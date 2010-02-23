Women's Leadville 100 Champion goes on movie tour
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Rusch travels the Rocky Mountains for "Race Across the Sky" showings
Rebecca Rusch, three-time reigning 24-hour Solo mountain bike World Champion, will host a five-stop Mountain Town Movie Tour of Race Across The Sky, the documentary about the Leadville Trail 100. The tour will kick off in Rusch's hometown of Sun Valley, Idaho, on Thursday, February 25. Rusch was the 2009 Leadville Trail 100 women’s champion, sharing the podium with Lance Armstrong.
Related Articles
"I'm so excited to be a part of this film tour," Rusch said. "The race itself was amazing. But to be able to share the experience through this film and bring it to cycling communities that are close to my heart is icing on the cake.
This film has already been shown in larger cities across the country, but has not yet been seen in many cycling communities of the Rocky Mountain.
"The premiere showings were only in big cities, so I can't wait to bring the film to these core cycling communities and also be able to support their local trail advocacy work."
Rusch, who races for Team Specialized, attended the film's premiere in New York City. That first screening was intended to be a one time only event, but after sold out showings, the film's producers added a national encore presentation in November.
The film's popularity grew and with multiple requests from cyclists and friends, Rusch decided to bring the film to a select group of mountain towns.
The official tour schedule is below.
Race Across the Sky Rocky Mountain Movie Tour
Thursday February 25 - Sun Valley Idaho
Thursday, March 11 - Missoula Montana
Tuesday, March 16 - Carbondale Coloradoursday
Thursday March 18 - Park City, Utah
Thursday March 25 - Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Each stop of the movie tour will be a fundraiser for the International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) and its local chapter clubs. Rusch will be on hand for each screening to greet attendees and sign posters. She'll also mingle with riders and fans and host a raffle with gear from tour sponsors, including Specialized, Ergon, Buff, Red Bull, Adventure Medical Kits, and Hammer Nutrition.
Tickets for Race Across The Sky are available at individual theaters. For more details on the Tour, visit www.rebeccarusch.com.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy