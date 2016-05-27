Zakarin crashes out of Giro d'Italia

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) places seventh on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin crashed out of the Giro d'Italia on stage 19 from Pinerolo to Risoul. The Russian came off in a turn on the long descent off the Cima Coppi climb, the Coll dell'Agnello.

At the start of the stage, Zakarin was fifth overall, 4:50 behind race leader Steven Kruijswijk.

The fall appeared serious, but initial reports from Katusha director Dmitry Konyshev indicated Zakarin was conscious, although his race was clearly over. The team later tweeted that they suspect a fractured collarbone.