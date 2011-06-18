Image 1 of 20 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) holds onto the overall lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 20 Alex Howes (Chipotle) moves up into 3rd in the overall (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 Fran (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 20 Arnaud Papillon attacked in the last half lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 20 Peloton passes through the gate of the old fort (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 20 Boily couldn't overtake Bush before the finish (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 20 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) finished with the group containing all his main rivals (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 20 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia), Rob Bush (Chipotle Development), David Boily (SpiderTech p/b C10) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 20 Alex Howes (Chipotle) retook the Best Young Rider jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 20 Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) benefited from his hard working teammates (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 20 The members of the break rode well together (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 20 Peloton rolls through scenic Quebec City (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 20 Peloton along the St Lawrence River (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 20 Peloton pass below the historic Chateau Frontenac (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 20 Bruno Langlois (Spidertech p/b C10) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 20 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Realcyclist.com) will wear the yellow jersey heading into the sixth and final stage (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 20 Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 20 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Jake Rytlewski (Kenda) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 20 Rob Bush (Chipotle) and Jake Rytlewski (Kenda) lead the break up the Cote de la Montagne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 20 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) regained the Climbers Jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) won a drag-race sprint to the finish line at the fifth stage of the Tour de Beauce held on circuits in Quebec City. The youngster out-paced David Boily (SpiderTech p/b C10) in second and Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) who placed third.

"I felt good before the start and I knew that I wanted to make the breakaway," Bush said. "Once I did that I thought - if I keep feeling good toward the end then I am going for the win. It worked out. I knew it was the good breakaway, it was hard on the first few laps, but I knew I could win once I made it over the steep hill on the last lap."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) benefited from his hard working teammates, who set a quick tempo at the front of the field for nearly the full nine laps of the race to protect his lead in the overall classification. The Spaniard will wear the yellow jersey heading into the sixth and final stage held in Saint-Georges on Sunday.

Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita) is currently sitting in second place 25 seconds behind Mancebo. Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) moved into third place, 1:11 minutes down in the overall, and is leading the event’s Best Young Rider competition. Ben King (Team Type 1) is currently sitting in fourth place 1:13 back.

"I think Mancebo was trying to keep control of the race at the end," Howes said. "I’m still one minute down in the overall. Step one was to get on the podium here and now that we are there, we want to move up."

Large breakaway succeeds on Quebec City circuits

The some 100-rider peloton lined up along the Rue Saint Louis to start the fifth stage of the Tour de Beauce, a slightly varied and less technical course compared to the previous year. The Pro men completed nine laps for a total of 125 kms.

The field stayed together on the first lap and made a sharp left hand turn onto the Cote de la Montagne, a steep ascent that winds its way inside the walls of old Quebec City. The King of the Mountain (KOM) was located at the top of the ascent on the Rue du Fort.

On the second lap, the field arrived to the top of the ascent and veered back onto the start-finishing straightaway along Rue Saint Louis, passed the historic Chateau Frontenac and slightly uphill to the finish line.

Alex Howes (Chiptole Development) picked up three seconds in time bonuses, and move from fourth place into third in the overall classification. Mancebo placed second and earned two seconds and Colex got one second.

"I wanted the time bonus to both move further ahead in the overall GC and to move ahead of Ben King in the best young rider jersey," Howes said. "There was no reason not to go for the time bonuses today.”

Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) also accumulated more points toward the KOM competition, winning the race to the top of the Cote de Montagne and Rue du Fort on lap three. He moved back into the lead of the KOM competition.

A 17 rider split in the field occurred on lap four. Riders in the move included David Boily and Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech p/b C10), Will Dugan (Team Type 1), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Johnnie Walker, Bernard Sulzberger and Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Glen Chadwick, Mike Northey and James Williamson (PureBlack Racing), Kin San Wu (Champion System), Richard Handley (Raleigh), Arnaud Papillon and Antoin Duchesn (Garneau Club Chaussures) and Rob Bush (Chipotle Development).

"After the first KOM, PureBlack Racing was setting a really hard tempo then everyone slowed down a bit and a few guys went away," Boily said. "A bigger group formed and we were working very well. There were a lot of teams in the breakaway so everyone was cooperating."

They gained nearly four minutes ahead of the field at the start of the seventh lap. Back in the field, RealCyclist.com set the pace at the front with its riders rotating to keep the breakaway at a manageable margin. The highest placed rider in the breakaway was Sulzberger who sat nearly 10 minutes behind Mancebo in the overall classification.

The breakaway riders attacked on another on the last lap and Boily and Langlois were among the most aggressive. Williamson and Papillon gained a small margin on their break companions heading into the final climb; however, they were reabsorbed following a tactical battle over the climb.

Boily, Sulzberger and Walker moved into the lead on the final straightaway and Bush came around them in the final sprint for the stage win.

"Everyone started attacking with two laps to go," Boily said. "Everyone wanted to win the race and there were a couple of teams that were well represented in the break and they were able to counter attack. It was hard. V Australia went to the front to do a lead-out and I got squeezed in a bit. I didn’t have enough legs to come around Rob Bush."

Full Results 1 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 2:56:45 2 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 4 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 6 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 7 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:04 8 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 0:00:06 9 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:00:08 10 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:12 11 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 0:00:15 12 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 13 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:00:21 14 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:39 15 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:56 16 James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:01:08 17 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:44 18 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 19 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 20 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 21 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 22 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 23 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 25 Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block 26 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 28 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 29 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 30 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 31 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 32 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:50 33 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 34 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:55 35 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 0:04:05 38 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:04:10 39 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada 40 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 41 Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia 42 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 43 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 44 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:04:14 45 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:04:32 46 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:04:39 47 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 48 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 0:04:44 49 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 50 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 51 Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing 52 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 53 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:04:56 54 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 55 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:05:01 56 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 57 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 59 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:05:13 60 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:05:24 61 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:07:01 62 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 63 Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 0:07:03 64 Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block 0:07:05 65 Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:08:28 66 Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 67 Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 68 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 69 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 70 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 71 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 72 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block 74 Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 75 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain 76 Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 77 Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien 78 Cody Canning (Can) Canada 79 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain 80 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 81 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 82 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 83 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 84 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 85 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 86 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder HD Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 0:19:41 HD Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain HD Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com HD Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System HD François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien HD William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien HD Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien HD Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block 0:30:03 HD Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block 0:33:06 DNF Cody Campbell (Can) Canada DNF Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com DNF Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh DNF Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block DNF Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block DNF Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures DNF Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien DNS Rob Britton (Can) Canada

Points 1 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 15 pts 2 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 14 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 13 4 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 5 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 11 6 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 10 7 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 9 8 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 8 9 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 7 10 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 11 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 5 12 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 4 13 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 3 14 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2 15 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 1

Sprint 1 1 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 2 3 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 1

Sprint 2 1 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 pts 2 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 2 3 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Mountain 1 1 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 7 pts 2 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 5 3 Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing 3 4 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 2 5 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Mountain 2 1 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 7 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 3 4 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 2 5 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Mountain 3 1 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 7 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 5 3 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 3 4 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 2 5 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1

General classification after stage 5 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 15:28:55 2 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 0:00:25 3 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:11 4 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:13 5 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:15 6 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:18 7 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:01:23 8 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:01:29 9 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:47 10 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:59 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:48 12 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:03:02 13 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 0:03:39 14 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:06:11 15 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:08 16 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 0:07:18 17 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:07:44 18 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:10:25 19 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:12:19 20 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:15:20 21 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:20:26 22 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:45 23 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:20:49 24 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:21:55 25 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:22:06 26 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:22 27 Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block 0:24:46 28 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:24:50 29 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:25:08 30 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:25:30 31 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada 0:26:47 32 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:27:12 33 Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia 0:28:43 34 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 0:28:46 35 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:28:59 36 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:29:40 37 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:30:08 38 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 0:30:19 39 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:30:29 40 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 41 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:31:42 42 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:32:09 43 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 0:32:11 44 Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block 0:32:14 45 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:32:26 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:27 47 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:03 48 James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:33:23 49 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:33:43 50 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:33:48 51 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 0:33:52 52 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:34:12 53 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 0:34:22 54 Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 0:34:27 55 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:35:01 56 Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien 0:35:47 57 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:36:28 58 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 0:36:29 59 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 60 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:36:42 61 Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:37:01 62 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:37:57 63 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:38:05 64 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:38:30 65 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:38:37 66 Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block 0:38:43 67 Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:38:49 68 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:02 69 Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:39:10 70 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:39:20 71 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:39:44 72 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 0:40:41 73 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:40:47 74 Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:41:50 75 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:42:16 76 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:43:19 77 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:43:21 78 Cody Canning (Can) Canada 0:44:42 79 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:45:26 80 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:47:43 81 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:50:16 82 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:51:10 83 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:52:51 84 Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:53:29 85 Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:56:21 86 Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com 1:00:39

Points classification 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 42 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 29 3 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 28 4 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 25 5 Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures 25 6 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 22 7 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 21 8 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 20 9 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 20 10 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 20 11 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 20 12 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 18 13 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 17 14 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 17 15 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 16 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 16 17 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita 15 18 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 15 19 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 15 20 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 15 21 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 14 22 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 14 23 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 13 24 Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block 13 25 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 13 26 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 27 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 12 28 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 11 29 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 11 30 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 10 31 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 10 32 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 33 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 8 34 Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System 8 35 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 8 36 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 37 Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 7 38 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 39 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System 6 40 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 5 41 Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 5 42 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 4 43 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 44 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 3 45 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 3 46 Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita 3 47 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2 48 Adam Thuss (Can) Canada 2 49 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2 50 Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada 2 51 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 1 52 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 1 53 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 1 54 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 1