'You can never count us out' - Matteo Jorgenson warns against underestimating Visma in Tour of Flanders

By James Moultrie
published

Young US rider set to co-lead Dutch team in the absence of Wout van Aert with newfound confidence and unknown limits

Matteo Jorgenson answers questions at the Visma-Lease a Bike pre-Tour of Flanders press conference
Matteo Jorgenson answers questions at the Visma-Lease a Bike pre-Tour of Flanders press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson is heading into Sunday's Tour of Flanders as the leader of Visma-Lease a Bike with the team's original plan completely changed after Wout van Aert's horrific crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen ruled him out of De Ronde.

The young US rider told Cyclingnews before the start of the mid-week Classic that "you can't control every single variable" but he wouldn't have predicted that four hours later he would be crossing the line victorious as Van Aert sat in hospital with a broken collarbone, ribs and sternum.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1