La Vuelta Femenina 2026 stage 1 preview
May 3, 2026, Stage 1: Marín to Salvaterra de Miño, 113km
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The opening day of racing at La Vuelta Femenina will feature a 113km route from Maín to Salvaterra de Miño. It is not a completely flat stage, but it will take the peloton over back-to-back mid-race climbs: Alto do Cruceiro at the 38.4km mark and Alto da Portela at the 49.4km mark. The peloton will then race along an undulating route through Ponteareas and into the punchy uphill finish at Salvaterra de Miño, where the winner will collect the event's first leader's jersey.
Climbs
- Alto do Cruceiro at the 38.4km mark
- Alto da Portela at the 49.4km mark.
- Salvaterra de Miño at the finish
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
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Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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