Zaugg named Swiss male cyclist of the year

Image 1 of 2 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins the Giro di Lombardia (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 2 Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) wins the under 23 men's cross country (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Oliver Zaugg has been named the Swiss male cyclist of the year, with nine-time trial world champion Karin Moor taking the women's award. The awards were presented Wednesday night at the opening of the Zürich Six Day race.

Zaugg claimed the title by taking his first professional win, in the season-ending Giro di Lombardia. It was the first and only classic win for the Leopard Trek team. The 30-year-old launched a perfectly timed attack with 10 kilometers left and went on to win by 15 seconds.

Moor ended her career after taking her ninth Worlds title this year, as well as winning the World Cup for the fifth consecutive season. Moor also has numerous European and Swiss titles to her credit.

Thomas Litscher, 22, was named best U-23 rider. The 22-year-old mountain biker won the Worlds U-23 cross-country title this year and is also Swiss champion.

Litscher took another award as part of the best team. He was a member of the relay team which won the silver medal at the UCI Mountain Bike world championships. The other three team members are Nathalie Schneitter, Nico Schurter and Lars Forster.