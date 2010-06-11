Work for Cyclingnews: Sydney-based Senior Media Sales Executive position

Work for Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling website (Image credit: Future Publishing)

Employment Opportunity

Cyclingnews.com, the world's biggest cycling website, is looking for a Senior Media Sales Executive to join its successful team. The position is based in Future Publishing Australia’s North Sydney office so only local applicants need apply please.

We are seeking a versatile, highly organised self starter, with two-three years relevant commercial experience and a solid understanding of the cycling sector.

Explicitly core to the role is the ability to generate revenue from a competitive marketplace; to seek out new business from the core and non-core sectors; and to develop ideas, and collaborative concepts which integrate commercial and editorial initiatives.

You will enjoy working with a small but talented team, but be comfortable operating autonomously and independently too. Enthusiastic, ambitious, and talented you will be comfortable working with clients direct, and also with media agencies too.

In addition to a competitive salary and generous holiday entitlement this role puts you at the heart of the cycling industry, representing the world’s best cycling website. You will attend industry events on behalf of Cyclingnews, both in Australia and abroad.

How to apply

Email your CV with a covering letter - including an indication of salary expectations - to Karl Penn, Managing Director, Future Publishing Australia: karl.penn@futurenet.com. Deadline for submissions – June 14th. Sorry, no agencies.