'I blew myself up' – Matteo Jorgenson slips off the podium on final climb of Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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US rider has 'no regrets', only 'motivation to improve myself on the longer climbs'

GRAND COLOMBIER, FRANCE - JUNE 13: Matteo Jorgenson of United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 7 a 133.6km stage from La Bridoire to Grand Colombier 1496m / #UCIWT / on June 13, 2026 in Grand Colombier, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson started the final day of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes with fire in his belly, but it was extinguished on the Plateau de Solaison, where he "blew up" on the final climb of the race.

"These are the days that I train for, and I live for," he said as he prepared to start Sunday's finale, sitting second overall, 42 seconds down on the unlikely race leader Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

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