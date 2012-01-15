And we're live in Adelaide, welcome to our coverage for the Down Under Classic. If you want to tweet to us write to @janeaubrey or @al_hinds and use the hashtag #tdu.

Renshaw has been widely tipped in the media as an outright favourite for the race, but with the quality of the field in this year's race there are just so many possible winners.

We're still around 10 minutes away from the official start of the race. Earlier today we had the team presentation for the race.

Paul Sherwen and Phil Liggett did a great job of giving every team some air time it must be said.

Big news for today is that Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) crashed on the way to the event, and is out of the Classic. Nygaard said that they still expect him to be riding the stage race start for Tuesday.

Absolutely briliant evening weather in Adelaide. Really have nothing to complain about from my commentary box. Perfect vantage point complete with dorky white hat.

Greipel spotted wearing a skin suit. Someone's serious about winning this evening.

We're about to kick off. National Anthem has been sung. Excitement is palpable.

Adam Hansen also spotted wearing a skin suit. Really guys?

Bang! We're off!

GreenEdge lead the peloton early. Sedate pace.

Lap 1 just completed. Nothing to report - that must have been part of the extended team presentation.

There's an attack. 6 or 7 riders making it off the front. Doesn't look too serious though just yet.

And as I say that they're back together.

FDJ rider going solo.

Sprint prime to come. Group of five is now well established: Includes Dennis (UniSA), Coutillard (FDJ), Caruso (Katusha)

Gutierrez (Movistar) was also there. He takes the sprint solo.

Gutierrez will be an asset to this break if they want to try and stay away.

Break back together. Two riders now off the front.

Peloton back together.

Things are changing all the time it's hard to keep up with the race situation.

Another move. Will this one gets some leeway from the peloton. At the moment Lotto-Belisol and GreenEdge seem content to ride tempo.

Bernard Sulzberger, Haas, and four others have a reasonable gap.

Simon Gerrans is riding in his Australian road champion jersey. That's interesting - I guess officially this isn't a criterium.

Haas takes the second sprint prime. Good to see Haas showing himself in a WorldTour race. He told us just before the race that he was never going to be satisfied just being at the top tier of the sport - he wanted results. Well there we go.

19 laps to go. Nearly halfway through the race.

Nathan Haas (Garmin), Sulzberger, McCarthy (UniSA), Burghardt (BMC), Bonnet (FDJ), Montaguti (Ag2R), Machado (RadioShack) and 2 others. They have a 10-20 second gap.

Break is working really well together. 30 minutes in. No reason why these guys couldn't stay away.

Official gap is 21 seconds.

Burghardt has punctured. He'll be able to rejoin the break.

16 laps to go. Prime coming up.

Gap slightly down to 16 seconds.

Ouch. Pain on the faces of the break as they hit the slight uphill on the back end of the course.

Rabobank leading the chase. They aren't represented in the break. Obviously believe in Mark Renshaw.

Haas picks up another sprint. That's 1000 Euros for Haas.

A reminder - the sprint was Haas, Montaguti, and Salvaggi.

Burghardt meanwhile has rejoined the front of the race after his puncture. He did after taking his lap out.

Gap is down to around 10 seconds.

Machado is doing a huge amount of work on the front. He wants this break to succeed. There are a few passengers in there though.

12 laps to go. They are absolutely flying.

Still so much energy in this break. Bell for the final sprint prime.

Winding up.

Haas takes number three. This guys a little bit too quick. 1500 Euros now for Haas. Not bad for a day's work.

Vaughters has picked up a bargain in this young man that's for sure.

A rider just threw a bottle into one of the officials. By accident no doubt.

After the prime the break has been swallowed by the bunch.

GreenEdge leading the peloton setting up a bit of a train.

Gerrans leads ahead of the GreenEdge sprinters.

Front of the race is very crowded now. Lots of teams lining themselves up. Cameron Meyer and Gerrans trading turns and are keeping things strung out.

Rabobank have now swamped GreenEdge, looking a lot more organised at the front.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) is driving it now.

Rojas has punctured. Don't know if he'll be coming back on.

Andre Greipel looks very comfy in the front 10.

Pace has just gone mental.

Lapping sub two minutes. 60+ kilometres per hour speeds being clocked.

Not long to go now. Complete shambles at the front. Noone has control.

A little over 3 kilometres to go.

Brown is going to be the lead-out man for Renshaw. Matthews in front of him.

Lotto-Belisol want this though. Still plenty of numbers for them at the front.

Sky just appeared out of nowhere. Lampre-ISD, Sky and Lotto all fighting for control.

There's the bell. Lotto-Belisol.

Andre Greipel win.s

Amazing sprint for the German. He made Boasson Hagen look like a slouch.

1:03:16 is a record time for the Down Under Classic as well.

Haussler third.