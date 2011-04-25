Trending

GP Liberazione past winners

Champions from 2000 to 2010

Past winners
2010Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
2009Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara - Titanedi
2008Regina Schleicher (Ger) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2007Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara Manhattan
2006Diana Ziliute (Ltu) Safi-Pasta Zara
2005Regina Schleicher (Ger) Equipe Nurnberger
2004Olga Slyusareva (Rus) SC Nobili
2003Diana Ziliute (Ltu) Acca Due O
2002Silva Fernandes (Bra)
2001Greta Zocca (Ita)
2000Greta Zocca (Ita)

