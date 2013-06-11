Trending

Osl wins in Windhaag

Hochenwarter takes victory in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)1:39:45
2Karl Markt (Aut)0:00:32
3Michal Lami (Svk)0:03:21
4Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:04:39
5Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:05:26
6Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:05:51
7Simon Scheiber (Aut)0:06:46
8Martin Haring (Svk)0:07:14
9Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:07:47
10Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)0:10:44
11Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom)0:10:54
12Frantisek Lami (Svk)0:11:30
13Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)0:11:43
14Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:12:08
15Christoph Mick (Aut)0:16:05
16Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut)
17Matthias Grick (Aut)
18Lucian Logigan (Rom)
19Fabian Costa (Aut)
20Julian Scherer (Aut)
21Lukas Kaufmann (Aut)
22Milan Damek (Cze)
23Gergo Meggyesi (Hun)
24Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut)
25Robert Cristian Kovacs (Rom)
26Elias Hagspiel (Aut)
27Johannes Ernst (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl (Aut)1:33:22
2Lena Putz (Ger)
3Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
4Lisa Gottinger (Aut)

