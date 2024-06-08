ZLM Tour: Van Uden nets second sprint win in three days

By
published

Dutch sprinter unstoppable as Herregodts retains overall control

Casper Van Uden
Casper Van Uden (Image credit: Getty Images)
Casper Van Uden (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) claimed his second win in three days at the ZLM Tour, repeating his stage 2 victory with another commanding bunch sprint win.

The Dutchman was fortunate enough that a day-long break finally collapsed within sight of the finish line at the end of a flat, exposed day’s racing around the Dutch border town of Roosendaal.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.