‘With a little bit less headwind maybe it could have worked’ - Kristoff on Uno-X late attack
Danish sprinter was second on final Tirreno-Adriatico stage
The Uno-X Mobility team almost snatched a surprise victory when Søren Wærenskjold launched a solo attack in the final kilometre of stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico today. Wærenskjold was trying to lead out Alexander Kristoff for the final bunch sprint, but chaos and the wind forced a change of plans.
“I felt we were a little bit too much in front with only one guy in the last straight with so much headwind so I just let him go and try to scream to go,” Kristoff told CyclingProNet after the finish.
“And then it was a bit of chaos and we almost took advantage of it.”
Kristoff was hoping for better execution in San Benedetto del Tronto, after he admitted that the team “messed up a little” on the crucial final right-hander on stage 2.
The Norwegian team had played their cards perfectly in the final stage, staying mostly out of the wind for the beginning hilly route and letting Lidl-Trek and Alpecin-Deceuninck do most of the pacemaking. Inside of 20 kilometres to go, the Uno-X riders massed at the front, stating their intention to contest the bunch sprint.
The battle for control intensified in the final 2.5km as the peloton flew around a couple of tight corners, with Uno-X emerging as the leaders. They resisted a challenge by Movistar and were still in control with 1.5km to go.
Wærenskjold led the peloton through the corners with 1km to go while Kristoff, about eighth wheel back, screamed to his teammate to go.
Wærenskjold, winner of stage 2 at AlUla Tour, put his head down and quickly was 10 bike lengths distance ahead. Behind, Lidl-Trek’s Simone Consonni with Jonathan Milan and Kristoff on his wheel, gave chase.
Just as his teammate was about to be caught, Kristoff was the first sprinter to open up his sprint with only a flying Milan able to come around him
“Maybe I go a bit too early. I was on the wheel of Milan, but then Jasper [Philipsen] came and pushed me a little bit in the wind so I felt better start now than sit in the wind. So yeah, we had also had Soren in the front with a late attack and with a little bit less headwind maybe it could have worked.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.