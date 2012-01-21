Wouter Mol on his 2012 Tour Down Under as the 'obscure pro'

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Professional peloton journeyman Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM) is riding the Santos Tour Down Under with a very special honour.

Mol has been bestowed with the title of the ‘2012 obscure pro’, an initiative started by the Port Adelaide Cycling Club to help give a rider who perhaps normally doesn’t get as much attention from the crowd his own personal tifosi.

Last year, the rider selected was Angel Madrazo (Movistar), while Arthur Vichot (FDJ) was honoured the year before, with branded t-shirts, autograph requests, and road art all common occurrences.

The Vacansoleil-DCM team embraced the title and contacted Port Adelaide Cycling Club to see what they had planned this year, only to find that things weren’t quite as organised as they have been previously.

"I’m really enjoying my time here, it’s a great country," said Mol on Thursday. "But so far most of the attention has been over twitter. I have lots of online supporters thanks to this role, but not so many real supporters out there. I saw all the pictures from last year, and I was excited. But so far that hasn’t happened."

Things changed for the Dutchman on Friday’s stage four to Tanunda, however, when he not only met some of his fans, but got himself a nice little souvenir. On Saturday's stage to Willunga he noticed even more.

"It’s nice, it’s a little honour, and yeah for sure it’s fun," said Mol. "My girlfriend keeps calling me up and asking ‘have you seen your fans’, and we laugh. It’s always great to have more support. It’s really added to the experience."