Xenon added to banned substances list

WADA President Craig Reedie (Image credit: AFP)

Xenon has been added to the list of banned, performance enhancing substances maintained by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) according to The Telegraph.

The agency's president, Craig Reedie, noted that studies have shown that xenon can stimulate the production of erythropoietin (EPO) and testosterone and therefore has the potential to enhance athletic performance.

The ban on xenon, which is not trace-able, is effective immediately. It came this weekend after there were earlier reports of Russian athletes inhaling xenon during the past 10 years and most recently ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Another noble gas, Argon, has also been banned.

National anti-doping agencies were given a three-month window to adapt their policies and procedures.