Zakarin crashes out of Giro d'Italia
Katusha rider was fifth overall
Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin crashed out of the Giro d'Italia on stage 19 from Pinerolo to Risoul. The Russian came off in a turn on the long descent off the Cima Coppi climb, the Coll dell'Agnello.
Related Articles
At the start of the stage, Zakarin was fifth overall, 4:50 behind race leader Steven Kruijswijk.
The fall appeared serious, but initial reports from Katusha director Dmitry Konyshev indicated Zakarin was conscious, although his race was clearly over. The team later tweeted that they suspect a fractured collarbone.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy