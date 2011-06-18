Trending

Bush wins from break in Quebec City

Mancebo remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 20

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) holds onto the overall lead

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) holds onto the overall lead
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 20

Alex Howes (Chipotle) moves up into 3rd in the overall

Alex Howes (Chipotle) moves up into 3rd in the overall
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 20

Fran

Fran
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 20

Arnaud Papillon attacked in the last half lap

Arnaud Papillon attacked in the last half lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 20

Peloton passes through the gate of the old fort

Peloton passes through the gate of the old fort
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 20

Boily couldn't overtake Bush before the finish

Boily couldn't overtake Bush before the finish
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 20

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) finished with the group containing all his main rivals

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) finished with the group containing all his main rivals
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 20

Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia), Rob Bush (Chipotle Development), David Boily (SpiderTech p/b C10)

Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia), Rob Bush (Chipotle Development), David Boily (SpiderTech p/b C10)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 20

Alex Howes (Chipotle) retook the Best Young Rider jersey

Alex Howes (Chipotle) retook the Best Young Rider jersey
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 20

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) benefited from his hard working teammates

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) benefited from his hard working teammates
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 20

The members of the break rode well together

The members of the break rode well together
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 20

Peloton rolls through scenic Quebec City

Peloton rolls through scenic Quebec City
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 20

Peloton along the St Lawrence River

Peloton along the St Lawrence River
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 20

Peloton pass below the historic Chateau Frontenac

Peloton pass below the historic Chateau Frontenac
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 20

Bruno Langlois (Spidertech p/b C10)

Bruno Langlois (Spidertech p/b C10)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 20

Francisco Mancebo Perez (Realcyclist.com) will wear the yellow jersey heading into the sixth and final stage

Francisco Mancebo Perez (Realcyclist.com) will wear the yellow jersey heading into the sixth and final stage
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 20

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 20

Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Jake Rytlewski (Kenda)

Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Jake Rytlewski (Kenda)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 20

Rob Bush (Chipotle) and Jake Rytlewski (Kenda) lead the break up the Cote de la Montagne

Rob Bush (Chipotle) and Jake Rytlewski (Kenda) lead the break up the Cote de la Montagne
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 20

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) regained the Climbers Jersey

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) regained the Climbers Jersey
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rob Bush (Chipotle Development) won a drag-race sprint to the finish line at the fifth stage of the Tour de Beauce held on circuits in Quebec City. The youngster out-paced David Boily (SpiderTech p/b C10) in second and Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) who placed third.

"I felt good before the start and I knew that I wanted to make the breakaway," Bush said. "Once I did that I thought - if I keep feeling good toward the end then I am going for the win. It worked out. I knew it was the good breakaway, it was hard on the first few laps, but I knew I could win once I made it over the steep hill on the last lap."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) benefited from his hard working teammates, who set a quick tempo at the front of the field for nearly the full nine laps of the race to protect his lead in the overall classification. The Spaniard will wear the yellow jersey heading into the sixth and final stage held in Saint-Georges on Sunday.

Bernardo Colex (Amore & Vita) is currently sitting in second place 25 seconds behind Mancebo. Alex Howes (Chipotle Development) moved into third place, 1:11 minutes down in the overall, and is leading the event’s Best Young Rider competition. Ben King (Team Type 1) is currently sitting in fourth place 1:13 back.

"I think Mancebo was trying to keep control of the race at the end," Howes said. "I’m still one minute down in the overall. Step one was to get on the podium here and now that we are there, we want to move up."

Large breakaway succeeds on Quebec City circuits

The some 100-rider peloton lined up along the Rue Saint Louis to start the fifth stage of the Tour de Beauce, a slightly varied and less technical course compared to the previous year. The Pro men completed nine laps for a total of 125 kms.

The field stayed together on the first lap and made a sharp left hand turn onto the Cote de la Montagne, a steep ascent that winds its way inside the walls of old Quebec City. The King of the Mountain (KOM) was located at the top of the ascent on the Rue du Fort.

On the second lap, the field arrived to the top of the ascent and veered back onto the start-finishing straightaway along Rue Saint Louis, passed the historic Chateau Frontenac and slightly uphill to the finish line.

Alex Howes (Chiptole Development) picked up three seconds in time bonuses, and move from fourth place into third in the overall classification. Mancebo placed second and earned two seconds and Colex got one second.

"I wanted the time bonus to both move further ahead in the overall GC and to move ahead of Ben King in the best young rider jersey," Howes said. "There was no reason not to go for the time bonuses today.”

Scott Lyttle (PureBlack Racing) also accumulated more points toward the KOM competition, winning the race to the top of the Cote de Montagne and Rue du Fort on lap three. He moved back into the lead of the KOM competition.

A 17 rider split in the field occurred on lap four. Riders in the move included David Boily and Bruno Langlois (SpiderTech p/b C10), Will Dugan (Team Type 1), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Johnnie Walker, Bernard Sulzberger and Taylor Sheldon (V Australia), Glen Chadwick, Mike Northey and James Williamson (PureBlack Racing), Kin San Wu (Champion System), Richard Handley (Raleigh), Arnaud Papillon and Antoin Duchesn (Garneau Club Chaussures) and Rob Bush (Chipotle Development).

"After the first KOM, PureBlack Racing was setting a really hard tempo then everyone slowed down a bit and a few guys went away," Boily said. "A bigger group formed and we were working very well. There were a lot of teams in the breakaway so everyone was cooperating."

They gained nearly four minutes ahead of the field at the start of the seventh lap. Back in the field, RealCyclist.com set the pace at the front with its riders rotating to keep the breakaway at a manageable margin. The highest placed rider in the breakaway was Sulzberger who sat nearly 10 minutes behind Mancebo in the overall classification.

The breakaway riders attacked on another on the last lap and Boily and Langlois were among the most aggressive. Williamson and Papillon gained a small margin on their break companions heading into the final climb; however, they were reabsorbed following a tactical battle over the climb.

Boily, Sulzberger and Walker moved into the lead on the final straightaway and Bush came around them in the final sprint for the stage win.

"Everyone started attacking with two laps to go," Boily said. "Everyone wanted to win the race and there were a couple of teams that were well represented in the break and they were able to counter attack. It was hard. V Australia went to the front to do a lead-out and I got squeezed in a bit. I didn’t have enough legs to come around Rob Bush."

 

Full Results
1Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team2:56:45
2David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
4Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
6Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
7Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:04
8Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System0:00:06
9Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:00:08
10William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:12
11Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia0:00:15
12Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
13Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:00:21
14Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39
15Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:56
16James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:08
17Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:03:44
18Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
19Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
20Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures
21Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
22Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
23Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
25Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block
26Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
28Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
29Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
30Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
31Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
32Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:50
33Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
34Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:03:55
35Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com0:04:05
38Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:04:10
39Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada
40Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
41Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia
42Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
43Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
44Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:04:14
45Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:04:32
46Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:04:39
47Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
48Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita0:04:44
49Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
50Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
51Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing
52Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
53Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:04:56
54Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
55Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:05:01
56Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
57Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Adam Thuss (Can) Canada
59Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:05:13
60Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:05:24
61Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:07:01
62Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
63Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com0:07:03
64Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block0:07:05
65Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:08:28
66Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
67Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
68Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
69Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
70Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
71Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
72Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block
74Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
75Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain
76Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
77Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien
78Cody Canning (Can) Canada
79Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain
80James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
81James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
82Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
83Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
84Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
85Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
86Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
HDChristopher Williams (Aus) Champion System0:19:41
HDMichael Tkué (Eri) Rocky Mountain
HDDaniel Dominguez (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
HDHolger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
HDFrançois Chabot (Can) Gaspésien
HDWilliam Blackburn (Can) Gaspésien
HDChris McGarity (Can) Gaspésien
HDNick Friesen (Can) H&R Block0:30:03
HDLachlan Holmes (Aus) H&R Block0:33:06
DNFCody Campbell (Can) Canada
DNFRigo Raim (Est) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
DNFPhilip Mooney (USA) Team Raleigh
DNFDustin MacBurnie (Can) H&R Block
DNFGarrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block
DNFSam Witmitz (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures
DNFAntoine Matteau (Can) Gaspésien
DNSRob Britton (Can) Canada

Points
1Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team15pts
2David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia13
4Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
5Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder11
6Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures10
7Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing9
8Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System8
9Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh7
10William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
11Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia5
12Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures4
13Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia3
14Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C102
15Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing1

Sprint 1
1Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team3pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team2
3Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita1

Sprint 2
1Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team3pts
2Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder2
3William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Mountain 1
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing7pts
2Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing5
3Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing3
4Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team2
5David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

Mountain 2
1Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing7pts
2Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder3
4Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia2
5Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Mountain 3
1Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing7pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia5
3Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team3
4Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia2
5Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

General classification after stage 5
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team15:28:55
2Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita0:00:25
3Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:11
4Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:13
5Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:15
6Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:18
7Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures0:01:23
8Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:29
9Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:47
10Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:59
11Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:48
12Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh0:03:02
13Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System0:03:39
14Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:06:11
15Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:08
16Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada0:07:18
17Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:07:44
18Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:10:25
19Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:12:19
20Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:15:20
21Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:20:26
22Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:45
23Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:20:49
24Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:21:55
25Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:22:06
26Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:22
27Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block0:24:46
28William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:24:50
29Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:25:08
30Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:25:30
31Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada0:26:47
32Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:27:12
33Hayden Brooks (Aus) V Australia0:28:43
34Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia0:28:46
35Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:28:59
36Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:29:40
37David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:30:08
38Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System0:30:19
39Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:30:29
40Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
41Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:31:42
42Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:32:09
43Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita0:32:11
44Owen Harrison (Can) H&R Block0:32:14
45Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:32:26
46Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:27
47Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:33:03
48James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:33:23
49Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:33:43
50Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:33:48
51Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com0:33:52
52Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:34:12
53Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita0:34:22
54Benjamin Martel (Can) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com0:34:27
55Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures0:35:01
56Mathieu Roy (Can) Gaspésien0:35:47
57Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Rocky Mountain0:36:28
58Adam Thuss (Can) Canada0:36:29
59Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
60Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:36:42
61Jamie Riggs (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:37:01
62Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:37:57
63James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:38:05
64Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:38:30
65Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:38:37
66Zack Garland (Can) H&R Block0:38:43
67Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:38:49
68Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:39:02
69Maxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:39:10
70Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:39:20
71Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:39:44
72Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System0:40:41
73Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:40:47
74Roman Kilun (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:41:50
75Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:42:16
76Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:43:19
77Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:43:21
78Cody Canning (Can) Canada0:44:42
79Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:45:26
80Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:47:43
81James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:50:16
82Pierrick Naud (Can) Rocky Mountain0:51:10
83Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:52:51
84Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:53:29
85Frank Travieso (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:56:21
86Yutaka Omura (Jpn) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com1:00:39

Points classification
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team42pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team29
3Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita28
4Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing25
5Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures25
6Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1022
7Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team21
8Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis20
9Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1020
10Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1020
11Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder20
12Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis18
13Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada17
14Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder17
15Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
16Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder16
17Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita15
18Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing15
19Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia15
20Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia15
21Arnaud Papillon (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures14
22David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014
23Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing13
24Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block13
25Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team13
26Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
27Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System12
28Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis11
29Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh11
30Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team10
31Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis10
32Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
33Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder8
34Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System8
35Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh8
36William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
37Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder7
38Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
39Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System6
40Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia5
41Yosvany Falcon (Cub) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team5
42Antoine Duchesne (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures4
43Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
44Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia3
45Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis3
46Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita3
47Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C102
48Adam Thuss (Can) Canada2
49Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C102
50Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada2
51Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing1
52Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh1
53Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita1
54Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing40pts
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team37
3Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita19
4Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing19
5Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis17
6Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh14
7Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014
8Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita14
9Sebastian Salas (Can) H&R Block13
10Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
11Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis11
12Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team10
13Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
14Nicholas Hamilton (Can) Canada8
15Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team7
16Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau Club Chaussures6
17Benjamin Day (Aus) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder6
18Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
19Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team5
20Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
21Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita5
22Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia5
23Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team4
24Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita4
25Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
26Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System3
27Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder3
28Shem Rodger (NZl) PureBlack Racing3
29Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System2
30James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder2
31Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder2
32Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
33Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia2
34Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia2
35Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1
36Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews