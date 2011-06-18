Bush wins from break in Quebec City
Mancebo remains atop general classification
Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) won a drag-race sprint to the finish line at the fifth stage of the Tour de Beauce held on circuits in Quebec City. The youngster out-paced David Boily (SpiderTech p/b C10) in second and Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) who placed third.
"I felt good before the start and I knew that I wanted to make the breakaway," Bush said. "Once I did that I thought - if I keep feeling good toward the end then I am going for the win. It worked out. I knew it was the good breakaway, it was hard on the first few laps, but I knew I could win once I made it over the steep hill on the last lap."
Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) benefited from his hard working teammates, who set a quick tempo at the front of the field for nearly the full nine laps of the race to protect his lead in the overall classification. The Spaniard will wear the yellow jersey heading into the sixth and final stage held in Saint-Georges on Sunday.
Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita) is currently sitting in second place 25 seconds behind Mancebo. Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) moved into third place, 1:11 minutes down in the overall, and is leading the event’s Best Young Rider competition. Ben King (Team Type 1) is currently sitting in fourth place 1:13 back.
"I think Mancebo was trying to keep control of the race at the end," Howes said. "I’m still one minute down in the overall. Step one was to get on the podium here and now that we are there, we want to move up."
Large breakaway succeeds on Quebec City circuits
The some 100-rider peloton lined up along the Rue Saint Louis to start the fifth stage of the Tour de Beauce, a slightly varied and less technical course compared to the previous year. The Pro men completed nine laps for a total of 125 kms.
The field stayed together on the first lap and made a sharp left hand turn onto the Cote de la Montagne, a steep ascent that winds its way inside the walls of old Quebec City. The King of the Mountain (KOM) was located at the top of the ascent on the Rue du Fort.
On the second lap, the field arrived to the top of the ascent and veered back onto the start-finishing straightaway along Rue Saint Louis, passed the historic Chateau Frontenac and slightly uphill to the finish line.
Alex Howes (Chiptole Development) picked up three seconds in time bonuses, and move from fourth place into third in the overall classification. Mancebo placed second and earned two seconds and Colex got one second.
"I wanted the time bonus to both move further ahead in the overall GC and to move ahead of Ben King in the best young rider jersey," Howes said. "There was no reason not to go for the time bonuses today.”
Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) also accumulated more points toward the KOM competition, winning the race to the top of the Cote de Montagne and Rue du Fort on lap three. He moved back into the lead of the KOM competition.
A 17 rider split in the field occurred on lap four. Riders in the move included David Boily and Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech p/b C10), Will Dugan (Team Type 1), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Johnnie Walker, Bernard Sulzberger and Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Glen Chadwick, Mike Northey and James Williamson (PureBlack Racing), Kin San Wu (Champion System), Richard Handley (Raleigh), Arnaud Papillon and Antoin Duchesn (Garneau Club Chaussures) and Rob Bush (Chipotle Development).
"After the first KOM, PureBlack Racing was setting a really hard tempo then everyone slowed down a bit and a few guys went away," Boily said. "A bigger group formed and we were working very well. There were a lot of teams in the breakaway so everyone was cooperating."
They gained nearly four minutes ahead of the field at the start of the seventh lap. Back in the field, RealCyclist.com set the pace at the front with its riders rotating to keep the breakaway at a manageable margin. The highest placed rider in the breakaway was Sulzberger who sat nearly 10 minutes behind Mancebo in the overall classification.
The breakaway riders attacked on another on the last lap and Boily and Langlois were among the most aggressive. Williamson and Papillon gained a small margin on their break companions heading into the final climb; however, they were reabsorbed following a tactical battle over the climb.
Boily, Sulzberger and Walker moved into the lead on the final straightaway and Bush came around them in the final sprint for the stage win.
"Everyone started attacking with two laps to go," Boily said. "Everyone wanted to win the race and there were a couple of teams that were well represented in the break and they were able to counter attack. It was hard. V Australia went to the front to do a lead-out and I got squeezed in a bit. I didn’t have enough legs to come around Rob Bush."
|1
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|2:56:45
|2
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|6
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|7
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:04
|8
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|0:00:06
|9
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:00:08
|10
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:12
|11
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|0:00:15
|12
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|13
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:21
|14
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:39
|15
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:56
|16
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:08
|17
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:44
|18
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|19
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|20
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|21
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|22
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|23
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|25
|Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
|26
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|28
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|29
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|30
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|31
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|32
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:50
|33
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|34
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:55
|35
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|0:04:05
|38
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:04:10
|39
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
|40
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|41
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|42
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|43
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|44
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:04:14
|45
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:04:32
|46
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:39
|47
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|48
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|0:04:44
|49
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|50
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|51
|Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|52
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|53
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:04:56
|54
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|55
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:05:01
|56
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|57
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|59
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:05:13
|60
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|61
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|62
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|63
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|0:07:03
|64
|Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block
|0:07:05
|65
|Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|66
|Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|67
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|68
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|69
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|70
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|71
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|72
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block
|74
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|75
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain
|76
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|77
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien
|78
|Cody Canning (Can) Canada
|79
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
|80
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|81
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|82
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|83
|Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|84
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|85
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|86
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|HD
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|0:19:41
|HD
|Michael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain
|HD
|Daniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|HD
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|HD
|François Chabot (Can) Gaspésien
|HD
|William Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien
|HD
|Chris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien
|HD
|Nick Friesen (Can) H&R Block
|0:30:03
|HD
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block
|0:33:06
|DNF
|Cody Campbell (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Rigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|DNF
|Philip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Dustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block
|DNF
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block
|DNF
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|DNF
|Antoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien
|DNS
|Rob Britton (Can) Canada
|1
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|15
|pts
|2
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|13
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|11
|6
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|10
|7
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|9
|8
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|8
|9
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|7
|10
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|11
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|5
|12
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|4
|13
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|3
|14
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|15
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|1
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|1
|1
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|2
|3
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|1
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|7
|pts
|2
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|5
|3
|Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|3
|4
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|2
|5
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|1
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|7
|pts
|2
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|3
|4
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|2
|5
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|1
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|7
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|5
|3
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|3
|4
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|2
|5
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|15:28:55
|2
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:00:25
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:11
|4
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:13
|5
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:15
|6
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:18
|7
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:01:23
|8
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:29
|9
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:47
|10
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:59
|11
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:48
|12
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:03:02
|13
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|0:03:39
|14
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:06:11
|15
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:08
|16
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|0:07:18
|17
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:07:44
|18
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:10:25
|19
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:12:19
|20
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:15:20
|21
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:20:26
|22
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:45
|23
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:20:49
|24
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:21:55
|25
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:22:06
|26
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:22
|27
|Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
|0:24:46
|28
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:24:50
|29
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:25:08
|30
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:25:30
|31
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
|0:26:47
|32
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:27:12
|33
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
|0:28:43
|34
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|0:28:46
|35
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:28:59
|36
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:29:40
|37
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:30:08
|38
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|0:30:19
|39
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:30:29
|40
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|41
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:31:42
|42
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:32:09
|43
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|0:32:11
|44
|Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block
|0:32:14
|45
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:32:26
|46
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:27
|47
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:03
|48
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:33:23
|49
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:33:43
|50
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:33:48
|51
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|0:33:52
|52
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:34:12
|53
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|0:34:22
|54
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|0:34:27
|55
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:35:01
|56
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien
|0:35:47
|57
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
|0:36:28
|58
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|0:36:29
|59
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|60
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:36:42
|61
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|0:37:01
|62
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:37:57
|63
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:38:05
|64
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:38:30
|65
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:38:37
|66
|Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block
|0:38:43
|67
|Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:38:49
|68
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:02
|69
|Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:39:10
|70
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:39:20
|71
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:39:44
|72
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|0:40:41
|73
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:40:47
|74
|Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:41:50
|75
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:42:16
|76
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:43:19
|77
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:43:21
|78
|Cody Canning (Can) Canada
|0:44:42
|79
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:45:26
|80
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:47:43
|81
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:50:16
|82
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain
|0:51:10
|83
|Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:52:51
|84
|Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:53:29
|85
|Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:56:21
|86
|Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|1:00:39
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|29
|3
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|28
|4
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|25
|5
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|25
|6
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|22
|7
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|21
|8
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|20
|9
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|10
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|11
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|20
|12
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|18
|13
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
|17
|14
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|17
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|16
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|16
|17
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|15
|18
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|15
|19
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|15
|20
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|15
|21
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|14
|22
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|23
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|13
|24
|Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
|13
|25
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|13
|26
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|27
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|12
|28
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|29
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|11
|30
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|31
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|10
|32
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|33
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|8
|34
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|8
|35
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|8
|36
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|37
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|7
|38
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|39
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|6
|40
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|5
|41
|Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|5
|42
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
|4
|43
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|44
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|3
|45
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|3
|46
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|3
|47
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|48
|Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
|2
|49
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|50
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
|2
|51
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|1
|52
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|1
|53
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|1
|54
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|40
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|37
|3
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|19
|4
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|19
|5
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17
|6
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|14
|7
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|8
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|14
|9
|Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
|13
|10
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|11
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|12
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|13
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|14
|Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
|8
|15
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|7
|16
|Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
|6
|17
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|6
|18
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|19
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|21
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|5
|22
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|5
|23
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|4
|24
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|4
|25
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|26
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System
|3
|27
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|3
|28
|Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|3
|29
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|2
|30
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|2
|31
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|2
|32
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|33
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|2
|34
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|2
|35
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|36
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|1
