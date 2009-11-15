Women's Giro del Trentino returns to three-day format

2008 Olympic and World Champion Nicole Cooke on the podium in Monzambano after winning the Giro del Trentino in 2009. (Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino)

The women's Giro del Trentino will return to its traditional format of three days for its 17th edition from June 18 to 20, 2010. The race, run in memory of its founder Audenzio Tiengo, will be organized again under the guidance of Polisportiva Faedo's Juri Tiengo.

"Having obtained the sanction by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)," said Juir Tiengo, "we have further intensified our work of designing and implementing an event that once again reflects the true spirit of this race."

"We'll combine sport and tourism and highlight the Trentino as a cycling paradise, with a stage full of climbs. Our roads are ridden every year by thousands of cyclists in major events for every category." As it did this year, race will again visit the community of Monzambano.

Olympic and then World Champion Nicole Cooke secured the overall victory in the 2009 Giro di Trentino, winning the challenging second and final stage in Faedo to clinch the title along with the points jersey. Cooke, then riding for Vision 1 Racing defeated Australian Carla Ryan (Cervelo Testteam) and Russian Svetlana Bubnenkova (Fenixs) for the overall win.

"[It was] a real satisfaction for us all to see a champion of the caliber of Cooke on our roads," said Tiengo. "In 2009, we had a strong turnout, with many champions and major teams of the international scene. We are working to secure a new cast of teams and athletes at the start of what will be a three-stage race."

Tiengo said Italian Tatiana Guderzo, who won the recent World Championships in Mendridsio, will come to the race. He is pleased with the race's spot on the calendar, a time in the second part of June "when all the athletes are able to pedal at their best".

For more information on the race, visit the Womens' Giro del Trentino race website at www.girotrentinodonne.it.

