.16 (overall time 4:58.17) with the Bulls 2 team of Tim Boehme and Thomas Dietsch in third place in 3:54.25 (overall time 4:59.49). The Bulls team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm was fourth (3:56.02; overall time 5:00.38) with Hannes Genze and Jochen Kaess of Multivan Merida Biking in fifth place (3:56.03; overall time 5:00.26). Last year's winners Platt and Sahm are now in fifth position overall, with Sauser and Stander leading them by five minutes and 43 seconds.

The big news of the day was that one of the favourite contenders for this year's title, Kevin Evans (of team 360LIFE), unfortunately had to withdraw after breaking his collarbone.

"We rode well today, had good legs and felt comfortable," said Stander. "It wasn't a day for tactics, just really tough up and down, up and down. Our full suspension bikes definitely worked, and we could see the other guys were all over the place. We rode at our pace, but had problems with a chain and also a flat near the end, but went full force after that again.”

“I'm really sorry about what happened to Kevin. The course was hard and one could lose this race on the downhills as well as your career. We took it steady and luckily didn't have any big problems.”

"I had a crash early on in the race in one of the downhill sections. One needed to be conservative in the downhills today," said Sauser. "I prefer to go full out and not ride on my brakes too much, but you need to bear the next day in mind. I'm also feeling very sorry for Kevin. It's the worst thing that can happen to you. This is the most important race of the year and for this to happen on the second day is really bad luck.”

Huber, who has won over 50 races in his career to date, said, "We were the first team to arrive at the Telkom Hotspot, which felt great and after the second water point we felt even better and pushed to the front. The last hour Konny wasn't as strong as me, but a podium finish at the Cape Epic is a great feeling. With regards to our chances for the race, we still have six days to go. We'll take it day by day.”

Dietsch was not feeling so great at the beginning of today's stage. "But mid-race my legs started feeling really good. It was really hard today with Susi (Christoph Sauser) and Burry pushing so hard. I struggled the last 10km of the race and just wanted to survive and get to the finish line. It was really hot and we come from the European winter, so need to first become acclimatised to the heat.”

For Stefan Sahm of the Bulls team, today was "a horrible stage. The course was challenging, the other riders were going very fast and I can't feel my arms. I want to lie down now. I saw Kevin walking down a section of the route, but only heard later what happened. It was hard with all the dust, you couldn't see the riders in front of you. I also almost crashed. It's almost unfair what happened to him as they were definitely a team for the podium. It's a shame it ended this way.”

Genze of Multivan Merida Biking reckoned it was a tough stage. "We missed the track and lost about a minute. We were in the leading group of four teams. That's when the two Bulls teams caught up with us.”

For David George (of team 360LIFE), riding with Evans, stage 1 was heartbreaking. "But you have to roll with the punches. We'll be back. “This is how the game works. There was massive preparation for the Cape Epic and I guess I feel disappointed for everyone contributing to the huge effort. Don't close the book on us yet, though - Kev and I will be back for more.”

Ladies category

Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (team Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) won the ladies category for the second day in a row in a time of 5:11.17 (overall time 6:31.37), ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 5:13.12 (overall 6:39.49). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of team Absa aBreast finished in third place in 5:19.13 (6:46.49). Lechner and Schneitter lead by eight minutes and 12 seconds.

"I had to work really hard today. I had cramps in my legs," said Schneitter. "I guess everyone has a bad day and today was mine. I even crashed in a sandy corner - my own fault, because I wasn't concentrating. We tried to drink a lot from the beginning as we're not accustomed to this heat.”

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team of Berti Bucher and Esther Suss won the mixed category again in 4:37.16 (overall 5:53.02), followed by Erika Kleinhans and Ariane L¨¹thi in 4:47.26 (overall 6:07.34). The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat/zaboobikes.com) finished in third place in 5:02.38 (overall 6:23.09).

"We were strong on the first climbs but the downhills were difficult as you couldn't see ahead of you due to the dust," said Bucher. "The stage was up and down, up and down, so no rhythm. Esther is definitely better prepared this year and we're doing it differently to last year. We seem to increase our speed as we go along.”

Suss said the race was fast. "We had a lot of steep uphills and tricky downhills and I liked it. The downhills were fun and I felt good in the uphills. I think I'm in better form than last year and look forward to the upcoming season.”

Master's category

The Juwi team made up of Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts won for the second time so far this year. Their winning time was 4:18.11 (overall time 5:30.43). They were followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team in 4:33.05(overall time 5:46.35) with the Nandos team of Adrian Enthoven and Gerrie Beukes in third place in 4:37.16 (overall time 5:54.11). The Juwi team lead by 15 minutes and 52 seconds.

"This was a really tough first stage for us," said Bresser. "We had some bad luck and lost about three minutes. We took a wrong turn.”

His teammate Boelts said, "The beginning was not too bad, but coming from the cold to the heat made me struggle in the last part. Carsten pulled me through the last 5km. I'm just happy it's over as the first day is always the hardest for me. The South African heat is always a shock to my system at the beginning of the race.”

Doug Brown of the Robert Daniel team reckoned the first half was slow and hard on the legs. "The second part was much better and faster. I enjoyed it but we still have a long way to go. The conditions were good and not too windy.”

"I took a tumble and then struggled a bit after that," said Sim. "But this is a team race and my partner was strong and carried me through and lots can still happen.”

Stage 2: Tulbagh to Tulbagh (104km and 2300m of climbing)

A 12km steady upward drag will take riders to a 6km climb on an ancient Voortrekker wagon trail, specially opened for the race. At the top, the 18km mark, riders will have already ascended almost 1000m. With this stage's major obstacle out of the way, the valley opens up ahead, with the route looping clockwise, following the buffer zone between orchards and mountainside.

A look at the profile shows that the tracks are far from flat and a short section of single-track will compensate the labours of the first 50km. The weather forecast for tomorrow is that it will be a hot day in the valley and riders will be tempted to take a dip in one of the several dams dotted along the route as they begin to head home.

After a 1.5km rise to the highpoint of the day's outing will come the reward of the hard work invested in the first climb. On a clear day, the unmistakable silhouette of Table Mountain will be visible from the crest. Riders then descend the wagon trail towards town for a good night's rest.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized3:52:14
2Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro0:01:02
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:02:11
4Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:03:49
5Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:03:49
6Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:09:26
7Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:10:36
8Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing0:13:33
9Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:13:34
10Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 20:13:35
11Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:14:01
12Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA)0:14:21
13Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 30:15:23
14Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 20:18:32
15Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike0:20:01
16Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka0:20:05
17Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM0:20:29
18Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:22:36
19Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix0:24:24
20Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour0:27:54
21Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis0:27:56
22Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:31:20
23Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized0:34:22
24Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida0:37:23
25Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande0:44:53
26Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:47:52
27Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC0:48:20
28Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:49:27
29Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil0:50:40
30Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes0:50:55
31Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike0:51:34
32Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:51:41
33Roberto Heras (Spa) & Luis Alberto Da Costa (Por) Giant-PACTO-DS0:52:02
34Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling0:52:25
35Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com0:52:37
36Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com0:52:45
37Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com0:57:31
38Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK0:57:31
39Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador0:57:33
40Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone0:57:59
41Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC0:58:31
42Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness1:06:48
43Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers1:07:22
44Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom1:08:09
45Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis1:10:19
46Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL1:12:09
47Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch1:12:47
48Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea1:12:48
49Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK1:13:17
50Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:15:31
51Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine1:16:09
52Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 31:16:10
53Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak1:16:15
54Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch1:16:22
55Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 31:16:24
56David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit1:17:05
57Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon1:17:14
58Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing1:18:15
59Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab1:20:38
60Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement1:21:09
61Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA)1:22:55
62Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital1:23:53
63Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE1:24:38
64Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal1:25:59
65David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss1:26:19
66Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia1:26:22
67Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach1:27:10
68Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana1:27:36
69Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports1:28:56
70James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike1:29:03
71Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation1:29:13
72Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips1:33:51
73Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa1:35:10
74Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys1:35:43
75Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa1:36:55
76Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men1:37:14
77Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC1:37:32
78Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing1:38:22
79Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference1:40:11
80Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream1:40:40
81Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine1:41:34
82Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi1:41:45
83Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys1:42:03
84Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt1:42:08
85Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke1:42:16
86Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta1:42:20
87John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers1:42:31
88Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA1:42:34
89Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action1:42:54
90Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers1:42:57
91Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport1:42:58
92Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau1:43:36
93Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules1:43:38
94Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids1:44:18
95Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS1:44:20
96Hugo Prado (Bra) & Robson F. Da Silva (Bra) OCE-treine.net/Infanti/KHS1:45:20
97Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 441:45:22
98Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders1:46:47
99Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express1:47:57
100Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com1:49:25
101Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico1:50:50
102Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club1:50:55
103Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal1:51:20
104Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets1:52:48
105Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital1:52:51
106Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope1:52:56
107Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist1:53:49
108Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter1:55:14
109Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L1:56:27
110Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers1:56:52
111joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 21:57:12
112Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame1:58:11
113Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings1:59:47
114Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR2:00:04
115Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle2:00:25
116Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi2:00:44
117Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team2:02:12
118Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 22:02:18
119Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys2:03:07
120Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama2:03:26
121Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew2:03:28
122Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders2:03:55
123Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri2:03:56
124Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing2:05:33
125Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness2:06:13
126Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down2:06:17
127Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl2:06:35
128Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP2:08:41
129Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com2:09:49
130Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit2:10:26
131Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat2:10:27
132Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9742:10:27
133Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA2:10:48
134Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo2:11:45
135Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com2:12:54
136Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold2:13:34
137Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk2:14:19
138Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-32:16:06
139Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers2:16:41
140David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY2:17:41
141Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice2:17:43
142Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes2:19:59
143Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls2:20:16
144Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW22:20:17
145Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom2:21:25
146Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk2:24:19
147Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free2:25:00
148Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists2:25:25
149Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait2:25:38
150Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette2:26:40
151Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom2:27:10
152Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB2:27:34
153Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos2:27:38
154Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire2:29:02
155Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank2:29:25
156Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz2:29:28
157Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl2:29:34
158Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group2:29:34
159Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots2:30:50
160Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex022:31:59
161Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec2:32:11
162Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's2:32:28
163Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill2:32:49
164Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo2:33:10
165Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand2:33:12
166Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen2:35:02
167Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY2:37:08
168Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss2:37:48
169Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Ossur2:38:05
170John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL2:38:32
171Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho2:38:33
172Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M2:39:21
173Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water2:40:05
174Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills2:42:12
175Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators2:42:20
176Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's2:42:28
177Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech2:44:11
178Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com2:44:50
179Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic2:45:55
180Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles2:45:56
181Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba2:46:03
182Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers2:46:09
183Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin2:46:14
184Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon2:46:32
185Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga2:46:40
186David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas2:46:41
187Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS2:47:04
188Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile2:47:53
189Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian2:47:56
190Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'2:48:22
191Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota2:48:28
192Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance2:48:55
193Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton2:49:45
194Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka2:50:04
195Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers2:51:59
196Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem2:52:22
197Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top2:52:25
198Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces2:53:53
199Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens2:53:59
200David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo2:54:45
201Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N2:55:01
202Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends2:56:29
203Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab2:56:30
204Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS2:56:30
205Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar2:56:31
206Francois Swart (RSA) & St?phan Human (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree2:56:32
207Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure2:56:46
208Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk2:57:10
209Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables2:57:41
210Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 12:57:43
211Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now2:58:28
212Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon2:59:10
213Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro2:59:27
214Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN3:00:19
215Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers3:01:54
216Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg3:02:26
217Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn3:02:56
218Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing3:04:28
219Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP3:06:48
220Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman3:07:52
221Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish3:08:21
222Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen3:08:42
223Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life3:09:28
224Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring3:09:45
225Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce3:10:57
226Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini3:11:50
227Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online3:11:52
228Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas3:12:12
229Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK3:14:26
230Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund3:15:21
231Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans3:16:17
232Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist3:17:42
233Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo3:18:06
234Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ23:18:14
235Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's3:18:33
236Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class3:19:14
237Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%3:19:15
238Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing3:19:43
239Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass3:21:07
240Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies3:22:02
241Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore3:22:55
242Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs3:23:34
243Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts3:24:10
244Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas3:24:56
245Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless3:26:48
246Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO3:26:54
247Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys3:28:33
248Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres3:28:35
249Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory3:28:42
250Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius3:29:07
251Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics3:29:50
252Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD3:30:35
254Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles3:32:14
255Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma3:32:36
256Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 23:32:36
257Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car3:34:06
258Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice3:34:23
259George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD3:35:17
260Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme3:37:00
261Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-23:40:30
262Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain3:41:35
263Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 23:42:53
264Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers3:42:55
265Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders3:44:46
266John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains3:47:24
267Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari3:48:47
268Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics3:49:03
269Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance3:49:34
270Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo3:50:30
271Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery3:50:50
272Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef3:51:34
273Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company3:55:32
274Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers3:56:10
275Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs3:57:37
276Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors3:59:23
277Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens4:00:41
278Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties4:02:59
279Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO4:03:22
280David Retief (RSA) & Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines4:06:07
281Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky4:11:06
282Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII4:11:09
283Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT4:11:48
284Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One4:12:32
285Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men4:13:06
286Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation4:13:06
287Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi4:18:32
288Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Invictus4:18:54
289Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release4:24:10
290Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA4:24:24
291Alvaro Castro (Bra) & Fabio Augusto Kich Gontijo (Bra) Alvorada4:26:24
292Carl Crous (RSA) & Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers4:26:37
293Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones4:27:27
294Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy4:31:22
295Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash4:35:45
296Francisco Carlos Mendes (Bra) & Andre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/4:36:07
297Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive4:36:13
298Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking4:38:00
299Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing4:38:36
300Manie Visser (RSA) & Renier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans4:40:09
301Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland4:44:03
302Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards4:44:27
303Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders4:44:42
304Edrick Terblanche (RSA) & Kokkie Terblanche (RSA) Robertson Winery4:47:56
305John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas4:49:21
306Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Dylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS4:52:47
307Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein4:58:02
308Ohad Koren (Isr) & Dudi Ferbel (Isr) 500watt5:03:48
309Celio Rodrigues (Bra) & Luiz Gatti (Bra) Alvorada GC Brazil5:56:28

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol5:11:17
2Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN0:01:55
3Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:07:56
4Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant0:12:58
5Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies0:34:29
6Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF0:39:29
7Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:40:04
8Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic0:40:04
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN0:42:21
10Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies0:43:47
11Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies0:50:37
12Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp0:55:55
13Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape1:04:43
14Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas1:28:48
15Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief1:33:45
16Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:43:54
17Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens1:44:30
18Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths2:11:52
19Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses2:13:36
20M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush2:41:29

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS4:37:16
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:10:10
3Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com0:25:22
4Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild0:26:49
5Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race0:43:16
6Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing0:49:21
7Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel0:51:55
8Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro0:53:07
9Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport0:55:45
10Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge1:00:16
11Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone1:09:00
12Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed1:10:06
13Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards1:17:35
14Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:25:54
15Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin1:31:38
16Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech1:34:44
17Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH1:43:50
18Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat1:46:12
19Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active1:48:08
20Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked1:48:25
21Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride1:55:19
22Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing2:02:44
23Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one2:05:32
24Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's2:06:54
25Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck2:07:33
26Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark2:15:01
27Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah2:19:24
28Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd2:19:43
29Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar2:21:04
30Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips2:24:12
31Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia2:26:07
32Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree2:27:05
33Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany2:31:16
34Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation2:33:14
35Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?2:35:27
36Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz2:43:24
37Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail2:44:41
38Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan2:45:50
39Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 1112:56:50
40Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer2:59:27
41Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:00:13
42Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS3:02:52
43David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion3:08:48
44Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis3:11:27
45Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem3:11:49
46Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils3:12:32
47Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU3:13:54
48Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira3:15:12
49Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge3:15:48
50Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed3:17:22
51Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling3:17:55
52Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera3:21:46
53Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 33:21:48
54Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets3:25:43
55Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers3:41:16
56Lori Halwa (Can) & Mark Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong3:46:19
57Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA3:47:01
58Sandra Maron (Mex) & Luis Pena (Mex) Sport Center Mexico3:48:45
59Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur3:48:46
60Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers3:57:27
61Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders4:18:49
62Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude4:47:55

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi4:18:11
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:14:54
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos0:19:05
4Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO0:26:41
5Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab0:30:22
6Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter0:34:54
7Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree0:39:42
8David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool0:39:44
9Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley0:42:14
10Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za0:46:35
11Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW0:50:23
12Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 20:50:28
13Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing0:50:50
14Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:51:02
15Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:52:40
16Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 20:57:04
17Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions0:57:33
18Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota0:59:49
19Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles1:00:24
20Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:00:34
21Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 21:01:41
22Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya1:03:39
23Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.11:07:52
24Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil1:08:05
25Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers1:08:19
26Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela1:10:55
27Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO1:10:56
28Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN1:12:20
29Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works1:13:54
30Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad1:14:03
31Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne1:14:41
32Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level1:18:54
33Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs1:19:48
34Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen1:21:23
35Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar1:21:28
36Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas1:23:13
37Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II1:23:23
38Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa1:23:51
39Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 21:23:57
40Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump1:25:42
41Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap1:26:39
42Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers1:27:46
43Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz1:29:38
44Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic1:33:16
45Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing1:34:32
46Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 21:35:20
47Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike1:35:33
48John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates1:35:47
49Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom1:36:15
50Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux1:36:41
51Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized1:37:48
52Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises1:37:52
53Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 31:39:30
54Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld1:39:31
55Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST1:40:38
56Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:45:19
57Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe1:47:31
58Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL1:48:21
59Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates1:49:56
60Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde1:50:34
61Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables1:52:12
62Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders1:52:42
63Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling1:53:29
64Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped1:53:35
65Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre1:54:19
66Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 21:55:27
67Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc1:57:08
68Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild1:57:27
69Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB1:57:33
70Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes1:57:53
71Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN1:58:09
72Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns2:01:09
73Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam2:01:32
74Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders2:01:48
75Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 22:01:52
76Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners2:02:05
77Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars2:03:18
78Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz2:03:46
79Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets2:04:48
80David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday2:08:01
81Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam2:10:04
82Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town2:10:22
83Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?2:10:45
84Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy2:10:45
85Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering2:11:43
86Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec2:12:53
87Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik2:13:46
88Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels2:14:07
89John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob2:14:12
90Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies2:14:32
91Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane2:15:21
92Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani2:16:00
93Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota2:17:46
94Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop2:20:10
95Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing2:20:19
96Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay2:21:19
97Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs2:21:33
98Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts2:21:50
99Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas2:24:42
100Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker2:24:47
101Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters2:26:52
102Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys2:29:20
103Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe2:30:11
104Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy2:30:15
105Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs2:31:18
106Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 22:31:35
107Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre2:33:29
108Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets2:34:09
109Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro2:34:22
110Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak2:36:12
111Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats2:36:28
112Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk2:36:37
113David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'2:39:06
114George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE2:40:47
115Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin2:41:21
116Deon Kruger (RSA) & Tim Ziehl (RSA) Human.Kind2:43:52
117Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues2:43:54
118Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion2:44:58
119Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop2:49:55
120Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets2:51:22
121Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter2:52:51
122Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs2:53:44
123Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood2:54:01
124Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks2:56:30
125Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls2:56:37
126Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters2:56:55
127Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop2:58:30
128Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil2:58:30
129Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove2:59:22
130Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 33:00:28
131Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude3:01:55
132Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates3:03:18
133Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey3:03:28
134Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless3:04:16
135Danny Landschoot (Bel) & Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers XL3:04:52
136Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle3:05:00
137Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade3:06:04
138Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies3:07:07
139Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto3:07:11
140Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola3:07:39
141Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara3:10:31
142Dana Botha (RSA) & Shaun Eaglestone (RSA) BancABC3:10:40
143Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)3:16:01
144Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change3:16:36
145Anton Du Toit (RSA) & Gawie Spies (RSA) Revolution3:16:43
146Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M3:17:47
147Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride3:18:28
148Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee3:19:20
149Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers3:19:44
150Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet3:19:48
151carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena3:22:25
152Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys3:27:49
153Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team3:33:14
154Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain3:34:42
155Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof3:34:49
156Frank Van Asperen Congo & Marcel Venter (RSA) Primus3:34:52
157Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters3:36:14
158Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne3:36:58
159Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst3:37:49
160Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys3:37:55
161Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance3:38:10
162Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike3:39:11
163Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers3:40:34
164Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse3:42:34
165Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel3:42:44
166Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce3:43:30
167Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets3:43:49
168Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli3:45:57
169Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton3:49:05
170Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers3:51:44
171Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon3:53:38
172Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit3:53:40
173Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink4:00:13
174Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 24:02:38
175Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots4:05:23
176Rogerio Gomes (Bra) & Gerson Doll (Bra) Umbabarauma Bikers4:07:31
177Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly4:10:24
178Anders Molitano (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) AndNic4:11:16
179Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys4:12:09
180Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer4:12:28
181Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage4:14:50
182Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell4:14:55
183Dieter Rothman (RSA) & Hennie Venter (RSA) FastenFurious4:22:07
184Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers4:24:09
185Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey4:26:03
186Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Junior (Bra) Ciclistas da Terra4:26:39
187Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers4:26:52
188William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies4:28:30
189Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Ian Campbell (Moz) Mamba Hoppers4:30:59
190Mike Andrew (RSA) & David Campbell (RSA) Absa Capital Xerox West Rand4:31:47
191Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects5:12:55
Men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized4:54:55
2Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro0:03:23
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:04:55
5Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:05:31
4Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:05:43
6Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:14:41
7Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:16:23
13Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 30:17:35
11Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:18:36
10Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 20:19:12
9Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:19:40
12Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas0:20:55
14Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 20:21:29
17Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM0:26:01
15Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike0:27:49
18Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:27:49
16Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka0:27:56
19Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix0:30:57
21Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis0:35:49
20Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour0:37:06
8Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing0:37:34
22Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:37:47
23Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized0:44:37
24Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida0:45:55
25Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande0:56:12
33Roberto Heras (Spa) & Luis Alberto Da Costa (Por) Giant-PACTO-DS0:59:01
30Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes0:59:57
28Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:00:28
26Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19741:00:32
32Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape1:03:52
34Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling1:05:11
29Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil1:05:16
27Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC1:05:46
31Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike1:06:49
36Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com1:07:28
35Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com1:10:05
37Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com1:10:44
40Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone1:12:18
39Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador1:13:20
41Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC1:13:36
38Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:14:38
42Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness1:22:04
43Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers1:23:26
45Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis1:25:30
44Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom1:26:21
49Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK1:26:24
48Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea1:28:07
47Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch1:31:12
46Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL1:32:52
50Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:33:16
54Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch1:34:47
53Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak1:35:18
57Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon1:35:42
58Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing1:35:45
55Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 31:36:31
56David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit1:36:32
61Craig Boyes (RSA) & Stefan Ihenfeldt (RSA) Cape Town Market1:37:12
52Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 31:37:41
51Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine1:38:16
59Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab1:38:23
60Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement1:38:34
62Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital1:44:33
67Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach1:44:49
66Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia1:44:50
70James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike1:45:36
65David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss1:46:59
64Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal1:47:59
63Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE1:48:40
68Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana1:49:44
78Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing1:53:47
69Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports1:54:50
73Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa1:55:32
74Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys1:55:45
71Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation1:56:29
88Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA1:58:39
72Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips1:58:57
75Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa1:59:00
96Hugo Prado (Bra) & Robson F. Da Silva (Bra) OCE-treine.net/Infanti/KHS2:00:02
76Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men2:01:34
80Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream2:02:46
86Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta2:03:21
79Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference2:03:32
84Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt2:03:36
87John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers2:03:56
81Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine2:04:29
77Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC2:05:35
93Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules2:05:47
92Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau2:05:53
83Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys2:05:54
85Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke2:06:19
91Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport2:06:31
82Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi2:06:50
95Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS2:08:35
89Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action2:09:40
94Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids2:09:49
90Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers2:10:17
99Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express2:11:18
98Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders2:12:04
97Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 442:12:43
102Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club2:13:29
100Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com2:13:51
103Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal2:15:16
101Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico2:15:39
109Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L2:15:58
114Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR2:16:09
106Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope2:16:57
108Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter2:18:01
105Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital2:19:07
104Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets2:20:28
110Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers2:20:35
107Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist2:21:31
118Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 22:23:04
111joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 22:23:06
112Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame2:23:38
115Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle2:25:26
117Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team2:26:17
116Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi2:28:22
113Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings2:29:21
122Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders2:30:09
120Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama2:31:16
121Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew2:31:23
124Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing2:31:33
123Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri2:32:45
135Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com2:33:09
126Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down2:33:25
128Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP2:34:52
127Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl2:35:08
119Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys2:35:44
125Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness2:38:07
129Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com2:38:29
132Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9742:39:48
130Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit2:39:50
134Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo2:41:00
133Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA2:41:20
136Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold2:41:24
139Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers2:42:35
138Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-32:44:21
137Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk2:46:05
140David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY2:46:37
131Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat2:46:55
142Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes2:50:30
141Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice2:51:28
144Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW22:52:34
143Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls2:53:22
148Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists2:55:23
145Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom2:55:36
157Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl2:56:41
152Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB2:56:42
149Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait2:57:16
146Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk2:57:22
151Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom2:57:45
147Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free2:57:50
150Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette2:58:32
159Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots2:58:44
153Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos2:59:06
154Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire2:59:56
156Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz3:00:57
155Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank3:01:13
158Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group3:01:29
161Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec3:03:07
167Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY3:04:12
160Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex023:04:12
163Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill3:05:17
162Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's3:05:29
169Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Ossur3:07:06
166Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen3:08:33
165Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand3:09:10
170John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL3:10:06
175Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators3:10:49
191Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota3:11:35
195Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers3:12:14
172Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M3:12:20
168Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss3:14:33
187Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS3:15:22
171Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho3:15:25
177Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech3:15:38
180Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles3:16:14
179Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic3:17:12
174Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills3:17:18
186David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas3:18:05
164Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo3:18:07
178Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com3:19:41
173Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water3:20:00
192Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance3:20:39
193Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton3:20:56
188Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile3:21:03
185Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga3:22:26
184Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon3:22:49
205Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar3:22:57
189Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian3:23:11
204Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS3:23:17
176Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's3:23:31
183Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin3:23:38
182Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers3:24:32
190Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'3:25:44
181Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba3:26:30
194Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka3:26:50
200David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo3:27:33
196Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem3:27:35
206Francois Swart (RSA) & St?phan Human (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree3:29:56
201Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N3:30:13
210Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 13:30:28
199Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens3:30:34
209Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables3:31:07
202Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends3:31:25
208Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk3:32:45
213Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro3:33:00
203Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab3:33:26
197Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top3:33:50
211Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now3:33:56
198Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces3:34:27
212Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon3:35:29
214Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN3:35:50
222Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen3:39:01
215Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers3:39:28
207Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure3:39:55
216Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg3:40:03
218Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing3:40:10
226Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini3:41:22
217Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn3:43:49
220Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman3:44:56
223Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life3:47:31
219Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP3:47:55
225Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce3:48:33
221Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish3:49:00
224Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring3:50:21
229Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK3:52:01
231Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans3:52:39
227Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online3:53:17
228Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas3:55:21
234Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ23:55:49
232Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist3:56:15
230Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund3:56:24
233Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo3:56:58
244Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas3:57:43
238Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing3:59:48
236Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class4:01:33
237Cameron Adams (RSA) & Jonathan Vogel (RSA) 110%4:01:42
240Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies4:01:53
235Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's4:01:58
239Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass4:05:53
245Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless4:06:11
256Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 24:06:31
242Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs4:06:37
248Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres4:07:15
252Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD4:07:19
251Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics4:07:35
241Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore4:08:32
249Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory4:09:38
246Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO4:09:48
247Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys4:11:30
254Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles4:11:57
250Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius4:14:11
261Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-24:15:04
243Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts4:16:00
259George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD4:16:16
257Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car4:17:08
260Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme4:19:51
270Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo4:20:05
258Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice4:21:43
273Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company4:22:42
264Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers4:23:19
265Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders4:24:29
272Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef4:24:36
255Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma4:24:44
280David Retief (RSA) & Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines4:28:11
266John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains4:28:54
263Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 24:30:27
269Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance4:30:33
271Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery4:32:05
268Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics4:32:14
267Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari4:39:00
274Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers4:39:21
278Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties4:44:34
279Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO4:46:33
276Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors4:47:23
275Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs4:47:25
262Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain4:50:03
277Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens4:51:28
283Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT4:58:07
288Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Invictus4:59:17
282Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII4:59:30
284Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One5:01:22
285Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men5:01:46
281Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky5:03:12
286Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation5:07:44
287Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi5:08:59
289Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release5:10:50
295Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash5:14:34
292Carl Crous (RSA) & Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers5:15:43
293Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones5:18:37
296Francisco Carlos Mendes (Bra) & Andre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/5:23:45
290Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA5:24:06
299Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing5:25:20
297Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive5:26:30
291Alvaro Castro (Bra) & Fabio Augusto Kich Gontijo (Bra) Alvorada5:28:23
301Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland5:28:40
294Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy5:32:52
300Manie Visser (RSA) & Renier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans5:33:17
298Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking5:33:41
305John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas5:39:04
303Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders5:42:09
306Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Dylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS5:52:21
304Edrick Terblanche (RSA) & Kokkie Terblanche (RSA) Robertson Winery5:53:17
302Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards5:55:15
308Ohad Koren (Isr) & Dudi Ferbel (Isr) 500watt6:11:37
309Celio Rodrigues (Bra) & Luiz Gatti (Bra) Alvorada GC Brazil6:52:48
307Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein7:17:12

Women general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol6:31:37
2Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN0:08:12
3Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:15:12
4Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant0:24:06
5Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies0:43:55
7Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:46:40
6Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF0:48:24
8Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic0:53:15
10Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies0:54:07
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN0:55:45
11Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies1:06:05
12Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp1:11:59
13Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape1:28:33
15Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief1:50:57
14Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas1:56:37
16Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing2:01:59
17Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens2:05:16
19Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses2:38:39
18Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths2:43:46
20M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush3:07:05

Mixed general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS5:53:02
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:14:32
3Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com0:30:07
4Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild0:35:36
5Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race0:51:49
7Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel1:03:28
8Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro1:04:37
6Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing1:04:46
9Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport1:10:19
10Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge1:14:22
12Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed1:20:22
11Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone1:28:28
13Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards1:34:16
14Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:45:15
16Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech1:49:24
15Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin1:55:43
17Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH2:08:50
18Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat2:09:26
19Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active2:13:38
20Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked2:13:42
21Phil Kelly (USA) & Gina Virzi-kelly (USA) We're too sexy for this ride2:21:13
24Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's2:30:59
22Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing2:31:44
23Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one2:35:04
25Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck2:36:01
26Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark2:41:48
29Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar2:46:22
27Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah2:46:44
28Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd2:50:43
30Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips2:55:36
33Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany2:55:39
34Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation2:57:19
32Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree2:57:32
31Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia3:01:18
35Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?3:07:24
36Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz3:07:44
37Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail3:14:11
38Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan3:16:42
39Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 1113:34:16
40Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer3:35:49
42Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS3:40:16
46Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils3:40:46
43David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion3:43:16
41Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:44:09
44Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis3:48:22
47Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU3:49:01
48Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira3:52:40
45Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem3:53:02
49Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge3:55:14
50Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed3:57:16
51Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling3:57:27
52Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera4:03:28
53Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 34:04:34
54Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets4:09:07
55Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers4:14:01
59Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur4:28:55
57Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA4:31:06
56Lori Halwa (Can) & Mark Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong4:32:19
58Sandra Maron (Mex) & Luis Pena (Mex) Sport Center Mexico4:47:00
60Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers4:47:23
61Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders4:59:02
62Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude5:52:07

Masters general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi5:30:43
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:15:52
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos0:23:27
4Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO0:31:40
5Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab0:34:56
6Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter0:38:47
7Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree0:45:36
8David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool0:47:17
9Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley0:49:47
10Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za0:54:29
11Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW1:01:44
12Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 21:00:04
13Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing1:00:33
14Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:59:45
15Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega1:05:46
16Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 21:09:21
17Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions1:09:40
18Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota1:10:12
19Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles1:10:54
20Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:14:34
21Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 21:12:35
22Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya1:15:22
23Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.11:24:13
24Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil1:21:16
25Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers1:23:39
26Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela1:22:45
27Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO1:31:11
28Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN1:23:01
29Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works1:26:20
30Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad1:28:56
31Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne1:28:47
32Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level1:35:00
33Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs1:33:36
34Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen1:37:19
35Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar1:35:39
36Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas1:37:56
37Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II1:35:54
38Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa1:42:17
39Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 21:44:19
40Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump1:45:08
41Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap1:56:32
42Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers1:40:20
43Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz1:48:35
44Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic1:48:32
45Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing1:51:06
46Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 21:52:38
47Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike1:57:39
48John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates1:56:02
49Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom1:56:39
50Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux1:54:19
51Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized1:54:51
52Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises1:57:30
53Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 31:58:13
54Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld1:57:25
55Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST2:00:24
56Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim2:04:56
57Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe2:08:25
58Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL2:12:13
59Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates2:11:00
60Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde2:10:02
61Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables2:27:56
62Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders2:10:24
63Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling2:15:59
64Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped2:18:32
65Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre2:13:52
66Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 22:19:54
67Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc2:10:42
68Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild2:19:40
69Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB2:16:41
70Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes2:26:04
71Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN2:21:53
72Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns2:24:40
73Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam2:23:52
74Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders2:24:12
75Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 22:28:52
76Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners2:25:22
77Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars2:16:34
78Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz2:30:39
79Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets2:24:04
80David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday2:36:08
81Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam2:30:25
82Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town2:36:52
83Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?2:35:08
84Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy2:40:44
85Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering2:34:36
86Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec2:31:55
87Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik2:40:30
88Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels2:43:59
89John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob2:35:35
90Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies2:43:09
91Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane2:39:01
92Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani2:44:47
93Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota2:46:04
94Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop2:47:37
95Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing2:48:16
96Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay2:48:53
97Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs2:43:15
98Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts2:57:15
99Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas2:49:29
100Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker2:52:18
101Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters2:53:35
102Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys2:54:21
103Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe2:56:50
104Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy2:56:58
105Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs3:02:14
106Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 23:01:11
107Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre2:58:19
108Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets2:58:07
109Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro3:06:10
110Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak3:05:24
111Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats3:03:23
112Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk2:59:38
113David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'2:49:56
114George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE3:10:31
115Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin3:08:36
116Deon Kruger (RSA) & Tim Ziehl (RSA) Human.Kind2:58:19
117Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues3:15:12
118Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion3:00:17
119Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop3:23:33
120Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets3:23:47
121Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter3:37:03
122Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs3:24:05
123Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood3:15:57
124Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks3:29:44
125Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls3:35:08
126Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters3:32:30
127Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop3:26:02
128Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil3:30:39
129Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove3:31:48
130Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 33:29:25
131Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude3:38:47
132Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates3:39:03
133Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey3:36:02
134Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless3:40:24
135Danny Landschoot (Bel) & Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers XL3:32:14
136Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle3:38:43
137Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade3:34:09
138Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies3:42:26
139Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto3:43:20
140Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola3:41:32
141Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara3:47:11
142Dana Botha (RSA) & Shaun Eaglestone (RSA) BancABC3:38:49
143Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)3:48:33
144Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change3:56:03
145Anton Du Toit (RSA) & Gawie Spies (RSA) Revolution3:49:59
146Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M3:52:18
147Mario Roma (Bra) & Adauto Belli (Bra) Brasil Soul - RC BIKES - Brasil Ride3:52:44
148Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee3:56:53
149Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers4:00:01
150Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet3:53:17
151carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena3:48:51
152Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys4:05:42
153Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team4:22:58
154Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain4:14:31
155Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof4:15:58
156Frank Van Asperen Congo & Marcel Venter (RSA) Primus4:02:16
157Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters4:21:18
158Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne4:21:26
159Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst4:15:41
160Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys4:13:41
161Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance4:11:08
162Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike4:17:36
163Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers4:17:50
164Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse4:20:06
165Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel4:20:34
166Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce4:20:32
167Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets4:30:24
168Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli4:23:43
169Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton4:24:20
170Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers4:40:04
171Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon4:34:00
172Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit4:33:17
173Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink4:55:13
174Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 24:49:10
175Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots4:50:30
176Rogerio Gomes (Bra) & Gerson Doll (Bra) Umbabarauma Bikers4:48:07
177Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly4:48:47
178Anders Molitano (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) AndNic4:59:50
179Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys5:03:30
180Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer5:12:35
181Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage4:46:10
182Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell5:08:21
183Dieter Rothman (RSA) & Hennie Venter (RSA) FastenFurious5:09:11
184Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers5:27:38
185Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey5:21:46
186Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Junior (Bra) Ciclistas da Terra5:20:58
187Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers5:06:22
188William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies5:02:44
189Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Ian Campbell (Moz) Mamba Hoppers5:11:11
190Mike Andrew (RSA) & David Campbell (RSA) Absa Capital Xerox West Rand5:20:53
191Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects5:43:11
