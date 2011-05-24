Trending

Bayern Rundfahrt: Past Winners (1989-2010)

Winners of the race from 1989-2010

Maxime Monfort (HTC - Columbia) tries to put as much time as possible into leader Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Past Winners
2010Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
2008Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
2007Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2006José Alberto Martínez (Esp) Agritubel
2005Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2004Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC
2003Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2002Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2001Jens Voigt (Ger) Crédit Agricole
2000Jens Voigt (Ger) Crédit Agricole
1999Rolf Aldag (Ger) Telekom
1998Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor) Chicky World
1997Christian Henn (Ger) Telekom
1996Uwe Peschel (Ger) Germany (national team)
1995Timo Scholz (Ger) Histor Öschelbronn
1994Pavel Padrnos (Cze) Czech Republic (national team)
1993Alexander Kastenhuber (Ger) Bayern (selection)
1992Jacques Jolidon (Sui) Switzerland (national team)
1991Brian Walton (Can) Motorola
1990Jörg Paffrath (Ger) Hessen (selection)
1989Kai Hundertmarck (Ger) Nordrhein-Westfalen (selection)

