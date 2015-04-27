Young BMC team for Tour de Romandie

Image 1 of 8 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Campbell Flakemore (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 5 of 8 Manuel Senni (BMC) making his WorldTour debut (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Stefan Küng (BMC) solos to his first professional victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 8 Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Amaël Moinard (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC will line up at the Tour de Romandie with a mix of youth and experience in its eight rider team including world hour record holder Rohan Dennis. The Swiss WorldTour race starts with a team time trial from La Vallée de Joux to Juraparc and concludes five days later with a race against the clock in Lausanne. Dennis, who was second at last year's prologue, has finished runner up in two of the three time trial he has started this season and will be looking to record his first professional win against the clock on Sunday.

Fellow chrono specialists Campbell Flakemore, the 2014 U23 time trial world champion, and world pursuit champion Stefan Küng will both make their debuts at the race. The 21-year-old Küng claimed a debut professional win last month at the Volta Limburg Classic having finished second at the Three Days De Panne time trial behind Bradley Wiggins in early-March as a sign of his form. The Tour de Romandie will be the first WorldTour race that Küng will start in home soil as with one of two Swiss riders in the team for the race alongside Danilo Wyss

Fellow neo-pro and promising Italian GC rider Manuel Senni adds further youth to the team.

BMC will look to Darwin Atapuma and Damiano Caruso to impress on the GC with both riders likely to line up at the Giro d'Italia next month while climbing domestique Amaël Moinard completes the roster.

BMC have won six races so far in 2015 with Dennis' Tour Down Under success its only stage win but the team has performed well in stage races claiming wins in Tirreno-Adriatico and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

BMC for Tour de Romandie: Darwin Atapuma (Col), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Campbell Flakemore (Aus), Stefan Küng (Sui), Amaël Moinard (Fra), Manuel Senni (Ita) and Danilo Wyss (Sui).