Image 1 of 4 Chris Jongewaard on the start line. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 2 of 4 Rowena Fry had plenty of power to push her to the win. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 3 of 4 Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles) en route to victory (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 4 of 4 Rick Boyer (OGIO/GoPro/ODI/Orange/Pinstripe/SRAM) descended the fastest among the men (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au)

At the last round of the 2010-2011 Australian Mountain Bike Series before the 2011 Australian Mountain Bike Championships in Adelaide later this month, the heat will be on is on. Racing at the Mt. Buller venue is set to be a thriller with some of the nation's best mountain bike riders taking to the challenging terrain this weekend, February 5-6.

Cross country

As the countdown to the London 2012 Olympic Games continues, the elite cross country races will be of great interest on Saturday.

Four-time national champion Chris Jongewaard made a triumphant return to elite mountain biking in Hobart late last year, and will start as favourite at Mt Buller, but the 31-year-old is expected to face stiff opposition from Lachlan Norris, Aiden Lefmann, Ben Henderson and reigning national champion, Dan McConnell, who will make his 2011 national series debut.

In the women's elite race, reigning national champion Rowena Fry will ride to the start line as raging favourite.

The cross country will be run on Saturday, and the short track will follow on Sunday.

Downhill

Newcastle rider Rick Boyer currently leads the men's elite downhill rankings following wins at Hobart and Mt. Baw Baw earlier in the series.

The 29-year-old will return to strengthen his lead on Sunday afternoon in the elite men's final and is expected to face strong opposition from Shaun O'Connor and Rhys Atkinson.

Leonie Picton from Maffra will start as favourite in the women's elite downhill category after taking out comfortable victories in the opening two downhill rounds.

In addition, a free kids skills clinic will be held on Sunday February 6 from 10:00 am at Mt Buller Village Square. The clinic is a chance for kids aged between 8 to 16 of all levels to get out there and learn new cross country skills on world class terrain.

The downhill will be run on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage.